Taylor Phinney (BMC) powered his way to the first maglia rosa of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, blowing away the rest of the field in the opening time trial. He covered the 8.7km course in only 10:26. Second place went to Geraint Thomas (Sky) at 10:35, with Danish rider Alex Rasmussen of Garmin-Barracuda third at 10:39.

It was a sunny but cool day, and the wind didn't have the expected effect. Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) set an early best time of 10:48. He stayed atop the board for a long time, but finally the times started tumbling.

Within only few minutes, Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) topped his times, only to have Phinney, a former U23 time trial world champion, cruise in with his phenomenal time.

The race of truth

If the time trial is cycling's race of truth, then an 8.7km Grand Tour prologue is more of a brief physiology lab test carried out in the open air, in full view of the public and the media. Worse, on the flat, cold and windy roads around suburban Herning, all the Giro's general classification contenders could hope to do was limit their losses to each other and pray that they didn't crash.

The pre-race chatter was all about how there were no obvious favourites for the 2012 Giro, and it's safe to say that the Danish prologue hasn't provided much in the way of enlightenment.

What can you deduce from a prologue? A little but not a lot, especially in a race as hard to predict as the Giro. But, to be fair, we did learn that - barring physiological miracle or acts of God - neither Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Damiano Cunego (Lampre) or Michele Scarponi (Lampre) are going to win, which is something.

In as much as the BMC team had come to the Giro having endured a less than ground-shaking Classics season, Phinney's convincing winning ride - nine seconds clear of Thomas - was a high point for the team in 2012 so far. It was, after all, BMC's biggest stage win of 2012.

It was a great day for Phinney. The last time an American took the leader's jersey in the Giro was back in 2008 when Christian Vande Velde claimed it for Slipstream Chipotle after the team time trial. Prior to that, of course, Andy Hampsten wore it all the way to the finish back in 1988, although Phinney isn't going to manage that, but there's no reason why he shouldn't hold on to it for a few days if the team has the desire.

So who was the "winner" among the GC riders? Who "won" the prologue among the riders looking to get on the box in Milan? Well, hands up who predicted Ryder Hesjedal of Garmin? Is it still worth saying he's an ex-mountain biker? Or Canadian? What is worth pointing out is that he rode a rear disc and a medium depth front wheel in the gusty conditions and he rode the flat course utterly committed. For a rider not noted for his Grand Tour prologue skills, it was a great effort and suggests that his form is headed the right way at the right time. If Hesjedal doesn't finish in the top 10 by the time the race reaches Milan, we'll be surprised, eh?

Another (small) surprise was provided by Roman Kreuziger (Astana). The young Czech rode perfect lines through some of the faster corners, his body language suggesting that he was on a mission. High corner speeds, using all of the road on the corner exits, he looked smooth and determined. Although he was ‘only' 28th at 36 seconds, he was a scant seven seconds behind Hesjedal. There was a strong team showing from Astana too, a bunch of stern-faced hard men who know that they are there to help young Roman.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) didn't look comfortable or fast and was clearly giving it his all. In light of his poor early season campaign, his 35th at 39 seconds was better than many would have predicted on such a course. Maybe Basso has timed his season build-up perfectly after all?

But what was more revealing were the gaps that Hesjedal, Basso and Kreuziger put into Frank Schleck, Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi. Although those time gaps are small, the times reveal more about form than the slim few seconds might suggest. How do you look at a loss of 30 seconds in eight kilometers and convince everyone it doesn't mean anything?

Lampre's Scarponi, wearing the maglia rosa from 2011 that he collected late, so to speak, following Alberto Contador's disqualification, was about as impressive as fellow Lampre man Damiano Cunego, one as unconvincing as the other, which should be great for morale and team talks around the Lampre dinner table. Cunego looked as though he was riding through treacle, clogging along in low revs and low speed to finish 124th at 1-03. It was still better than the defending maglia rosa, with Scarponi 135th, a further three seconds slower than Cunego.

Perhaps Schleck, Cunego and Scarponi really will need time to ride themselves into the race. You suspect however, by the time that happens, the GC battle will be even further up the road and they'll be hunting for stage wins rather than Milanese podiums.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:26 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:13 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:15 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 7 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:23 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:26 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:27 11 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 16 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:31 20 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:32 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:33 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 29 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 31 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 32 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:37 33 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 34 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:41 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:42 41 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:43 42 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 43 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 45 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 48 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 49 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:44 50 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 51 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:45 52 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 53 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:46 54 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 55 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 56 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 57 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 59 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:48 63 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 64 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 68 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 69 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:00:50 71 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 73 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:51 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 75 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:52 78 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 80 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 81 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 82 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:53 83 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 85 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 87 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 88 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 89 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 90 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 92 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:55 93 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 94 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 95 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:56 96 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 97 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:57 100 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 104 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 105 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 107 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:59 108 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 109 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 111 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 112 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 113 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 114 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:00 115 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 116 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:01 118 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 120 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:02 121 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:03 122 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 126 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:04 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:05 129 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 130 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 131 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 132 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 133 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 134 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:06 135 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 136 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 137 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 138 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 139 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:01:07 140 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 141 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 142 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 143 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:09 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 145 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:10 146 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 147 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 148 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 149 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 150 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:01:12 152 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:13 154 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 155 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 156 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:14 157 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 158 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:15 160 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:01:16 161 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 163 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:17 164 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 165 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:18 166 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:19 167 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 168 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 169 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 170 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 171 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 172 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 173 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 174 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 175 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 176 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:21 177 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 178 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:22 179 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 180 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 181 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 182 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:26 183 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:27 184 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 185 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 186 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 187 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:28 188 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:29 189 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 190 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 191 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 192 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:32 193 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 194 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:33 195 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:34 196 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:38 197 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:39 198 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:44

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 16 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 7 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 11 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 13 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 2 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 3 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 4 4 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 5 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Barracuda 0:32:21 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Orica Greenedge 0:00:20 4 Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:22 5 Sky Procycling 0:00:26 6 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:30 7 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 8 Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 9 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:00:39 10 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:59 12 Movistar Team 0:01:03 13 Team Netapp 14 Katusha Team 0:01:14 15 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:17 16 FDJ - Bigmat 0:01:21 17 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:22 18 Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:25 19 Lampre - ISD 0:01:30 20 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:01:36 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:14 22 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:18