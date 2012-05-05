Trending

Phinney wins 2012 Giro d'Italia opening stage

Time trial glory for BMC rider

Image 1 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) time trials toward the Giro d'Italia stage 1 win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) time trials toward the Giro d'Italia stage 1 win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 112

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose Rujano (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 112

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 112

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 112

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 112

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack - Nissan)

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 112

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 112

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 112

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank)

Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 112

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 112

Gustav Erik Larsson (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Gustav Erik Larsson (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 112

Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 112

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank)

Juan Manuel Garate (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 112

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 112

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha)

Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 112

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 112

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Manuel Belletti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 112

Sandy Casar (FDJ - Big Mat)

Sandy Casar (FDJ - Big Mat)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 112

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF)

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 112

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

Dario Cataldo (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 112

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 112

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 112

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank)

Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 112

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)

Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 112

Jan Barta (Team NetApp)

Jan Barta (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 112

Geraint Thomas (Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 112

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 112

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 112

Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp)

Matthias Brandle (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 112

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 112

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Barracuda)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 112

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)

Jose Serpa (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 112

Branislau Samoilau (Movistar)

Branislau Samoilau (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 112

Svein Tuft (Orica - GreenEdge)

Svein Tuft (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 112

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 112

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 112

Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 112

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica - GreenEdge)

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 112

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 112

John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale)

John Gadret (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 112

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 112

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 112

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda)

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 112

Stef Clement (Rabobank)

Stef Clement (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 112

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets winner's kisses

Taylor Phinney (BMC) gets winner's kisses
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) adjusts his pink jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) adjusts his pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 112

Champagne time for Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Champagne time for Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 112

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 112

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol)

Lars Bak (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 112

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack - Nissan)

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 112

Enrico Battaglin (Colnago - CSF)

Enrico Battaglin (Colnago - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 112

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 112

Marco Pinotti (BMC)

Marco Pinotti (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 112

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 112

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)

Daniel Moreno (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 112

Simone Ponzi (Astana)

Simone Ponzi (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 112

Mark Cavendish (Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 112

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 112

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar)

Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 112

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil - DCM)

Tomasz Marczynski (Vacansoleil - DCM)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 112

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 112

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 112

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 112

Jack Bobridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Jack Bobridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 112

Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp)

Reto Hollenstein (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 112

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack - Nissan)

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 112

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)

Emanuele Sella (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 112

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Barracuda)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 112

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli)

Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 112

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack - Nissan)

Daniele Bennati (RadioShack - Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 112

Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 112

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)

Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 112

Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank)

Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 112

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 112

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Barracuda)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 112

Jack Bobridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Jack Bobridge (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 112

Francisco Jose Ventoso (Movistar)

Francisco Jose Ventoso (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 112

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 112

Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 112

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)

Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Katusha Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 112

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 89 of 112

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 112

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)

Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 112

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 112

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 112

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 112

Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team)

Stef Clement (Rabobank Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 112

Jan Barta (Team NetApp)

Jan Barta (Team NetApp)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 112

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 112

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 112

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda) on his way to third

Alex Rasmussen (Garmin - Barracuda) on his way to third
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 112

John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)

John Gadret (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 112

Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Gustav Larsson (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 112

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)

Tomas Vaitkus (Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 102 of 112

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana Pro Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 112

Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-Big Mat)

Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 112

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)

Lars Ytting Bak (Lotto Belisol Team)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 105 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his way to a stage win

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on his way to a stage win
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in action

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in action
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium

Taylor Phinney (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) opens the champagne

Taylor Phinney (BMC) opens the champagne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 109 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) tries on the pink jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) tries on the pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 110 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) slips into the leader's jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) slips into the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 111 of 112

First leader of the 2012 Giro d'Italia Taylor Phinney (BMC)

First leader of the 2012 Giro d'Italia Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 112 of 112

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is the first leader of the Giro d'Italia

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is the first leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Taylor Phinney (BMC) powered his way to the first maglia rosa of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, blowing away the rest of the field in the opening time trial. He covered the 8.7km course in only 10:26. Second place went to Geraint Thomas (Sky) at 10:35, with Danish rider Alex Rasmussen of Garmin-Barracuda third at 10:39.

It was a sunny but cool day, and the wind didn't have the expected effect. Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) set an early best time of 10:48. He stayed atop the board for a long time, but finally the times started tumbling.

Within only few minutes, Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) topped his times, only to have Phinney, a former U23 time trial world champion, cruise in with his phenomenal time.

The race of truth

If the time trial is cycling's race of truth, then an 8.7km Grand Tour prologue is more of a brief physiology lab test carried out in the open air, in full view of the public and the media. Worse, on the flat, cold and windy roads around suburban Herning, all the Giro's general classification contenders could hope to do was limit their losses to each other and pray that they didn't crash.

The pre-race chatter was all about how there were no obvious favourites for the 2012 Giro, and it's safe to say that the Danish prologue hasn't provided much in the way of enlightenment.

What can you deduce from a prologue? A little but not a lot, especially in a race as hard to predict as the Giro. But, to be fair, we did learn that - barring physiological miracle or acts of God - neither Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Damiano Cunego (Lampre) or Michele Scarponi (Lampre) are going to win, which is something.

In as much as the BMC team had come to the Giro having endured a less than ground-shaking Classics season, Phinney's convincing winning ride - nine seconds clear of Thomas - was a high point for the team in 2012 so far. It was, after all, BMC's biggest stage win of 2012.

It was a great day for Phinney. The last time an American took the leader's jersey in the Giro was back in 2008 when Christian Vande Velde claimed it for Slipstream Chipotle after the team time trial. Prior to that, of course, Andy Hampsten wore it all the way to the finish back in 1988, although Phinney isn't going to manage that, but there's no reason why he shouldn't hold on to it for a few days if the team has the desire.

So who was the "winner" among the GC riders? Who "won" the prologue among the riders looking to get on the box in Milan? Well, hands up who predicted Ryder Hesjedal of Garmin? Is it still worth saying he's an ex-mountain biker? Or Canadian? What is worth pointing out is that he rode a rear disc and a medium depth front wheel in the gusty conditions and he rode the flat course utterly committed. For a rider not noted for his Grand Tour prologue skills, it was a great effort and suggests that his form is headed the right way at the right time. If Hesjedal doesn't finish in the top 10 by the time the race reaches Milan, we'll be surprised, eh?

Another (small) surprise was provided by Roman Kreuziger (Astana). The young Czech rode perfect lines through some of the faster corners, his body language suggesting that he was on a mission. High corner speeds, using all of the road on the corner exits, he looked smooth and determined. Although he was ‘only' 28th at 36 seconds, he was a scant seven seconds behind Hesjedal. There was a strong team showing from Astana too, a bunch of stern-faced hard men who know that they are there to help young Roman.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) didn't look comfortable or fast and was clearly giving it his all. In light of his poor early season campaign, his 35th at 39 seconds was better than many would have predicted on such a course. Maybe Basso has timed his season build-up perfectly after all?

But what was more revealing were the gaps that Hesjedal, Basso and Kreuziger put into Frank Schleck, Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi. Although those time gaps are small, the times reveal more about form than the slim few seconds might suggest. How do you look at a loss of 30 seconds in eight kilometers and convince everyone it doesn't mean anything?

Lampre's Scarponi, wearing the maglia rosa from 2011 that he collected late, so to speak, following Alberto Contador's disqualification, was about as impressive as fellow Lampre man Damiano Cunego, one as unconvincing as the other, which should be great for morale and team talks around the Lampre dinner table. Cunego looked as though he was riding through treacle, clogging along in low revs and low speed to finish 124th at 1-03. It was still better than the defending maglia rosa, with Scarponi 135th, a further three seconds slower than Cunego.

Perhaps Schleck, Cunego and Scarponi really will need time to ride themselves into the race. You suspect however, by the time that happens, the GC battle will be even further up the road and they'll be hunting for stage wins rather than Milanese podiums.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:26
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:13
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
7Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:23
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:27
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:31
20Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:32
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:33
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
29Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:41
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
39Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
41Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:43
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
44Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
45Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:45
52Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:46
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
56Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
57Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:50
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
73Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:51
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
78Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
81Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
82Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
85Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
90Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
93Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
100Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
104Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
108Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
109Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:00
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
116Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:01
118Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:02
121Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:03
122Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
126Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:04
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:05
129Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
131Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
132Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
133Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
134Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:06
135Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
137Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
138Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:07
140Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
141Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
142José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:09
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:10
146Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
149Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
150Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:12
152Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
154Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
157Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
158Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:15
160Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:16
161John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:17
164Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
166Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
167Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
168Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
169Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
170Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
171Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
172Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
173Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
174Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
175Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
176Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
177Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
178Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:22
179Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
180Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
181Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
182Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:26
183Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:27
184Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
185Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
186Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
187Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:28
188Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
189Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
190Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
191Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
192Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:32
193Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
194Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
195Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
196Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:38
197Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39
198Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:44

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:26
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:13
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
7Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:23
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:26
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:27
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:31
20Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:32
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:33
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
26Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
29Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
31Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
32Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
33Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
34Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:41
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
39Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:42
41Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:43
42Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
43Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
44Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
45Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
47Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
49Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:44
50Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
51Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:45
52Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
53Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:46
54Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
55Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
56Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
57Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
59Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:48
63Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
68Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
70Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:00:50
71Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
73Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:51
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
75Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:52
78Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
81Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
82Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:53
83Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
85Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
87Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
88Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
89Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
90Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
92Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
93Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
94Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
95Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:56
96Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
97Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
98Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:57
100Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
104Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
106Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
107Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:59
108Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
109Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
111Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
113Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
114Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:00
115Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
116Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:01
118Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
120Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:02
121Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:03
122Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
126Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:04
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:05
129Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
130Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
131Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
132Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
133Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
134Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:06
135Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
137Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
138Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
139Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:01:07
140Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
141Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
142José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
143Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:09
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
145Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:10
146Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
147Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
148Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
149Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
150Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:01:12
152Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
153Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:01:13
154Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
155Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
156Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:14
157Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
158Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:15
160Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:16
161John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
162Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
163Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:17
164Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
165Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:18
166Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
167Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
168Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
169Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
170Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
171Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
172Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
173Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
174Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
175Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
176Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:21
177Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
178Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:22
179Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
180Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
181Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
182Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:26
183Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:27
184Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
185Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
186Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
187Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:28
188Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:29
189Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
190Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
191Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
192Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:32
193Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
194Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:33
195Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:34
196Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:38
197Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39
198Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:44

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda16
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda10
7Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
11Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
13Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda2
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
3Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda4
4Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
5Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda0:32:21
2BMC Racing Team
3Orica Greenedge0:00:20
4Radioshack - Nissan0:00:22
5Sky Procycling0:00:26
6Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:30
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
8Astana Pro Team0:00:38
9Liquigas - Cannondale0:00:39
10Team Saxo Bank0:00:42
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:59
12Movistar Team0:01:03
13Team Netapp
14Katusha Team0:01:14
15Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:17
16FDJ - Bigmat0:01:21
17Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:22
18Lotto Belisol Team0:01:25
19Lampre - ISD0:01:30
20Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:01:36
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:14
22Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:18

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda52pts
2BMC Racing Team33
3Orica Greenedge24
4Radioshack - Nissan23
5Sky Procycling19
6Team Saxo Bank17
7Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team16
8Rabobank Cycling Team9
9Liquigas - Cannondale6
10Astana Pro Team5
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep5
12Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1
13Lampre - ISD
14Team Netapp
15Colnago - CSF Inox
16Movistar Team
17Katusha Team
18Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
19FDJ - Bigmat
20Lotto Belisol Team
21Ag2R La Mondiale
22Euskaltel - Euskadi

