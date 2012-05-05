Phinney wins 2012 Giro d'Italia opening stage
Time trial glory for BMC rider
Taylor Phinney (BMC) powered his way to the first maglia rosa of the 2012 Giro d'Italia, blowing away the rest of the field in the opening time trial. He covered the 8.7km course in only 10:26. Second place went to Geraint Thomas (Sky) at 10:35, with Danish rider Alex Rasmussen of Garmin-Barracuda third at 10:39.
It was a sunny but cool day, and the wind didn't have the expected effect. Ramunas Navardauskas (Garmin-Barracuda) set an early best time of 10:48. He stayed atop the board for a long time, but finally the times started tumbling.
Within only few minutes, Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) and Geraint Thomas (Sky) topped his times, only to have Phinney, a former U23 time trial world champion, cruise in with his phenomenal time.
The race of truth
If the time trial is cycling's race of truth, then an 8.7km Grand Tour prologue is more of a brief physiology lab test carried out in the open air, in full view of the public and the media. Worse, on the flat, cold and windy roads around suburban Herning, all the Giro's general classification contenders could hope to do was limit their losses to each other and pray that they didn't crash.
The pre-race chatter was all about how there were no obvious favourites for the 2012 Giro, and it's safe to say that the Danish prologue hasn't provided much in the way of enlightenment.
What can you deduce from a prologue? A little but not a lot, especially in a race as hard to predict as the Giro. But, to be fair, we did learn that - barring physiological miracle or acts of God - neither Frank Schleck (RadioShack), Damiano Cunego (Lampre) or Michele Scarponi (Lampre) are going to win, which is something.
In as much as the BMC team had come to the Giro having endured a less than ground-shaking Classics season, Phinney's convincing winning ride - nine seconds clear of Thomas - was a high point for the team in 2012 so far. It was, after all, BMC's biggest stage win of 2012.
It was a great day for Phinney. The last time an American took the leader's jersey in the Giro was back in 2008 when Christian Vande Velde claimed it for Slipstream Chipotle after the team time trial. Prior to that, of course, Andy Hampsten wore it all the way to the finish back in 1988, although Phinney isn't going to manage that, but there's no reason why he shouldn't hold on to it for a few days if the team has the desire.
So who was the "winner" among the GC riders? Who "won" the prologue among the riders looking to get on the box in Milan? Well, hands up who predicted Ryder Hesjedal of Garmin? Is it still worth saying he's an ex-mountain biker? Or Canadian? What is worth pointing out is that he rode a rear disc and a medium depth front wheel in the gusty conditions and he rode the flat course utterly committed. For a rider not noted for his Grand Tour prologue skills, it was a great effort and suggests that his form is headed the right way at the right time. If Hesjedal doesn't finish in the top 10 by the time the race reaches Milan, we'll be surprised, eh?
Another (small) surprise was provided by Roman Kreuziger (Astana). The young Czech rode perfect lines through some of the faster corners, his body language suggesting that he was on a mission. High corner speeds, using all of the road on the corner exits, he looked smooth and determined. Although he was ‘only' 28th at 36 seconds, he was a scant seven seconds behind Hesjedal. There was a strong team showing from Astana too, a bunch of stern-faced hard men who know that they are there to help young Roman.
Ivan Basso (Liquigas) didn't look comfortable or fast and was clearly giving it his all. In light of his poor early season campaign, his 35th at 39 seconds was better than many would have predicted on such a course. Maybe Basso has timed his season build-up perfectly after all?
But what was more revealing were the gaps that Hesjedal, Basso and Kreuziger put into Frank Schleck, Damiano Cunego and Michele Scarponi. Although those time gaps are small, the times reveal more about form than the slim few seconds might suggest. How do you look at a loss of 30 seconds in eight kilometers and convince everyone it doesn't mean anything?
Lampre's Scarponi, wearing the maglia rosa from 2011 that he collected late, so to speak, following Alberto Contador's disqualification, was about as impressive as fellow Lampre man Damiano Cunego, one as unconvincing as the other, which should be great for morale and team talks around the Lampre dinner table. Cunego looked as though he was riding through treacle, clogging along in low revs and low speed to finish 124th at 1-03. It was still better than the defending maglia rosa, with Scarponi 135th, a further three seconds slower than Cunego.
Perhaps Schleck, Cunego and Scarponi really will need time to ride themselves into the race. You suspect however, by the time that happens, the GC battle will be even further up the road and they'll be hunting for stage wins rather than Milanese podiums.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:26
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:13
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:15
|5
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:26
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:27
|11
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|16
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:31
|20
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:32
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|24
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|29
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|32
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|33
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|34
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|41
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:43
|42
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|43
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|45
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|48
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|49
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:44
|50
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|51
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:45
|52
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|53
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:46
|54
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|56
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|57
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|59
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:48
|63
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|69
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:00:50
|71
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|73
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|75
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|77
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|78
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|81
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|82
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:53
|83
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|85
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|87
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|88
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|89
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|90
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|92
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:55
|93
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|94
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|95
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:56
|96
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|97
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:57
|100
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|104
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|107
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:59
|108
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|109
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|111
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|112
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|113
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|114
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|115
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|116
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:01
|118
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|120
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:02
|121
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:03
|122
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|124
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:04
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:05
|129
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|130
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|131
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|132
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|133
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|134
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|135
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|136
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|137
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|138
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:01:07
|140
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|141
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|142
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|143
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:09
|144
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|145
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|146
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|148
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|149
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|150
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:01:12
|152
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:13
|154
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|155
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|156
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:14
|157
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|158
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:15
|160
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:16
|161
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|163
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:17
|164
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|165
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:18
|166
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:19
|167
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|168
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|169
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|170
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|171
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|172
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|173
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|174
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|175
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|176
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:21
|177
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|178
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:22
|179
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|180
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:23
|181
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|182
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:26
|183
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:27
|184
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|185
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|186
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|187
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:28
|188
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:29
|189
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|190
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|191
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|192
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:32
|193
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|194
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:33
|195
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:34
|196
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:38
|197
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:39
|198
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|5
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|7
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|11
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|3
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|4
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|5
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:32:21
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:20
|4
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:22
|5
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|6
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:30
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:00:39
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:42
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:01:03
|13
|Team Netapp
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:01:14
|15
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:17
|16
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:01:21
|17
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:22
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:25
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:30
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:01:36
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:14
|22
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|52
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|33
|3
|Orica Greenedge
|24
|4
|Radioshack - Nissan
|23
|5
|Sky Procycling
|19
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|17
|7
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|16
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|6
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|5
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|5
|12
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|13
|Lampre - ISD
|14
|Team Netapp
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Movistar Team
|17
|Katusha Team
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|20
|Lotto Belisol Team
|21
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
