Valgren wins Giro della Toscana
By Cyclingnews
Dane solos to victory with late attack
Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) entered his name into the history books as the first Danish winner of the Giro della Toscana, taking out a solo victory after an attack with 14.3km still to race.
Alessandro De Marchi, riding for the Italian national team, attacked in the final kilometre to finish 1:13 behind Valgren, with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) winning the sprint for third place five seconds behind De Marchi.
EF Education-Nippo took on the race, with Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Higuita going on the attack on the first climb of the Monte Serra climb overlooking Pisa. The USA’s Neilson Powless then attacked on the second time over Monte Serra, before Valgren took over on the fast flat roads to the finish in Pontedera.
The Danish rider time trialed his way to victory as his rivals attacked each other Higuita and Powless helped dissuade the chase.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|4:33:37
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:13
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|4
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
|7
|Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Valgren wins Giro della ToscanaDane solos to victory with late attack
-
Tour de Luxembourg: Hirschi takes over race lead with stage 2 victoryAlmeida finishes second on stage and slips to second overall
-
American Classic launches a brand-new road and gravel tyre line in the USHandmade, direct-to-consumer, and value pricing across options for almost every kind of cycling
-
Deceuninck-QuickStep select Sam Bennett for Kampioenschap van VlaanderenIrishman set for first appearance for team since May after dispute with team management
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.