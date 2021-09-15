Valgren wins Giro della Toscana

Image 1 of 17 Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) wins the 2021 Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) wins the 2021 Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Alessandro de Marchi (Italy) takes second (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 EF Education-Nippo celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Alessandro de Marchi and Alessandro Fedeli racing with the Italian federation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Bahrain Victorious working for Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 The early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 The early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 The breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) markes an attack from EF-Nippo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Rigoberto Uran (EF Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Puerto Rican champion Abner Gonzales (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Einer Rubio (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 New European champion Sonny Colbrelli at sign-on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) entered his name into the history books as the first Danish winner of the Giro della Toscana, taking out a solo victory after an attack with 14.3km still to race.

Alessandro De Marchi, riding for the Italian national team, attacked in the final kilometre to finish 1:13 behind Valgren, with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) winning the sprint for third place five seconds behind De Marchi.

EF Education-Nippo took on the race, with Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Higuita going on the attack on the first climb of the Monte Serra climb overlooking Pisa. The USA’s Neilson Powless then attacked on the second time over Monte Serra, before Valgren took over on the fast flat roads to the finish in Pontedera.

The Danish rider time trialed his way to victory as his rivals attacked each other Higuita and Powless helped dissuade the chase.