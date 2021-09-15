Trending

Valgren wins Giro della Toscana

Dane solos to victory with late attack

Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Michael Valgren DEN EF Education Nippo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) wins the 2021 Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Michael Valgren DEN EF Education Nippo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) wins the 2021 Giro della Toscana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Alessandro De Marchi ITA Israel StartUp Nation photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Alessandro de Marchi (Italy) takes second (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Diego Ulissi ITA UAE Team Emirates Davide Villella ITA Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) wins the sprint for third (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 EF Education Nippo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

EF Education-Nippo celebrate (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Alessandro De Marchi ITA Israel StartUp Nation Alessandro Fedeli ITA Delko photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Alessandro de Marchi and Alessandro Fedeli racing with the Italian federation (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Domen Novak SLO Bahrain Victorious Jonathan Milan ITA Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Bahrain Victorious working for Colbrelli (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Lorenzo Rota ITA Intermarche Wanty Gobert Materiaux Rigoberto Uran COL EF Education Nippo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Lorenzo Rota (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) and Rigoberto Uran (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 MGKVIS photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The early breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Joe Dombrowski USA UAE Team Emirates photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Eolo Kometa Cycling Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

The breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Tao Geoghegan Hart GBR Ineos Grenadiers photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos) markes an attack from EF-Nippo (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Rigoberto Uran COL EF Education Nippo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Rigoberto Uran (EF Nippo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Abner Gonzalez Rivera PUR Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Puerto Rican champion Abner Gonzales (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Einer Augusto Rubio COL Movistar Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

Einer Rubio (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro della Toscana 2021 6th Edition Pontedera Pontedera 1915 km 15092021 Sonny Colbrelli ITA Bahrain Victorious photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2021

New European champion Sonny Colbrelli at sign-on (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Valgren (EF Education-Nippo) entered his name into the history books as the first Danish winner of the Giro della Toscana, taking out a solo victory after an attack with 14.3km still to race.

Alessandro De Marchi, riding for the Italian national team, attacked in the final kilometre to finish 1:13 behind Valgren, with Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) winning the sprint for third place five seconds behind De Marchi.

EF Education-Nippo took on the race, with Rigoberto Uran and Sergio Higuita going on the attack on the first climb of the Monte Serra climb overlooking Pisa. The USA’s Neilson Powless then attacked on the second time over Monte Serra, before Valgren took over on the fast flat roads to the finish in Pontedera. 

The Danish rider time trialed his way to victory as his rivals attacked each other Higuita and Powless helped dissuade the chase.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Valgren (Den) EF Education-Nippo 4:33:37
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy 0:00:13
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18
4Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
6Marco Canola (Ita) Gazprom-RusVelo
7Sergei Chernetskii (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
9Sergio Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Education-Nippo
10Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana-Premier Tech

