Giro della Romagna: Christian Scaroni solos to victory

Iván Cobo takes second and Simone Velasco is third in one-day Italian race

SAN VALENTINO, ITALY - MAY 27: Christian Scaroni of Italy and Team XDS Astana celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 16 a 203km stage from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino (Brentonico) 1316m / #UCIWT / on May 27, 2025 in San Valentino, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana)  (Image credit: Getty Images)
Christian Scaroni (XDS-Astana) claimed his fifth victory of the season at the Giro della Romagna after a solo attack on the final climb on Sunday.

Crossing the line 51 seconds later, Iván Cobo (Equipo Kern Pharma) secured second while Scaroni’s teammate Simone Velasco took the field sprint for third place.

All eyes were on XDS-Astana, the only WorldTour team at the men’s 1.1 one-day Italian race and the team delivered on the hilly 197.4km course with 2300m of elevation gain. Following a flat opening, the riders tackled a 17.5km circuit repeated seven times, featuring two climbs: the hairpin bends of Volture di Romagna (1.95km at 5.4%) and the Via del Tesoro (2km at 4.3%).

“We planned to race strongly, knowing that everyone would be watching us and that we needed to control the race from start to finish. I want to thank my teammates for an incredible day. Everything worked out well for us. First, Simone [Velasco] attacked, and then, with two laps to go, I made my move. I also want to thank Diego [Ulissi] for sacrificing his own chances but doing a tremendous job on the first part of the climb, which allowed me to attack,” Scaroni said in a team release.

“In the final kilometres, I gave everything to maintain my advantage and win. I believe my form is at a high level right now. There are still two weeks to go until the European Championships, and I want to prepare for it as best as I can.”

Results

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

