Giro dell'Emilia – Live coverage

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Giro dell'Emilia - Granarolo 2019.

125km remaining from 207km Here's the race situation right now. The riders have passed the Passo Brasimone quite recently. That's the large climb early on the profile. A break consisting of Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Davide Ballerini (Astana), Umberto Orsini (Bardiani-CSF) got away in the opening five kilometres and have built a margin of just over 11 minutes.

Over in the women's race, there's 20km remaining – including the final climb of San Luca – and a lone leader has just been brought back into the fold.

Here's the profile of the women's race, which at just 99km long is on the short side... The final climb to San Luca is not a vertical ramp as the profile shows, by the way. (Image credit: gsemilia.it)

The San Luca climb hosted the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia this year. The climb formed the final section of the 8km time trial, won by Primož Roglič.

The peloton is still all together in the women's race. 10km to go.

There was a crash in the peloton just before the women hit the final climb. Now they're on it and the final selection is underway.

After 92km of racing for the men, the breakaway are still around 11 minutes up the road.

It was a tough battle on San Luca for the women but Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) has come out on top. She beat Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) to the line to win the sixth edition of the Giro dell'Emilia Internazionale Donne Elite.

Nikola Nosková (Bigla Pro Cycling) took third.

We have a brief report and results up for the women's race. It'll be updated as we get more information.

Back to the men's race and the gap is down to ten minutes with 110km gone.

Elsewhere today, Trek-Segafredo have unveiled Mads Pedersen's world champion's jersey. The newly-crowned Dane is riding his first race in the rainbow stripes today, the Tour de l'Eurométropole. Trek-Segafredo unveil Mads Pedersen's rainbow jersey (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

The penultimate stage of the CRO Race has just finished and there's a new overall leader after the summit finish. Read our brief report on stage 5 here.

82km remaining from 207km The break are 8:45 up on the peloton now.

There's no real change in the race situation as the riders race across the rolling roads back to Bologna.

50km remaining from 207km The gap is down to 5:50 now. We're not too far from the finishing circuits in Bologna.

Italian team Colpack are leading the peloton with two riders. UAE Team Emirates are massed near the front too.

38km remaining from 207km They're on the finishing circuit now and Mosca pushes on alone on the San Luca climb. There's 3:50 between him and the peloton.

Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) has put in an attack from the peloton, forcing a couple of Jumbo-Visma riders to chase. It's similar to the role he played at the Giro della Toscana, where he made a sacrificial early attack before Egan Bernal's later effort.

36km remaining from 207km The peloton pass through the finish line. There are four laps, and four climbs of San Luca, remaining.

Six men have gone across to Rosa.

Mosca is 40 seconds up on Orsini and 2:40 up on the attackers from the peloton.

31km remaining from 207km And he hits the climb once again.

Ballerini drops back to the peloton after his day in the break. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), George Bennett and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education) are the men with Diego Rosa.

The group is around 15 seconds up on the peloton.

29km remaining from 207km The peloton has been blown apart by a high pace on the climb. Now the attack group has been brought back and there's a real selection up front.

Ciccone and an AG2R La Mondiale rider go through the finish a few seconds up on the peloton.

The AG2R rider is Pierre Latour.

After a brief descent, the road rises up again before the riders drop back into Bologna. Latour and Ciccone push on. The chasing peloton is around 25 riders strong.

25km remaining from 207km 50 seconds between Mosca and the Latour-Ciccone duo. 1:20 back to the peloton.

Latour and Ciccone are caught by a couple of attackers as they hit the climb once again.

Geoghegan Hart leads the peloton, with a few Jumbo riders right behind. Suddenly, they're all right on Mosca. That gap closed quickly.

20km remaining from 207km Mosca is caught and passed by the four attackers, and is now back with the peloton. Ciccone pushes on, leaving Latour behind along with the Jumbo and the Neri Sottoli rider.

But Latour makes it back up to Ciccone. As you were.

Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) is the other rider out front ahead of the peloton. He's chasing the leaders.

The riders pass through the line once more. Two climbs of San Luca to go!

18 seconds between the leaders and Tolhoek. They're 40 seconds up on the peloton.

Ciccone and Latour hit the climb for the penultimate climb.

Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton.

10km remaining from 207km The peloton can see the two attackers but there's still around 20 seconds between them, given the steepness of the slopes here.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) lies in third place in the peloton. Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) are close behind.

Now a selection is being made at the head of the peloton as they close in on the leaders. All the big names are there.

Nibali, Fuglsang, Bernal, Valverde, Roglič are there, along with a rider each from EF and UAE. The attackers are caught as they cross the line.

This was the lead group but more riders joined on the descent. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Egan Bernal (Team Ineos), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Michael Woods (EF Education First),

6km remaining from 207km Ulissi, Brambilla (Trek-Segafredo) and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) have attacked on the descent.

This looks like it'll all come down to the final ascent.

The Colombian duo of Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) and Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) have attacked up to the three leaders.

4km remaining from 207km The five men – Brambilla, Ulissi, Molard, Higuita and Chaves – have 15 seconds.

It's full gas in the peloton as they hit the final climb to the line. Ulissi tries an attack up front.

Nibali drops off the back of the peloton under the pace.

2km remaining from 207km The leaders have a very small gap.

It's tense now as we wait for the catch and the inevitable attacks from the favourites.

And they make it across. Seven men catch the leading quintet. 12 up front.

Diego Rosa heads to the front to set the pace.

1km remaining from 207km Woods attacks!

Roglič leads the chase. Woods has a small gap.

Now Roglič takes over! He's flying.

Woods grimaces as he tries to hold the wheel.

And he's gone! Roglič is on his own.

600 metres to go. Two EF men chase – Higuita and Woods.

500 metres for Roglič now. It looks like he'll take this!

Nobody can get close to the Vuelta winner and Roglič takes the win!

Woods and Higuita cross the line together in second and third.

It's Roglič's 12th win of 2019, and the first one-day race victory of his career.

Top ten # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 5:08:08 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First 0:00:15 3 Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) EF Education First 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 7 Pierre Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:24 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:28 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:32

Roglič speaks after the finish. "If I'm alone in cycling, it's hard to do something but our guys were really amazing. Actually, I didn't feel really good, but I fight until the end for them and it's nice to be able to win again here"

Roglič celebrates as he crosses the line. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

We have a brief race report and results up now. Stay tuned for a full report.

Here's the moment that Roglič launched his race-winning attack. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)