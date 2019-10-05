Trek-Segafredo unveil Mads Pedersen's rainbow jersey

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Trek-Segafredo)

Trek-Segafredo have unveiled new world road champion Mads Pedersen's rainbow jersey, as well as a custom painted Trek Madone SLR to match. The Dane will make his debut outing in the rainbow stripes at Saturday's Tour de l'Eurométropole in Belgium.

Last Sunday, Pedersen became the first ever Danish man to win the Road World Championships, triumphing from a small break group in Harrogate, Yorkshire. The 23-year-old was something of a surprise winner, outsprinting Italy's Matteo Trentin at the end of the brutal 260km race which saw just 46 riders finish.

"I still can't believe it," said Pedersen in a team press release. "Earning [the] World Championships stripes is a dream for any rider, and I look forward to honouring them this season and beyond."

The white jersey features the traditional rainbow bands across the chest, as well as around the collar and twice on the long sleeves. Sponsor logos for Trek and Segafredo appear above the stripes, down the arms and on the shoulders.

Trek-Segafredo sponsor Santini made the kit, with the company's logo appearing at the right collarbone, just above the UCI's logo. Logos of equipment manufacturers Sram and Bontrager adorn the opposite side of the jersey.

Pedersen's Trek Madone SLR is all white with the rainbow stripes adorning the head tube and top tube. The bike, which was painted in Trek's Project One paint shop, features a World Championships decal and the words 'All or nothing' and 'Underdog' on the down tube.

"Mads' win was an incredible achievement," said Trek art director Brian Lindstrom. "With his custom World Championship bike, we wanted to honour the new champion while honouring the DNA of the Madone, keeping a clean, simple, classy design."

After racing the Tour de l'Eurométropole, Pedersen will finish out his season with the Tre Valli Varesine (October 8) and Milano-Torino (October 9).