Aleksandr Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia
By Cyclingnews
Russian denies Almeida on San Luca
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) won the Giro dell’Emilia after he caught and passed lone escapee João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the stiff final climb to San Luca above Bologna.
Almeida had escaped from an elite group of favourites at the beginning of the penultimate lap of the finishing circuit and the Portuguese rider took the bell with 9km to go with a lead of 35 seconds.
The Portuguese rider still had almost half a minute in hand as he crossed beneath the Arco del Meloncello for the final time and faced into the last haul up portico-lined climb of San Luca. It looked like a winning margin, only for Vlasov to launch a stinging acceleration with 1.5km remaining. Almeida’s teammate Andrea Bagioli tried to hold the Russian’s wheel, but he was distanced within sight of the flamme rouge.
Vlasov proceeded to catch Almeida with a shade under 600 metres to go and he pressed past him to claim his third win of the season.
The Russian had won a stage of the Tour de la Provence in March before adding the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge earlier this month. Vlasov placed third at Il Lombardia on Saturday, where he helped teammate Jakob Fuglsang to victory.
Almeida held on for second place atop the San Luca, while Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) held off Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) for third. Il Lombardia winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) were also among the select cadre of riders who remained in contention at the end of a stinging series of ascents of the San Luca, but neither man could track the acceleration of Vlasov.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|4:53:38
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:09
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:18
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:00:21
|5
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:24
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:32
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:02:41
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
