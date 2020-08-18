Trending

Aleksandr Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

By

Russian denies Almeida on San Luca

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) celebrates his solo victory at the Giro dell'Emilia

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step Giulio Ciccone ITA Trek Segafredo Harold Tejada COL Astana Pro Team Eddie Dunbar IRL Team Ineos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Scenery photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

The Casalecchio di Reno San Luca (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Andrea Garosio ITA Vini Zabu KTM Giovanni Visconti ITA Vini Zabu KTM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Andrea Garosio and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu KTM) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Andrea Garosio ITA Vini Zabu KTM Giovanni Visconti ITA Vini Zabu KTM photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Andrea Garosio and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu KTM) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Diego Ulissi ITA UAE Team Emirates Jakob Fuglsang DEN Astana Pro Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Diego Ulissi leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Giulio Ciccone ITA Trek Segafredo photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Jakob Fuglsang DEN Astana Pro Team photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Giro dell Emilia 2020 103rd Edition Casalecchio di Reno San Luca 1997 km 18082020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step Giulio Ciccone ITA Trek Segafredo Harold Tejada COL Astana Pro Team Eddie Dunbar IRL Team Ineos photo Luca BettiniBettiniPhoto2020

Joao Almeida and Giulio Ciccone in the chasing group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Aleksandr Vlasov seemed surprised but happy to have won

Aleksandr Vlasov seemed surprised to have won the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos)

Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) finished fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was caught inside the final kilometre

João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was caught inside the final kilometre (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Joe Dombrowski goes deep

Joe Dombrowski goes deep (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
The San Luca climb near Bolognas always hurts

The San Luca climb near Bolognas always hurts (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Scott Davies (Bahrain McLaren)

Scott Davies (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
The riders suffered on the steep slopes of the San Luca climb

The riders suffered on the steep slopes of the San Luca climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Alessandro Roman (Bardiani-CSF)

Alessandro Roman (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Trek-Segafredo on the start podium

Trek-Segafredo on the start podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Richard Carapaz was absent from the Team Ineos team

Richard Carapaz was absent from the Team Ineos team (Image credit: Bettini Photo )
Aleksandr Vlasov was awarded a plate for winning the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia

Aleksandr Vlasov was awarded a plate for winning the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Aleksandr Vlasov celebrates winning the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia

Aleksandr Vlasov celebrates winning the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)
the podium at the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia

the podium at the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Joao Almeida was very aggressive at the Giro dell'Emilia

Joao Almeida was very aggressive at the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Giro dell'Emilia

Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images)
The selection at the Giro dell'Emilia came on the San Luca

The selection at the Giro dell'Emilia came on the San Luca (Image credit: Getty Images)
Giro dell'Emilia climbs up to the San Luca sanctuary with Bologna in the background

Giro dell'Emilia climbs up to the San Luca sanctuary with Bologna in the background (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) won the Giro dell’Emilia after he caught and passed lone escapee João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the stiff final climb to San Luca above Bologna.

Almeida had escaped from an elite group of favourites at the beginning of the penultimate lap of the finishing circuit and the Portuguese rider took the bell with 9km to go with a lead of 35 seconds.

The Portuguese rider still had almost half a minute in hand as he crossed beneath the Arco del Meloncello for the final time and faced into the last haul up portico-lined climb of San Luca. It looked like a winning margin, only for Vlasov to launch a stinging acceleration with 1.5km remaining. Almeida’s teammate Andrea Bagioli tried to hold the Russian’s wheel, but he was distanced within sight of the flamme rouge.

Vlasov proceeded to catch Almeida with a shade under 600 metres to go and he pressed past him to claim his third win of the season. 

The Russian had won a stage of the Tour de la Provence in March before adding the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge earlier this month. Vlasov placed third at Il Lombardia on Saturday, where he helped teammate Jakob Fuglsang to victory.

Almeida held on for second place atop the San Luca, while Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) held off Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) for third. Il Lombardia winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) were also among the select cadre of riders who remained in contention at the end of a stinging series of ascents of the San Luca, but neither man could track the acceleration of Vlasov.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 4:53:38
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:09
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:18
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:00:21
5Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:24
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:32
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:41
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

