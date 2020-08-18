Aleksandr Vlasov wins Giro dell'Emilia

Image 1 of 29 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 COMO ITALY AUGUST 15 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Astana Pro Team George Bennett of New Zealand and Team Jumbo Visma Jakob Fuglsang of Denmark and Astana Pro Team Breakaway during the 114th Il Lombardia 2020 a 231km race from Bergamo to Como ilombardia IlLombardia on August 15 2020 in Como Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 The Casalecchio di Reno San Luca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Andrea Garosio and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu KTM) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 29 Andrea Garosio and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu KTM) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 29 Diego Ulissi leads the chase (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 29 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 29 Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 29 Joao Almeida and Giulio Ciccone in the chasing group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 29 Aleksandr Vlasov seemed surprised to have won the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 12 of 29 Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) finished fourth (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 13 of 29 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) finished third (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 14 of 29 João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was caught inside the final kilometre (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 15 of 29 Joe Dombrowski goes deep (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 16 of 29 The San Luca climb near Bolognas always hurts (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 17 of 29 Scott Davies (Bahrain McLaren) (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 18 of 29 The riders suffered on the steep slopes of the San Luca climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 19 of 29 Alessandro Roman (Bardiani-CSF) (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 20 of 29 Trek-Segafredo on the start podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 21 of 29 Richard Carapaz was absent from the Team Ineos team (Image credit: Bettini Photo ) Image 22 of 29 Aleksandr Vlasov was awarded a plate for winning the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 Aleksandr Vlasov celebrates winning the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 the podium at the 2020 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 Joao Almeida was very aggressive at the Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Giro dell'Emilia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 The selection at the Giro dell'Emilia came on the San Luca (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Giro dell'Emilia climbs up to the San Luca sanctuary with Bologna in the background (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana Pro Team) won the Giro dell’Emilia after he caught and passed lone escapee João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on the stiff final climb to San Luca above Bologna.

Almeida had escaped from an elite group of favourites at the beginning of the penultimate lap of the finishing circuit and the Portuguese rider took the bell with 9km to go with a lead of 35 seconds.

The Portuguese rider still had almost half a minute in hand as he crossed beneath the Arco del Meloncello for the final time and faced into the last haul up portico-lined climb of San Luca. It looked like a winning margin, only for Vlasov to launch a stinging acceleration with 1.5km remaining. Almeida’s teammate Andrea Bagioli tried to hold the Russian’s wheel, but he was distanced within sight of the flamme rouge.

Vlasov proceeded to catch Almeida with a shade under 600 metres to go and he pressed past him to claim his third win of the season.

The Russian had won a stage of the Tour de la Provence in March before adding the Mont Ventoux Dénivelé Challenge earlier this month. Vlasov placed third at Il Lombardia on Saturday, where he helped teammate Jakob Fuglsang to victory.

Almeida held on for second place atop the San Luca, while Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) held off Eddie Dunbar (Team Ineos) for third. Il Lombardia winner Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) were also among the select cadre of riders who remained in contention at the end of a stinging series of ascents of the San Luca, but neither man could track the acceleration of Vlasov.

More to come!