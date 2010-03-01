Trending

Giro del Friuli past winners

Past winners 1974-2009

2009 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - N.G.C.
2004 Michele Gobbi (Ita) De Nardi
2003 Joseba Albizu (Spa) Mercatone Uno-Scanavino
2002 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Alessio
2001 Denis Lunghi (Ita)
2000 Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1999 Davide Rebellin (Ita)
1998 Francesco Arazzi (Ita)
1997 not held
1996 AndrejTeteriouk (Kaz)
1995 Dimitry Konychev (Rus)
1994 Wladimir Poulnikov (Rus)
1993 Piotr Ugrumov (Lat)
1992 Alessandro Gianelli (Ita)
1991 Gianni Bugno (Ita) (Italian Championships)
1990 Léonardo Sierra (Ven)
1989 Lech Piasecki (Pol)
1988 Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1987 Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1986 Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1985 Franco Chioccioli(Ita)
1984 Claudio Corti (Ita)
1983 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1982 Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1981 Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
1980 Claudio Corti(Ita)
1979 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1978 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1977 Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1976 Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1975 Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1974 Luciano Borgognoni (Ita)
 

