Giro del Friuli past winners
Past winners 1974-2009
2009 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre - N.G.C.
2004 Michele Gobbi (Ita) De Nardi
2003 Joseba Albizu (Spa) Mercatone Uno-Scanavino
2002 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Alessio
2001 Denis Lunghi (Ita)
2000 Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1999 Davide Rebellin (Ita)
1998 Francesco Arazzi (Ita)
1997 not held
1996 AndrejTeteriouk (Kaz)
1995 Dimitry Konychev (Rus)
1994 Wladimir Poulnikov (Rus)
1993 Piotr Ugrumov (Lat)
1992 Alessandro Gianelli (Ita)
1991 Gianni Bugno (Ita) (Italian Championships)
1990 Léonardo Sierra (Ven)
1989 Lech Piasecki (Pol)
1988 Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1987 Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1986 Gianni Bugno (Ita)
1985 Franco Chioccioli(Ita)
1984 Claudio Corti (Ita)
1983 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1982 Guido Bontempi (Ita)
1981 Wladimiro Panizza (Ita)
1980 Claudio Corti(Ita)
1979 Francesco Moser (Ita)
1978 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1977 Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
1976 Franco Bitossi (Ita)
1975 Roberto Poggiali (Ita)
1974 Luciano Borgognoni (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy