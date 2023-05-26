AG2R Citroën team car ejected from Giro d'Italia for crashing Carlos Verona
Movistar rider persists in breakaway despite fall
According to reports, the Giro d'Italia organisers have ejected the AG2R Citroën team car from the race after the team's sports director struck Carlos Verona (Movistar) and caused him to crash while driving behind the breakaway.
During stage 19 to Tre Cime Lavaredo, Verona could be seen with his shorts torn open on his right hip and a large patch of road rash from the incident.
Perhaps given an extra adrenaline boost, Verona attacked the breakaway and was joined by Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), Michael Hepburn (Jayco-AlULa) and perpetual breakaway instigator Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), leaving behind the remains of the 15-man escape group that included AG2R's Larry Warbasse and Nicolas Prodhomme.
The crash highlights the level of danger when riding in the race convoy, along with other recent incidents.
Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) had a near-miss while riding alongside his own team car when the driver had to swerve to avoid another team car.
In Tro-Bro Léon, AG2R's Lawrence Naesen was struck by the Groupama-FDJ team car. In 2021, BikeExchange's directors were ejected from the Giro d'Italia after running their team car into Pieter Serry.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson