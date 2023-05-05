Further blow for Roglic as Tratnik suffers training crash on eve of Giro d'Italia

Primož Roglič’s Jumbo-Visma team has suffered another blow ahead of the Giro d’Italia after Jan Tratnik sustained a knee injury in a training crash near Pescara on Friday.

Jumbo-Visma confirmed that Tratnik had been taken to hospital for assessment, though it is not yet clear if the injury will prevent him from starting the Giro.

"Jan Tratnik has been involved in a training incident. He is now in the hospital for further examinations," read a statement from Jumbo-Visma.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, British neo-professional Thomas Gloag is the rider in line to replace Tratnik if the Slovenian is eventually ruled out of the Giro d'Italia.

Jumbo-Visma’s Giro line-up has already undergone several revisions in recent days due to a spate of COVID-19 cases on the team, with Tobias Foss, Robert Gesink and replacement Jos van Emden all ruled out of the race.

Rohan Dennis and Sam Oomen have since been drafted into the squad for the Giro, which gets underway with a 19.6km time trial to Ortona on Saturday.

Wilco Kelderman was previously forced out of Jumbo-Visma’s Giro plans through injury last month, with Sepp Kuss stepping in to take over as Roglič’s key supporting rider in the high mountains.

Roglič’s compatriot Tratnik joined Jumbo-Visma in the winter from Bahrain Victorious, and the 33-year-old warmed up for the Giro with an aggressive display at Liège-Bastogne-Liège two weeks ago. Tratnik won a stage of the 2020 Giro into San Daniele del Friuli.

More to follow…