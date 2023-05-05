Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 1 time trial start times - Evenepoel, Roglic, Ganna off late
First rider off at 13:50 CET on Saturday, final rider at 16:45
The start times for the stage 1 time trial that opens the 2023 Giro d'Italia have been confirmed, with pre-race favourites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) setting off just a minute apart late on Saturday afternoon.
The Giro gets underway on Saturday with a 19.6km time trial from the Fossacesia Marina up the Adriatic coast to Ortona, with a gentle inland climb in the final 3km.
The race will get underway at 13:50 local time (CET), with Laurens Huys of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty the first rider down the ramp. The riders set off at intervals of one minute, all the way through to the last starter, Stefano Oldani of Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 16:45.
Many of the big names have opted for a later start, and there'll be a mouthwatering section of the race where Evenepoel and Roglic, plus Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), are all on the course at the same time.
Evenepoel gets going at 16:34, followed directly by Roglič, Küng, Ganna, and then - just to add to the mix - another overall contender in Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe).
Those riders are all setting off as the last of their team's riders, although there is no dramatic change of conditions predicted during the three hours of the race.
"The weather forecasts are practically the same all day long. At the end of the day the wind can still shift a bit and it may be that it has a little more advantage, so Remco starts last in the team," said Soudal-QuickStep director Geert Van Bondt.
Ganna, the Hour Record holder, gets the final start for Ineos Grenadiers, over and above any of their general classification riders. Geraint Thomas is the latest starter among them, at 16:15, preceded by Tao Geoghegan hart at 15:53, Thymen Arensman at 15:31, and Pavel Sivakov at 15:09.
Over at UAE Team Emirates, Joao Almeida is off at 16:08, ahead of Jay Vine at 15:46, and Brandon McNulty at 15:24. At Bahrain Victorious it's Jack Haig at 15:45 then Damiano Caruso at 16:07. However, both those teams have chosen a non-GC rider as their last man.
Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) is the first of the main GC candidates to start at 15:13, followed by his teammate Rigoberto Urán at 15:35.
The early benchmark times look set to come from Josef Cerny (Soudal-QuickStep), the recent prologue winner at the Tour de Romandie, and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), the two-time time trial world champion. They set off a minute apart at 14:22.
The favourites, however, all set off in one cluster, with Evenepoel, Roglič, Küng, and Ganna the most likely to claim the first pink jersey of the race. Evenepoel and Roglič are then set to duel throughout the race, and the time won and lost on Saturday will set the tone for the overall battle at the 2023 Giro.
Start times in full
|Order
|Rider (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|13:50:00
|2
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Jayco-AlUla
|13:51:00
|3
|Stefano Gandin (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|13:52:00
|4
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|13:53:00
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar
|13:54:00
|6
|Jasha Dimitri Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|13:55:00
|7
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|13:56:00
|8
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan
|13:57:00
|9
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|13:58:00
|10
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|13:59:00
|11
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:00:00
|12
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:01:00
|13
|Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
|14:02:00
|14
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:03:00
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:04:00
|16
|Andréa Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën
|14:05:00
|17
|Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:06:00
|18
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:07:00
|19
|Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:08:00
|20
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|14:09:00
|21
|Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:10:00
|22
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:11:00
|23
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:12:00
|24
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|14:13:00
|25
|Charles Quartermann (GBr) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|14:14:00
|26
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|14:15:00
|27
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar
|14:16:00
|28
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:17:00
|29
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|14:18:00
|30
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:19:00
|31
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM
|14:20:00
|32
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14:21:00
|33
|Josef Cerný (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:22:00
|34
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|14:23:00
|35
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|14:24:00
|36
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:25:00
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:26:00
|38
|Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|14:27:00
|39
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:28:00
|40
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:29:00
|41
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:30:00
|42
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|14:31:00
|43
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:32:00
|44
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:33:00
|45
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:34:00
|46
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|14:35:00
|47
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|14:36:00
|48
|François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:37:00
|49
|José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar
|14:38:00
|50
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:39:00
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:40:00
|52
|Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:41:00
|53
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|14:42:00
|54
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:43:00
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|14:44:00
|56
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|14:45:00
|57
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|14:46:00
|58
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:47:00
|59
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:48:00
|60
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|14:49:00
|61
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|14:50:00
|62
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:51:00
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:52:00
|64
|Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa
|14:53:00
|65
|David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-Samsic
|14:54:00
|66
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:55:00
|67
|Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:56:00
|68
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|14:57:00
|69
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|14:58:00
|70
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|14:59:00
|71
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Movistar
|15:00:00
|72
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|15:01:00
|73
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:02:00
|74
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:03:00
|75
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
|15:04:00
|76
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:05:00
|77
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:06:00
|78
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|15:07:00
|79
|Lars Van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|15:08:00
|80
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:09:00
|81
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:10:00
|82
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën
|15:11:00
|83
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:12:00
|84
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:13:00
|85
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:14:00
|86
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|15:15:00
|87
|Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-Samsic
|15:16:00
|88
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:17:00
|89
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:18:00
|90
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|15:19:00
|91
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|15:20:00
|92
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|15:21:00
|93
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar
|15:22:00
|94
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15:23:00
|95
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:24:00
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:25:00
|97
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|15:26:00
|98
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|15:27:00
|99
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:28:00
|100
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:29:00
|101
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:30:00
|102
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:31:00
|103
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:32:00
|104
|Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|15:33:00
|105
|Henok Muluebrhan (Eri) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:34:00
|106
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:35:00
|107
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:36:00
|108
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|15:37:00
|109
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|15:38:00
|110
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|15:39:00
|111
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|15:40:00
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|15:41:00
|113
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|15:42:00
|114
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Col) Cofidis
|15:43:00
|115
|William Barta (USA) Movistar
|15:44:00
|116
|Jack Leonard Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15:45:00
|117
|Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|15:46:00
|118
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan
|15:47:00
|119
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|15:48:00
|120
|Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Trek-Segafredo
|15:49:00
|121
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|15:50:00
|122
|Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|15:51:00
|123
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:52:00
|124
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:53:00
|125
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:54:00
|126
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|15:55:00
|127
|Filippo Magli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|15:56:00
|128
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:57:00
|129
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:58:00
|130
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|15:59:00
|131
|Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-Samsic
|16:00:00
|132
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:01:00
|133
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|16:02:00
|134
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|16:03:00
|135
|Aleksander Konychev (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|16:04:00
|136
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|16:05:00
|137
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Movistar
|16:06:00
|138
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|16:07:00
|139
|Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:08:00
|140
|Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:09:00
|141
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Team DSM
|16:10:00
|142
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|16:11:00
|143
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:12:00
|144
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|16:13:00
|145
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:14:00
|146
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:15:00
|147
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:16:00
|148
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:17:00
|149
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|16:18:00
|150
|Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:19:00
|151
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:20:00
|152
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa
|16:21:00
|153
|Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|16:22:00
|154
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:23:00
|155
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|16:24:00
|156
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla
|16:25:00
|157
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia
|16:26:00
|158
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|16:27:00
|159
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar
|16:28:00
|160
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|16:29:00
|161
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:30:00
|162
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:31:00
|163
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|16:32:00
|164
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:33:00
|165
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|16:34:00
|166
|Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|16:35:00
|167
|Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ
|16:36:00
|168
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:37:00
|169
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:38:00
|170
|Alex Baudin (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:39:00
|171
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè
|16:40:00
|172
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:41:00
|173
|Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:42:00
|174
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa
|16:43:00
|175
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|16:44:00
|176
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|16:45:00
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson