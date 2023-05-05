Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 1 time trial start times - Evenepoel, Roglic, Ganna off late

By Patrick Fletcher
published

First rider off at 13:50 CET on Saturday, final rider at 16:45

Remco Evenepoel at the Giro d'Italia teams presentation
Remco Evenepoel at the Giro d'Italia teams presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The start times for the stage 1 time trial that opens the 2023 Giro d'Italia have been confirmed, with pre-race favourites Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) setting off just a minute apart late on Saturday afternoon. 

The Giro gets underway on Saturday with a 19.6km time trial from the Fossacesia Marina up the Adriatic coast to Ortona, with a gentle inland climb in the final 3km. 

The race will get underway at 13:50 local time (CET), with Laurens Huys of Intermarché-Circus-Wanty the first rider down the ramp. The riders set off at intervals of one minute, all the way through to the last starter, Stefano Oldani of Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 16:45.

Many of the big names have opted for a later start, and there'll be a mouthwatering section of the race where Evenepoel and Roglic, plus Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), are all on the course at the same time.

Evenepoel gets going at 16:34, followed directly by Roglič, Küng, Ganna, and then - just to add to the mix - another overall contender in Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe). 

Those riders are all setting off as the last of their team's riders, although there is no dramatic change of conditions predicted during the three hours of the race. 

"The weather forecasts are practically the same all day long. At the end of the day the wind can still shift a bit and it may be that it has a little more advantage, so Remco starts last in the team," said Soudal-QuickStep director Geert Van Bondt. 

Ganna, the Hour Record holder, gets the final start for Ineos Grenadiers, over and above any of their general classification riders. Geraint Thomas is the latest starter among them, at 16:15, preceded by Tao Geoghegan hart at 15:53, Thymen Arensman at 15:31, and Pavel Sivakov at 15:09. 

Over at UAE Team Emirates, Joao Almeida is off at 16:08, ahead of Jay Vine at 15:46, and Brandon McNulty at 15:24. At Bahrain Victorious it's Jack Haig at 15:45 then Damiano Caruso at 16:07. However, both those teams have chosen a non-GC rider as their last man.

Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) is the first of the main GC candidates to start at 15:13, followed by his teammate Rigoberto Urán at 15:35. 

The early benchmark times look set to come from Josef Cerny (Soudal-QuickStep), the recent prologue winner at the Tour de Romandie, and Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma), the two-time time trial world champion. They set off a minute apart at 14:22. 

The favourites, however, all set off in one cluster, with Evenepoel, Roglič, Küng, and Ganna the most likely to claim the first pink jersey of the race. Evenepoel and Roglič are then set to duel throughout the race, and the time won and lost on Saturday will set the tone for the overall battle at the 2023 Giro.

Start times in full

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Order Rider (Country) Team Time
1 Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 13:50:00
2 Campbell Stewart (NZl) Jayco-AlUla 13:51:00
3 Stefano Gandin (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 13:52:00
4 Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis 13:53:00
5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Movistar 13:54:00
6 Jasha Dimitri Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 13:55:00
7 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 13:56:00
8 Luis Leon Sanchez (Esp) Astana Qazaqstan 13:57:00
9 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 13:58:00
10 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 13:59:00
11 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 14:00:00
12 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:01:00
13 Fabian Lienhard (Sui) Groupama-FDJ 14:02:00
14 Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:03:00
15 Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:04:00
16 Andréa Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroën 14:05:00
17 Luca Covili (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 14:06:00
18 Stefan De Bod (RSA) EF Education-EasyPost 14:07:00
19 Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech 14:08:00
20 Mattia Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 14:09:00
21 Clément Russo (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 14:10:00
22 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:11:00
23 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:12:00
24 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Jayco-AlUla 14:13:00
25 Charles Quartermann (GBr) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 14:14:00
26 Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis 14:15:00
27 Albert Torres Barcelo (Esp) Movistar 14:16:00
28 Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 14:17:00
29 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates 14:18:00
30 Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan 14:19:00
31 Niklas Märkl (Ger) Team DSM 14:20:00
32 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14:21:00
33 Josef Cerný (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep 14:22:00
34 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 14:23:00
35 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 14:24:00
36 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:25:00
37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:26:00
38 Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën 14:27:00
39 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 14:28:00
40 Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost 14:29:00
41 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 14:30:00
42 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 14:31:00
43 Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 14:32:00
44 Kaden Groves (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:33:00
45 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:34:00
46 Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 14:35:00
47 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 14:36:00
48 François Bidard (Fra) Cofidis 14:37:00
49 José Joaquin Rojas (Esp) Movistar 14:38:00
50 Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 14:39:00
51 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:40:00
52 Samuele Battistella (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 14:41:00
53 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM 14:42:00
54 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14:43:00
55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 14:44:00
56 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 14:45:00
57 Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 14:46:00
58 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers 14:47:00
59 Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:48:00
60 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën 14:49:00
61 Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 14:50:00
62 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 14:51:00
63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech 14:52:00
64 Diego Pablo Sevilla Lopez (Esp) Eolo-Kometa 14:53:00
65 David Dekker (Ned) Arkéa-Samsic 14:54:00
66 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 14:55:00
67 Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 14:56:00
68 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla 14:57:00
69 Karel Vacek (Cze) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 14:58:00
70 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 14:59:00
71 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Esp) Movistar 15:00:00
72 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 15:01:00
73 Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:02:00
74 Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 15:03:00
75 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM 15:04:00
76 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:05:00
77 Jan Hirt (Cze) Soudal-QuickStep 15:06:00
78 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 15:07:00
79 Lars Van den Berg (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 15:08:00
80 Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 15:09:00
81 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:10:00
82 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën 15:11:00
83 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 15:12:00
84 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 15:13:00
85 Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 15:14:00
86 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 15:15:00
87 Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-Samsic 15:16:00
88 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:17:00
89 Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 15:18:00
90 Callum Scotson (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 15:19:00
91 Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 15:20:00
92 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 15:21:00
93 Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar 15:22:00
94 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15:23:00
95 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:24:00
96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Astana Qazaqstan 15:25:00
97 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 15:26:00
98 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 15:27:00
99 Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 15:28:00
100 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:29:00
101 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:30:00
102 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 15:31:00
103 Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:32:00
104 Paul Lapeira (Fra) AG2R Citroën 15:33:00
105 Henok Muluebrhan (Eri) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 15:34:00
106 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 15:35:00
107 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 15:36:00
108 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 15:37:00
109 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 15:38:00
110 Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck 15:39:00
111 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 15:40:00
112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 15:41:00
113 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 15:42:00
114 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Col) Cofidis 15:43:00
115 William Barta (USA) Movistar 15:44:00
116 Jack Leonard Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15:45:00
117 Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 15:46:00
118 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan 15:47:00
119 Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM 15:48:00
120 Natnael Tesfatsion (Eri) Trek-Segafredo 15:49:00
121 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 15:50:00
122 Michel Heßmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma 15:51:00
123 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:52:00
124 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:53:00
125 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:54:00
126 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën 15:55:00
127 Filippo Magli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 15:56:00
128 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 15:57:00
129 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel-Premier Tech 15:58:00
130 Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 15:59:00
131 Alessandro Verre (Ita) Arkéa-Samsic 16:00:00
132 Nicola Conci (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:01:00
133 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 16:02:00
134 Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla 16:03:00
135 Aleksander Konychev (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 16:04:00
136 Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis 16:05:00
137 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Esp) Movistar 16:06:00
138 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 16:07:00
139 Joao Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16:08:00
140 Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 16:09:00
141 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Team DSM 16:10:00
142 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 16:11:00
143 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal-QuickStep 16:12:00
144 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 16:13:00
145 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:14:00
146 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:15:00
147 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:16:00
148 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën 16:17:00
149 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 16:18:00
150 Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 16:19:00
151 Stephen Williams (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 16:20:00
152 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa 16:21:00
153 Alan Riou (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 16:22:00
154 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:23:00
155 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty 16:24:00
156 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla 16:25:00
157 Valerio Conti (Ita) Team Corratec-Selle Italia 16:26:00
158 Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 16:27:00
159 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar 16:28:00
160 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 16:29:00
161 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:30:00
162 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan 16:31:00
163 Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM 16:32:00
164 Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16:33:00
165 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep 16:34:00
166 Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 16:35:00
167 Stefan Küng (Sui) Groupama-FDJ 16:36:00
168 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 16:37:00
169 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:38:00
170 Alex Baudin (Fra) AG2R Citroën 16:39:00
171 Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè 16:40:00
172 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 16:41:00
173 Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 16:42:00
174 Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa 16:43:00
175 Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic 16:44:00
176 Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck 16:45:00

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor