Vanhoucke, Van der Poel bookend Giro d'Italia time trial

Start times for stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia in Budapest

Mathieu van der Poel after winning stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia
Mathieu van der Poel after winning stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Stage 2 sees the Giro d'Italia shift from sprinting to time trial mode as riders face a fast, flat 9.2-kilometre individual test in the centre of Budapest.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will be the last man down the starting ramp after taking a scintillating victory in the opening stage's uphill dash up to the Citadel of Visegrád.

The race leader will be chasing Intermarché-Wanty Gobert's Biniam Girmay, who was second on stage 1 and is the race's best young rider.

Overall contenders Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) populate the last wave of finishers heading out on course after 4:20 p.m.

The first rider off will be Lotto Soudal's Harm Vanhoucke, who crashed in the final kilometres of the opening stage and finished more than nine minutes behind Van der Poel.

Stage 2 is one of three stages of the Giro d'Italia to take place in Hungary before the extra rest day on Monday, when riders will face the long transfer to Sicily for Tuesday's stage 4.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 - Start Times

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:00:00
2Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:01:00
3Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:02:00
4Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:03:00
5Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech 14:04:00
6Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 14:05:00
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 14:06:00
8Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost 14:07:00
9Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 14:08:00
10Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:09:00
11Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:10:00
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14:11:00
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:12:00
14Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:13:00
15Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 14:14:00
16Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:15:00
17Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal 14:16:00
18Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech 14:17:00
19Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 14:18:00
20Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 14:19:00
21Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:20:00
22Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14:21:00
23Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:22:00
24Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:23:00
25Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:24:00
26Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:25:00
27Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 14:26:00
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:27:00
29Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 14:28:00
30Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 14:29:00
31Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis 14:30:00
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 14:31:00
33Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 14:32:00
34Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 14:33:00
35Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 14:34:00
36Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM 14:35:00
37Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech 14:36:00
38Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 14:37:00
39Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:38:00
40Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 14:39:00
41Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:40:00
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:41:00
43Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech 14:42:00
44Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 14:43:00
45Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 14:44:00
46Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM 14:45:00
47Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 14:46:00
48Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:47:00
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis 14:48:00
50Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 14:49:00
51Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 14:50:00
52Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:51:00
53Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 14:52:00
54Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis 14:53:00
55Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14:54:00
56Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma 14:55:00
57Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:56:00
58Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 14:57:00
59GHEBREMEDHIN Merhawi 14:58:00
60Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:59:00
61Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team 15:00:00
62Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15:01:00
63Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 15:02:00
64Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 15:03:00
65Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:04:00
66Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis 15:05:00
67Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:06:00
68Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:07:00
69Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15:08:00
70Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:09:00
71Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 15:10:00
72Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 15:11:00
73Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 15:12:00
74Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 15:13:00
75Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15:14:00
76Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 15:15:00
77Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 15:16:00
78Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli 15:17:00
79Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech 15:18:00
80Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:19:00
81Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:20:00
82Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:21:00
83William Barta (USA) Movistar Team 15:22:00
84Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 15:23:00
85Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:24:00
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:25:00
87Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:26:00
88Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 15:27:00
89Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:28:00
90Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:29:00
91José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15:30:00
92Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost 15:31:00
93Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15:32:00
94Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team 15:33:00
95Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:34:00
96Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:35:00
97Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 15:36:00
98Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:37:00
99Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 15:38:00
100David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:39:00
101Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal 15:40:00
102Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost 15:41:00
103Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:42:00
104Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:43:00
105Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious 15:44:00
106Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 15:45:00
107Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech 15:46:00
108Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:47:00
109Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 15:48:00
110Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 15:49:00
111Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 15:50:00
112Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech 15:51:00
113Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 15:52:00
114Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 15:53:00
115Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:54:00
116Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 15:55:00
117Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 15:56:00
118Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15:57:00
119Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 15:58:00
120Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 15:59:00
121Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:00:00
122Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 16:01:00
123Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 16:02:00
124Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:03:00
125Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 16:04:00
126Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:05:00
127Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:06:00
128James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:07:00
129Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:08:00
130Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:09:00
131Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers 16:10:00
132Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team 16:11:00
133Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 16:12:00
134Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 16:13:00
135Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 16:14:00
136Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:15:00
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:16:00
138Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:17:00
139Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis 16:18:00
140Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:19:00
141Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost 16:20:00
142Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:21:00
143Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team 16:22:00
144Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 16:23:00
145Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious 16:24:00
146Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:25:00
147Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 16:26:00
148Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ 16:27:00
149Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:28:00
150Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 16:29:00
151Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16:30:00
152Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 16:31:00
153Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco 16:32:00
154Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 16:33:00
155Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 16:34:00
156Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:35:00
157Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:36:00
158Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:37:00
159Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team 16:38:00
160Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 16:39:00
161Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:40:00
162Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:41:00
163João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16:42:00
164Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team 16:43:00
165Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team 16:44:00
166Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 16:45:00
167Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo 16:46:00
168Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team 16:47:00
169Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16:48:00
170Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16:49:00
171Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 16:50:00
172Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:51:00
173Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost 16:52:00
174Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 16:53:00
175Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 16:54:00
176Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 16:55:00

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.