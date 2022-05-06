Vanhoucke, Van der Poel bookend Giro d'Italia time trial

Stage 2 sees the Giro d'Italia shift from sprinting to time trial mode as riders face a fast, flat 9.2-kilometre individual test in the centre of Budapest.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will be the last man down the starting ramp after taking a scintillating victory in the opening stage's uphill dash up to the Citadel of Visegrád.

The race leader will be chasing Intermarché-Wanty Gobert's Biniam Girmay, who was second on stage 1 and is the race's best young rider.

Overall contenders Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) populate the last wave of finishers heading out on course after 4:20 p.m.

The first rider off will be Lotto Soudal's Harm Vanhoucke, who crashed in the final kilometres of the opening stage and finished more than nine minutes behind Van der Poel.

Stage 2 is one of three stages of the Giro d'Italia to take place in Hungary before the extra rest day on Monday, when riders will face the long transfer to Sicily for Tuesday's stage 4.

Giro d'Italia Stage 2 - Start Times