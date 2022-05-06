Vanhoucke, Van der Poel bookend Giro d'Italia time trial
By Laura Weislo published
Start times for stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia in Budapest
Stage 2 sees the Giro d'Italia shift from sprinting to time trial mode as riders face a fast, flat 9.2-kilometre individual test in the centre of Budapest.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) will be the last man down the starting ramp after taking a scintillating victory in the opening stage's uphill dash up to the Citadel of Visegrád.
The race leader will be chasing Intermarché-Wanty Gobert's Biniam Girmay, who was second on stage 1 and is the race's best young rider.
Overall contenders Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Simon Yates (BikeExchange), and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) populate the last wave of finishers heading out on course after 4:20 p.m.
The first rider off will be Lotto Soudal's Harm Vanhoucke, who crashed in the final kilometres of the opening stage and finished more than nine minutes behind Van der Poel.
Stage 2 is one of three stages of the Giro d'Italia to take place in Hungary before the extra rest day on Monday, when riders will face the long transfer to Sicily for Tuesday's stage 4.
Giro d'Italia Stage 2 - Start Times
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:00:00
|2
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|14:01:00
|3
|Clément Davy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:02:00
|4
|Samuele Zoccarato (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:03:00
|5
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:04:00
|6
|Filippo Tagliani (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|14:05:00
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:06:00
|8
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:07:00
|9
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|14:08:00
|10
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:09:00
|11
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:10:00
|12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:11:00
|13
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:12:00
|14
|Samuele Rivi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:13:00
|15
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:14:00
|16
|Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:15:00
|17
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|14:16:00
|18
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:17:00
|19
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|14:18:00
|20
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|14:19:00
|21
|Lawson Craddock (USA) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:20:00
|22
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:21:00
|23
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:22:00
|24
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:23:00
|25
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:24:00
|26
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:25:00
|27
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|14:26:00
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:27:00
|29
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|14:28:00
|30
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|14:29:00
|31
|Pierre-Luc Périchon (Fra) Cofidis
|14:30:00
|32
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|14:31:00
|33
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|14:32:00
|34
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|14:33:00
|35
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:34:00
|36
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Team DSM
|14:35:00
|37
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:36:00
|38
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|14:37:00
|39
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:38:00
|40
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:39:00
|41
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:40:00
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:41:00
|43
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:42:00
|44
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|14:43:00
|45
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|14:44:00
|46
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team DSM
|14:45:00
|47
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|14:46:00
|48
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:47:00
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Cofidis
|14:48:00
|50
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|14:49:00
|51
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|14:50:00
|52
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:51:00
|53
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|14:52:00
|54
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Cofidis
|14:53:00
|55
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14:54:00
|56
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|14:55:00
|57
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:56:00
|58
|Owain Doull (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:57:00
|59
|GHEBREMEDHIN Merhawi
|14:58:00
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:59:00
|61
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:00:00
|62
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:01:00
|63
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:02:00
|64
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|15:03:00
|65
|Erik Fetter (Hun) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:04:00
|66
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis
|15:05:00
|67
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:06:00
|68
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:07:00
|69
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:08:00
|70
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:09:00
|71
|Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|15:10:00
|72
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:11:00
|73
|Gijs Leemreize (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|15:12:00
|74
|Andrii Ponomar (Ukr) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|15:13:00
|75
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15:14:00
|76
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|15:15:00
|77
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|15:16:00
|78
|Natnael Tesfazion (Eri) Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
|15:17:00
|79
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:18:00
|80
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:19:00
|81
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:20:00
|82
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:21:00
|83
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|15:22:00
|84
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|15:23:00
|85
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:24:00
|86
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:25:00
|87
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:26:00
|88
|Callum Scotson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|15:27:00
|89
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:28:00
|90
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:29:00
|91
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:30:00
|92
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:31:00
|93
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:32:00
|94
|Jaakko Hänninen (Fin) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:33:00
|95
|Luca Rastelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:34:00
|96
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:35:00
|97
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15:36:00
|98
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:37:00
|99
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:38:00
|100
|David de la Cruz (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:39:00
|101
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|15:40:00
|102
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:41:00
|103
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:42:00
|104
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:43:00
|105
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|15:44:00
|106
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|15:45:00
|107
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:46:00
|108
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:47:00
|109
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|15:48:00
|110
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|15:49:00
|111
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|15:50:00
|112
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|15:51:00
|113
|Harold Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|15:52:00
|114
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|15:53:00
|115
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:54:00
|116
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|15:55:00
|117
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|15:56:00
|118
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|15:57:00
|119
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|15:58:00
|120
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|15:59:00
|121
|Giovanni Aleotti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:00:00
|122
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|16:01:00
|123
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|16:02:00
|124
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:03:00
|125
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:04:00
|126
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:05:00
|127
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:06:00
|128
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:07:00
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:08:00
|130
|Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:09:00
|131
|Pavel Sivakov (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:10:00
|132
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:11:00
|133
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|16:12:00
|134
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16:13:00
|135
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|16:14:00
|136
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:15:00
|137
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:16:00
|138
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:17:00
|139
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cofidis
|16:18:00
|140
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:19:00
|141
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:20:00
|142
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:21:00
|143
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Movistar Team
|16:22:00
|144
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|16:23:00
|145
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|16:24:00
|146
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:25:00
|147
|Richie Porte (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:26:00
|148
|Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ
|16:27:00
|149
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:28:00
|150
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|16:29:00
|151
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:30:00
|152
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:31:00
|153
|Simon Yates (GBr) BikeExchange-Jayco
|16:32:00
|154
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|16:33:00
|155
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|16:34:00
|156
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:35:00
|157
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:36:00
|158
|Mauro Schmid (Swi) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:37:00
|159
|Felix Gall (Aut) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:38:00
|160
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|16:39:00
|161
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:40:00
|162
|Ben Tulett (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:41:00
|163
|João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16:42:00
|164
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
|16:43:00
|165
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
|16:44:00
|166
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:45:00
|167
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|16:46:00
|168
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R Citroen Team
|16:47:00
|169
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:48:00
|170
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16:49:00
|171
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:50:00
|172
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:51:00
|173
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|16:52:00
|174
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|16:53:00
|175
|Biniam Girmay (Eri) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|16:54:00
|176
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|16:55:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
