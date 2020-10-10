Giro d'Italia stage 8 - Live coverage

Refresh

The neutral start has been taken and the riders are on their way to the start proper, which should take around 10 minutes.

Given his form and performances earlier in the year, it's not out of the realms of possibility that Demare could take another win here. He would have to battle hard to keep within touching distance of the leading group and there's no doubt his rivals will be doing their best to get rid of him on the tougher sections of today's route. It's not impossible, though.

Arnaud Demare has had a sterling Giro d'Italia so far with three stage wins and the points jersey on his back. He's beaten Peter Sagan on two of those ocassions and said yesterday that he believes the Slovakian's focus on the classics may have robbed him of some of his explosivity int he sprint. Read what Demare had to say here.

About 15 minutes until the neutral start in Giovinazzo. Almost all of today's stage heads along Italy's adriatic coast, which means that the wind could play a factor at times. Teams will have to keep their wits about them so as not to be caught out.

Away from the Giro d'Italia, another big bit of news that has come in over the last 24 hours is the cancellation of Paris-Roubaix. The organisers had to call it off due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the region. The 25 October was also meant to see the first ever women's Paris-Roubaix. Read the full story here.

Filippo Ganna is the current wearer of the mountains jersey, the maglia azzura, but his lead is slim. Jonathan Caicedo is just one point behind him. Will we see either Ganna or Caicedo, or maybe both, going in the breakaway today? 1 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 41 2 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 40 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 19 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 18 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 8 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9

Today's stage is unlikely to trouble the overall contenders, with one second category climb and a fourth category climb. Depending on how the peloton feels, it could be an opportunity for the breakaway. With the undulating finale, riders such as Peter Sagan and Michael Matthews could also be in with a shout for the win.

This is how things look in the overall classification before the riders set off in just over half an hour. 1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 24:48:29 2 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:43 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:01 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:05 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:21 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:32

Yates' departure won't affect the top 10 overall after he lost time in the earlier in the race. He was sitting down in 21st overall at 3:52 behind the maglia rosa Joao Almeida. Nevertheless, it will be disappointing for him and we wish him well in his recovery.

Before we go any further, there has been some big news this morning. Simon Yates has been forced to pull out of the Giro d'Italia after testing positive for Covid-19. The Mitchelton-Scott rider started feeling coronavirus symptoms after yesterday's stage and was tested immediately. Read the full story here.