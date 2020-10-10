Simon Yates out of Giro d'Italia after testing positive for coronavirus

Mitchelton-Scott's Simon Yates has tested positive for the coronavirus, and will therefore not continue at the Giro d'Italia, the Australian WorldTour team announced on Saturday morning.

In a team statement, Mitchelton-Scott said that British climber Yates – who had been in 21st place overall, 3:52 down on race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) – had developed mild symptoms following the conclusion of stage 7 on Friday evening, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Matteo Beltemacchi, the team's doctor, said that Yates continues to have only mild symptoms and feels well, but was isolated in his single hotel room during the testing process, and will now be quarantined.

"Simon displayed a very mild temperature on Friday evening during our routine temperature checks, which have been completed three times per day during the course of the Giro d'Italia," said Dr Beltemacchi in the statement.

"Following the team's RACESAFE COVID-19 policy, he was isolated in his room and we immediately requested a rapid test using the services offering by the RCS [Giro organisation], which has returned positive."

The team reported that "a second, RT-PCR, test was later taken, which has confirmed the positive result".

"Simon's health remains our main concern and, thankfully, his symptoms remain very mild and he is otherwise in good health," continued Dr Beltemacchi. "We want to thank the RCS for their support in arranging the quick testing and his transport.

"All other riders and staff have returned negative results and have been cleared to continue the race, but as a precautionary measure we will monitor the situation closely and undergo further testing in the coming days," he said.