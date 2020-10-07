Giro d'Italia stage 5 - Live coverage

Refresh

Those four now reach the original four, who will be glad of the extra firepower. With two minutes over the peloton, it's a slim lead, but it looks like our breakaway is finally established: Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) Jan Tratink (Bahrain McLaren) Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal) Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) Hector Carretero (Movistar) Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec) Edoardo Zardini (Vini Zabù-KTM).

The four counter-attackers are: Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates), Hector Carretero (Movistar), Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec), and Edoardo Zardini (Vini Zabù-KTM).

Correction: The Lotto rider is Carl Fredrik Hagen - not Holmes. The Norwegian rider burst onto the scene at last year's Vuelta but is already eight minutes down after finishing seven minutes back on the GC contenders on Mount Etna. Still, a dangerous rider.

A group of four has clipped off in pursuit and is making its way across.

We've already covered 50km and we're only just over an hour in.

Those four have managed to get away but their move has only inspired more attacks from the bunch, so on we go.

Ineos are on the move again, this time with former pink jersey and stage 1 winner Filippo Ganna in a move with their Italian domestique Salvatore Puccio. Jan Tratink (Bahrain McLaren) and Matthew Holmes (Lotto Soudal) are with them and we'll see if this sticks.

Deceuninck-QuickStep are policing the peloton in these early stages and they've very wary of the breakaway candidates. This is such a hard stage to control and they're not taking any risks at the moment.

Sagan is in the maglia ciclamino as lead of the points classification, so he'll certainly be interested in that first intermediate sprint. He's joined by Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal), Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos Grenadiers) and a couple of others, but they've been quickly brought back.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is among the riders looking to get up the road now.

We've got some rugged terrain before we drop down to the first intermediate sprint in Catanzaro Lido, and then we take on the first two climbs of the day - both cat-3 ascents separated by a short descent. The second one takes us up to 865m for an undulating portion of the course where the altitude metres will steadily rack up. There's some downhill ahead of that big final climb, and then a fast descent to the line. It's not a day to have a bad day.

"That last challenge is the Valico Montescuro, a mammoth 24.9-kilometre first category ascent that contains over half - 1,400 metres - of the stage's total of 3,700 vertical metres of climbing." Alasdair Fotheringham has written an in-depth preview of the final climb and indeed the stage as a whole, which you can find at the link below. Giro d'Italia GC contenders back in mountain action on stage 5 - Preview

It has been a very fast, downhill start to the day, and now we're on more of a false flat uphill, with the road to ramp up again soon after. It's a relentlessly hilly day, with a huge sting in the tail. At 225km in length, it really is a tough day in the saddle.

Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is in the maglia rosa as the race leader, but will be still be by the end of the day? A GC shake-up is expected and this is how it currently stands at the top. 1 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11:06:36 2 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:02 3 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:39 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:44 5 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:55 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:57 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:01:01 8 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:13 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:01:17

As we pick up the action, we're in the opening phases of the race and still waiting for a breakaway to form.