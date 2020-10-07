Trending

First win as World Champion for Alaphilippe in De Brabantse Pijl

By

Frenchman out-paces Van der Poel, Cosnefroy

Image 1 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Arrival Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Celebration Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 14

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Jasper De Buyst BEL Lotto Soudal Mathieu Van Der Poel NED Alpecin Fenix photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) rides next to Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin - Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Scenery photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Peloton during DE BRABANTSE PIJL - LA FLÈCHE BRABANÇONNE 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Juraj Sagan SVK Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) works at front of group (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Ide Schelling NED Bora Hansgrohe Oscar Gatto ITA Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Ide Schelling (NED) and Oscar Gatto (ITA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Andrea Bagioli ITA Deceuninck Quick Step Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Andrea Bagioli rides next to Deceuninck - QuickStep teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Juian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep sporting the world champion jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Matteo Trentin ITA CCC Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) does interview in start area of Leuven (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 14

De Brabantse Pijl 2020 La Fleche Brabanconne 60th Edition Leuven Overijse 197km 07102020 Wout Poels NED Bahrain McLaren photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Wout Poels trails Bahrain - McLaren teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the 2020 Brabantse Pijl, his first victory in the rainbow stripes.

For a moment, it looked as though the Frenchman might have made the same mistake as three days ago at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, as he stopped halfway through celebrating over the finish line, fearing that Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Felix) had pipped him at the line. 

But a photo finish confirmed that the victory was Alaphilippe’s, with a boxed-in Van der Poel in second and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) third in a three-man sprint.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
5Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
7Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

Latest on Cyclingnews