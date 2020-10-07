First win as World Champion for Alaphilippe in De Brabantse Pijl
Frenchman out-paces Van der Poel, Cosnefroy
World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the 2020 Brabantse Pijl, his first victory in the rainbow stripes.
For a moment, it looked as though the Frenchman might have made the same mistake as three days ago at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, as he stopped halfway through celebrating over the finish line, fearing that Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Felix) had pipped him at the line.
But a photo finish confirmed that the victory was Alaphilippe’s, with a boxed-in Van der Poel in second and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) third in a three-man sprint.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Alessandro Covi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
