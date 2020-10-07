First win as World Champion for Alaphilippe in De Brabantse Pijl

Image 1 of 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 14 OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 14 OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 14 OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team AlpecinFenix Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 14 OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Benoit Cosnefroy of France and Team Ag2R La Mondiale Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 14 OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 07 Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Sonny Colbrelli of Italy and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 60th Brabantse Pijl 2020 Men Elite a 197km race from Leuven to OverijseSchavei 106m La Flche Brabanonne BP20 on October 07 2020 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 14 Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) rides next to Mathieu Van Der Poel (Alpecin - Fenix) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 14 Peloton during DE BRABANTSE PIJL - LA FLÈCHE BRABANÇONNE 2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 14 Juraj Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) works at front of group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 14 Bora-Hansgrohe teammates Ide Schelling (NED) and Oscar Gatto (ITA) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 14 Andrea Bagioli rides next to Deceuninck - QuickStep teammate Julian Alaphilippe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 14 Juian Alaphilippe of Deceuninck-QuickStep sporting the world champion jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 14 Matteo Trentin (CCC Team) does interview in start area of Leuven (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 14 Wout Poels trails Bahrain - McLaren teammate (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

World champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won the 2020 Brabantse Pijl, his first victory in the rainbow stripes.

For a moment, it looked as though the Frenchman might have made the same mistake as three days ago at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, as he stopped halfway through celebrating over the finish line, fearing that Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Felix) had pipped him at the line.

But a photo finish confirmed that the victory was Alaphilippe’s, with a boxed-in Van der Poel in second and Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) third in a three-man sprint.

More to come!