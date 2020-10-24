Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 20 start times

By

Crunch time for Hindley, Geoghegan Hart

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 20th stage Alba - Sestriere 198Â km - 24/10/2020 - Jai Hindley (AUS - Team Sunweb) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020
Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) wears the pink jersey on stage 21 time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With fractions of a second separating the leader of the Giro d'Italia Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) from his nearest rival Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), the final time trial in Milan on Sunday will be the most important ride of both rider's lives.

The 15.7km individual time trial kicks off at 1:40pm local time, with riders getting an extra hour's rest after Europe goes off daylight saving time. Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal) will be the first rider down the ramp for the final stage.

With two time trial victories already this Giro, world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is once again the favourite for the stage win, and if he does set the fastest time after starting at 2:52pm he'll have a long wait in the hot seat before the finish of the stage.

Former maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is the first of the top five to start at 4:00pm, with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), another former maglia rosa Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Geoghegan Hart and Hindley following at three-minute intervals.

Cyclingnews will have start to finish live coverage of the thrilling final stage and you can find all the information about how to watch the final stage here.

Start times (CET)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal 13:40:00
2Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:41:00
3Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:42:00
4Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 13:43:00
5Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:44:00
6Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 13:45:00
7Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 13:46:00
8Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:47:00
9Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 13:48:00
10Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 13:49:00
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:50:00
12Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:51:00
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:52:00
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:53:00
15Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis 13:54:00
16Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:55:00
17Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis 13:56:00
18Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 13:57:00
19Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:58:00
20Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 13:59:00
21Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 14:00:00
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 14:01:00
23Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 14:02:00
24Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 14:03:00
25Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:04:00
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:05:00
27Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 14:06:00
28Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team 14:07:00
29James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 14:08:00
30Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 14:09:00
31Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:10:00
32Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:11:00
33Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14:12:00
34Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:13:00
35Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:14:00
36Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal 14:15:00
37Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 14:16:00
38Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling 14:17:00
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 14:18:00
40Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:19:00
41Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 14:20:00
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:21:00
43Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:22:00
44Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:23:00
45Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren 14:24:00
46Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 14:25:00
47Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 14:26:00
48Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 14:27:00
49Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 14:28:00
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 14:29:00
51Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:30:00
52Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 14:31:00
53Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 14:32:00
54Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 14:33:00
55Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 14:34:00
56Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:35:00
57Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 14:36:00
58Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 14:37:00
59Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 14:38:00
60Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:39:00
61Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale 14:40:00
62Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:41:00
63Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14:42:00
64Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren 14:43:00
65Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 14:44:00
66Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team 14:45:00
67Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:46:00
68Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team 14:47:00
69Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 14:48:00
70Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team 14:49:00
71Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis 14:50:00
72Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 14:51:00
73Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:52:00
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:53:00
75Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 14:54:00
76Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 14:55:00
77Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 14:56:00
78Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 14:57:00
79Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:58:00
80Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling 14:59:00
81Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 15:00:00
82Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:01:00
83Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 15:02:00
84Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale 15:03:00
85Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15:04:00
86Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:05:00
87Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren 15:06:00
88Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15:07:00
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:08:00
90Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis 15:09:00
91Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:10:00
92Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 15:11:00
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:12:00
94Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team 15:13:00
95Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:14:00
96François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:15:00
97Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 15:16:00
98Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 15:17:00
99Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:18:00
100Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team 15:19:00
101Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling 15:20:00
102Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling 15:21:00
103Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:22:00
104Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:23:00
105Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:24:00
106Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:25:00
107Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team 15:26:00
108Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:27:00
109Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15:28:00
110Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 15:29:00
111Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:30:00
112Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team 15:31:00
113Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:32:00
114Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 15:33:00
115Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 15:34:00
116Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 15:35:00
117Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale 15:36:00
118Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:37:00
119Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 15:38:00
120James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:39:00
121Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team 15:40:00
122Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:41:00
123Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 15:42:00
124Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren 15:45:00
125Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:48:00
126Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:51:00
127Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15:54:00
128Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15:57:00
129Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16:00:00
130Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 16:03:00
131Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 16:06:00
132Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 16:09:00
133Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 16:12:00