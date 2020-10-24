Giro d'Italia stage 20 start times
Crunch time for Hindley, Geoghegan Hart
With fractions of a second separating the leader of the Giro d'Italia Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) from his nearest rival Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), the final time trial in Milan on Sunday will be the most important ride of both rider's lives.
The 15.7km individual time trial kicks off at 1:40pm local time, with riders getting an extra hour's rest after Europe goes off daylight saving time. Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal) will be the first rider down the ramp for the final stage.
With two time trial victories already this Giro, world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is once again the favourite for the stage win, and if he does set the fastest time after starting at 2:52pm he'll have a long wait in the hot seat before the finish of the stage.
Former maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is the first of the top five to start at 4:00pm, with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), another former maglia rosa Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Geoghegan Hart and Hindley following at three-minute intervals.
Cyclingnews will have start to finish live coverage of the thrilling final stage and you can find all the information about how to watch the final stage here.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|13:40:00
|2
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:41:00
|3
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:42:00
|4
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|13:43:00
|5
|Fabio Mazzucco (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:44:00
|6
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|13:45:00
|7
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|13:46:00
|8
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:47:00
|9
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|13:48:00
|10
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|13:49:00
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:50:00
|12
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:51:00
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:52:00
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:53:00
|15
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cofidis
|13:54:00
|16
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:55:00
|17
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|13:56:00
|18
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|13:57:00
|19
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:58:00
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|13:59:00
|21
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:00:00
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|14:01:00
|23
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|14:02:00
|24
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|14:03:00
|25
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:04:00
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:05:00
|27
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|14:06:00
|28
|Albert Torres Barcelo (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:07:00
|29
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|14:08:00
|30
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|14:09:00
|31
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:10:00
|32
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:11:00
|33
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14:12:00
|34
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:13:00
|35
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:14:00
|36
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Lotto Soudal
|14:15:00
|37
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|14:16:00
|38
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:17:00
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|14:18:00
|40
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:19:00
|41
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|14:20:00
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:21:00
|43
|Francesco Romano (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:22:00
|44
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:23:00
|45
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain McLaren
|14:24:00
|46
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|14:25:00
|47
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|14:26:00
|48
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|14:27:00
|49
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:28:00
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:29:00
|51
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:30:00
|52
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|14:31:00
|53
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|14:32:00
|54
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|14:33:00
|55
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:34:00
|56
|Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:35:00
|57
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|14:36:00
|58
|Matteo Sobrero (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:37:00
|59
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|14:38:00
|60
|Simone Ravanelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:39:00
|61
|Jaakko Hanninen (Fin) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:40:00
|62
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:41:00
|63
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|14:42:00
|64
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain McLaren
|14:43:00
|65
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|14:44:00
|66
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|14:45:00
|67
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:46:00
|68
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Movistar Team
|14:47:00
|69
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|14:48:00
|70
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|14:49:00
|71
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis
|14:50:00
|72
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|14:51:00
|73
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:52:00
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:53:00
|75
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|14:54:00
|76
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:55:00
|77
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|14:56:00
|78
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|14:57:00
|79
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:58:00
|80
|Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (Eri) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:59:00
|81
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:00:00
|82
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:01:00
|83
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|15:02:00
|84
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:03:00
|85
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15:04:00
|86
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:05:00
|87
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bahrain McLaren
|15:06:00
|88
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:07:00
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:08:00
|90
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis
|15:09:00
|91
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:10:00
|92
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|15:11:00
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:12:00
|94
|Davide Villella (Ita) Movistar Team
|15:13:00
|95
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:14:00
|96
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:15:00
|97
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:16:00
|98
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:17:00
|99
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:18:00
|100
|Victor De la Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|15:19:00
|101
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Pro Cycling
|15:20:00
|102
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Pro Cycling
|15:21:00
|103
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:22:00
|104
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:23:00
|105
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:24:00
|106
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:25:00
|107
|Attila Valter (Hun) CCC Team
|15:26:00
|108
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:27:00
|109
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15:28:00
|110
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:29:00
|111
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:30:00
|112
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) CCC Team
|15:31:00
|113
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:32:00
|114
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:33:00
|115
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:34:00
|116
|Ben Swift (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:35:00
|117
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:36:00
|118
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:37:00
|119
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|15:38:00
|120
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:39:00
|121
|Sergio Samitier Samitier (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:40:00
|122
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:41:00
|123
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:42:00
|124
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain McLaren
|15:45:00
|125
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:48:00
|126
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:51:00
|127
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|15:54:00
|128
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15:57:00
|129
|Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|16:00:00
|130
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren
|16:03:00
|131
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16:06:00
|132
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:09:00
|133
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|16:12:00
