Giro d'Italia stage 20 start times

With fractions of a second separating the leader of the Giro d'Italia Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) from his nearest rival Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), the final time trial in Milan on Sunday will be the most important ride of both rider's lives.

The 15.7km individual time trial kicks off at 1:40pm local time, with riders getting an extra hour's rest after Europe goes off daylight saving time. Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal) will be the first rider down the ramp for the final stage.

With two time trial victories already this Giro, world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is once again the favourite for the stage win, and if he does set the fastest time after starting at 2:52pm he'll have a long wait in the hot seat before the finish of the stage.

Former maglia rosa João Almeida (Deceuninck-QuickStep) is the first of the top five to start at 4:00pm, with Pello Bilbao (Bahrain McLaren), another former maglia rosa Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) and Geoghegan Hart and Hindley following at three-minute intervals.

Cyclingnews will have start to finish live coverage of the thrilling final stage and you can find all the information about how to watch the final stage here.