Giro Ciclistico d'Italia past winners
Champions from 1970 to 2011
|2011
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
|2010
|Carlos Betancur (Col)
|2009
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col)
|2006
|Dario Cataldo (Ita)
|2004
|Marco Marzano (Ita)
|2003
|Dainius Kairelis (Ltu)
|2002
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita)
|2001
|Davide Frattini (Ita)
|2000
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita)
|1999
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo)
|1998
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
|1997
|Oscar Mason (Ita)
|1996
|Roberto Sgambelluri (Ita)
|1995
|Giuseppe Di Grande (Ita)
|1994
|Leonardo Piepoli (Ita)
|1993
|Gilberto Simoni (Ita)
|1992
|Marco Pantani (Ita)
|1991
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1990
|Wladimir Belli (Ita)
|1989
|Andrei Teteriouk (Kaz)
|1988
|Dmitri Konychev (Rus)
|1986
|Alexandre Krasnov (Rus)
|1985
|Sergei Uslamin (Rus)
|1984
|Piotr Ugrumov (Rus)
|1983
|Vladimir Volochin (Rus)
|1982
|Francesco Cesarini (Ita)
|1981
|Sergej Voronin (Rus)
|1980
|Giovanni Fedrigo (Ita)
|1979
|Alf Segersäll (Swe)
|1978
|Fausto Stiz (Ita)
|1977
|Claudio Corti (Ita)
|1976
|Francesco Conti (Ita)
|1975
|Ruggero Gialdini (Ita)
|1974
|Pizzini Leone (Ita)
|1973
|Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
|1972
|Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
|1971
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1970
|Giancarlo Bellini (Ita)
