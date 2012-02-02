Trending

Giro Ciclistico d'Italia past winners

Champions from 1970 to 2011

Past winners
2011Mattia Cattaneo (Ita)
2010Carlos Betancur (Col)
2009Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col)
2006Dario Cataldo (Ita)
2004Marco Marzano (Ita)
2003Dainius Kairelis (Ltu)
2002Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita)
2001Davide Frattini (Ita)
2000Raffaele Ferrara (Ita)
1999Tadej Valjavec (Slo)
1998Danilo Di Luca (Ita)
1997Oscar Mason (Ita)
1996Roberto Sgambelluri (Ita)
1995Giuseppe Di Grande (Ita)
1994Leonardo Piepoli (Ita)
1993Gilberto Simoni (Ita)
1992Marco Pantani (Ita)
1991Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
1990Wladimir Belli (Ita)
1989Andrei Teteriouk (Kaz)
1988Dmitri Konychev (Rus)
1986Alexandre Krasnov (Rus)
1985Sergei Uslamin (Rus)
1984Piotr Ugrumov (Rus)
1983Vladimir Volochin (Rus)
1982Francesco Cesarini (Ita)
1981Sergej Voronin (Rus)
1980Giovanni Fedrigo (Ita)
1979Alf Segersäll (Swe)
1978Fausto Stiz (Ita)
1977Claudio Corti (Ita)
1976Francesco Conti (Ita)
1975Ruggero Gialdini (Ita)
1974Pizzini Leone (Ita)
1973Gianbattista Baronchelli (Ita)
1972Giovanni Battaglin (Ita)
1971Francesco Moser (Ita)
1970Giancarlo Bellini (Ita)

Latest on Cyclingnews