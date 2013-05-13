Trending

Gegenheimer earns German eliminator national championship

Brüchle tops women's standings

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
2Andy Eyring (Ger)
3Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
4Martin Gluth (Ger)
5Marco Schätzing (Ger)
6David Horvath (Ger)
7Heiko Gutmann (Ger)
8Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger)
9Marcel Fleschhut (Ger)
10Jonas Müller (Ger)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Veronika Brüchle (Ger)
2Saskia Hauser (Ger)
3Nadine Rieder (Ger)
4Helen Grobert (Ger)
5Lena Wehrle (Ger)
6Nina Wrobel (Ger)
7Anika Buhl (Ger)
8Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
9Majlen Müller (Ger)
10Anke Schmid (Ger)

