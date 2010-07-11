Trending

Results

Elite men - sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kévin Sireau (Fra)100pts
2Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)75
3Adrien Doucet (Fra)60
4Quentin Lafargue (Fra)35
5Thierry Jollet (Fra)25
6Cédric Clair (Fra)20
7Florian Vernay (Fra)18
8Thomas Bonafos (Fra)16

Elite women - sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clara Sanchez (Fra)70pts
2Sandie Clair (Fra)35
3Virginie Cueff (Fra)30
4Laurie Berthon (Fra)25

Junior men - sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Palma (Fra)100pts
2Benjamin Edelin (Fra)75
3Kevin Guillot (Fra)60
4Sebastien Marques (Fra)35
5Rony Coyere (Fra)25
6Vincent Picaud (Fra)20

Junior men - points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Gougeard (Fra)64pts
2Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)31
3Sébastien Court (Fra)27
4Geoffrey Sudre (Fra)22
5Olivier Boyer (Fra)22
6Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)15
7Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)10
8Dany Maffeïs (Fra)10
9Kevin Lesellier (Fra)8
10Arthur Fobert (Fra)8
11Landry Mezange (Fra)3
12Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)2
13Nicolas Janvier (Fra)1
14Louis Brugerolles (Fra)
15Valentin Gouel (Fra)
16Bryan Coquard (Fra)-9
17Jean Samuel Iffrig (Fra)-15
18Philémon Marcel Millet (Fra)-16
19Julien Masson (Fra)-17
20Yoän Verardo (Fra)-20
21Clément Carisey (Fra)-37
22Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)-39

Junior women - 2km individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Eugénie Duval (Fra)
2Coralie Demay (Fra)
3Valentine Morin (Fra)
4Alexia Muffat (Fra)
5Lucie Pader (Fra)
6Catherine Tworzydlo (Fra)
7Eloïse Bec (Fra)
8Anais Descamps (Fra)
9Fleur Faure (Fra)
10Oriane Chaumet (Fra)

