Sireau grabs sprint title from Bourgain
Sanchez secures women's title
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kévin Sireau (Fra)
|100
|pts
|2
|Mickaël Bourgain (Fra)
|75
|3
|Adrien Doucet (Fra)
|60
|4
|Quentin Lafargue (Fra)
|35
|5
|Thierry Jollet (Fra)
|25
|6
|Cédric Clair (Fra)
|20
|7
|Florian Vernay (Fra)
|18
|8
|Thomas Bonafos (Fra)
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clara Sanchez (Fra)
|70
|pts
|2
|Sandie Clair (Fra)
|35
|3
|Virginie Cueff (Fra)
|30
|4
|Laurie Berthon (Fra)
|25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Palma (Fra)
|100
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Edelin (Fra)
|75
|3
|Kevin Guillot (Fra)
|60
|4
|Sebastien Marques (Fra)
|35
|5
|Rony Coyere (Fra)
|25
|6
|Vincent Picaud (Fra)
|20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra)
|64
|pts
|2
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
|31
|3
|Sébastien Court (Fra)
|27
|4
|Geoffrey Sudre (Fra)
|22
|5
|Olivier Boyer (Fra)
|22
|6
|Stéphane Lemoine (Fra)
|15
|7
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
|10
|8
|Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
|10
|9
|Kevin Lesellier (Fra)
|8
|10
|Arthur Fobert (Fra)
|8
|11
|Landry Mezange (Fra)
|3
|12
|Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
|2
|13
|Nicolas Janvier (Fra)
|1
|14
|Louis Brugerolles (Fra)
|15
|Valentin Gouel (Fra)
|16
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|-9
|17
|Jean Samuel Iffrig (Fra)
|-15
|18
|Philémon Marcel Millet (Fra)
|-16
|19
|Julien Masson (Fra)
|-17
|20
|Yoän Verardo (Fra)
|-20
|21
|Clément Carisey (Fra)
|-37
|22
|Sebastien Boisdon (Fra)
|-39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Eugénie Duval (Fra)
|2
|Coralie Demay (Fra)
|3
|Valentine Morin (Fra)
|4
|Alexia Muffat (Fra)
|5
|Lucie Pader (Fra)
|6
|Catherine Tworzydlo (Fra)
|7
|Eloïse Bec (Fra)
|8
|Anais Descamps (Fra)
|9
|Fleur Faure (Fra)
|10
|Oriane Chaumet (Fra)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy