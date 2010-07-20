Trending

Absalon adds to national tally

Bresset tops women's field

Full Results

Men XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Absalon (Fra)1:41:23
2Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:43:26
3Stéphane Tempier (Fra)1:44:13
4Marc Colom (Fra)1:46:08
5Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)1:46:18
6Cédric Ravanel (Fra)1:47:15
7François Bailly Maitre (Fra)1:48:33
8Julien Saussac (Fra)1:49:21
9Guillaume Vinit (Fra)1:49:28
10Frederic Frech (Fra)1:49:57
11Steven Garcin (Fra)1:50:58
12Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)1:51:53
13Vivien Legastelois (Fra)1:53:30
14Jeremy Mounier (Fra)1:54:03
15Jonathan Galante (Fra)1:54:14
16Paul Remy (Fra)1:54:52
17Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)1:55:35
18Gregory Pascal (Fra)1:56:33
19Pierre Lebreton (Fra)1:57:03
20Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)1:58:28
21Gregory Frison (Fra)1:59:38
22Pierre-Yves Facomprez (Fra)1:59:45
23Emilien Mourier (Fra)2:00:29
24Sébastien Hansen (Fra)2:01:18
25Gilles Vigne (Fra)2:01:24
26Jeremy Arnould (Fra)2:01:43
27Christophe Launay (Fra)2:01:56
28Pierre Fuseau (Fra)2:02:24
29Thibault Delpuech (Fra)2:02:59
30Jonathan Marguerite (Fra)2:03:30
31Fabien Bourly (Fra)2:03:51
32Benoit Igoulen (Fra)2:03:59
33Anthony Flinois (Fra)2:04:11
34Kevin Martin (Fra)2:04:19
35Fabien Bragagia (Fra)2:04:48
36Romuald Gillard (Fra)2:04:57
37Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)2:05:09
38Jonas Buchot (Fra)2:05:10
39Cedric Bex (Fra)2:05:45
40Pierre Morque (Fra)2:05:55
41Mikael Piart (Fra)2:06:02
42Frederic Ischard (Fra)2:06:10
43Adrien Pascal (Fra)
44Julien Vimond (Fra)2:06:49
45François Carloni (Fra)2:07:05
46Jesse Cabon (Fra)2:07:35
47Cedric Chassang (Fra)2:07:50
48Cedric Le Tirant (Fra)2:08:49
49Sebastien Horeau (Fra)2:09:41
50Julien Farnier (Fra)
51Julien Tournebize (Fra)
52Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
53Olivier Waszczyszyn (Fra)
54Eric David (Fra)
55Thomas Corvaisier (Fra)
56Julien Toppan (Fra)
57Sébastien Monceaux (Fra)
58Christophe Girod (Fra)
59Simon Raymond (Fra)
60Jacky Le Port (Fra)
61Yann Vaxillaire (Fra)
62Christophe Cuoq (Fra)
63Vincent Thomas (Fra)
64Simon Chasseloup (Fra)
65Guillaume Fernandez (Fra)
66Julien Mallet (Fra)
67Jerome Lassale (Fra)
68Gregory Lutz (Fra)
69Rudy Decas (Fra)
70Pierre Badel (Fra)
71Pierrot Denais (Fra)
72Sebastien Jorry (Fra)
73Fabien Marillaud (Fra)
74Eugenio Sennoaj (Fra)
75Frederic Masselis (Fra)
76Jean-François Bossler (Fra)
77Nicolas Baroux (Fra)
78Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
79Julien Surville (Fra)
80Kevin Graux (Fra)
81Nicolas Vauchelles (Fra)
82Cedric Debortoli (Fra)
83Xavier Lebrun (Fra)
84David Contant (Fra)
85Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
86Yann Fromont (Fra)
87Romain Chevalier (Fra)
88Christian Leleu (Fra)
89Damien Guillemet (Fra)
90Thomas Brunet (Fra)
91Sébastien Fauvez (Fra)
92Julien Poquet (Fra)
93Romain Collot (Fra)
94Jonathan Cormier (Fra)
95Noël Clement (Fra)
96Fabien Darraillans (Fra)
97Clement Biojout (Fra)

Women XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra)1:41:24
2Laura Metzler (Fra)1:44:38
3Cécile Ravanel (Fra)1:45:59
4Sabrina Enaux (Fra)1:47:22
5Fanny Bourdon (Fra)1:48:16
6Julie Krasniak (Fra)1:48:54
7Caroline Mani (Fra)1:50:34
8Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)1:52:27
9Séverine Hansen (Fra)1:55:51
10Helene Marcouyre (Fra)1:56:46
11Camille Pousse (Fra)1:59:46
12Laurence Lequertier (Fra)2:03:41
13Célia Bourgeois (Fra)2:03:47
14Louise Blot (Fra)2:04:52
15Marine Eon (Fra)2:07:45
16Manuella Glon (Fra)2:08:57
17Sophie Rodot (Fra)2:10:03
18Claire Campana (Fra)2:10:51
19Delphine Boissy (Fra)2:11:23
20Laura Ledoux (Fra)2:11:44
21Laura Joubert (Fra)2:13:23
22Sophie Giovane (Fra)2:14:16
23Camille Devi (Fra)2:18:47
24Bérangère Wilst (Fra)
25Lea Casotti (Fra)
26Déborah Motsch (Fra)
27Pauline Melaye (Fra)
28Nadège Prud'homme (Fra)
29Oriane Burzynski (Fra)
30Audrey Fagniard (Fra)
31Ludivine Carre (Fra)
32Pauline Delhaye (Fra)

U23 Men XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)1:44:19
2Fabien Canal (Fra)1:47:01
3Alexis Chenevier (Fra)1:47:20
4Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)1:48:17
5Freddy Betremieux (Fra)1:49:02
6Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)1:50:42
7Hugo Drechou (Fra)1:51:11
8Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)1:51:52
9Anthony Grenet (Fra)1:52:32
10Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)1:53:25
11Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)1:54:02
12Frederic Balaguer (Fra)1:54:14
13Joris Bagnol (Fra)1:54:54
14Aurélien Daniel (Fra)1:56:20
15Nicolas Corvez (Fra)1:57:14
16Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)1:57:34
17Martin Clement (Fra)1:58:15
18Dorian Lagier (Fra)1:58:29
19Thomas Decugis (Fra)
20Antoine Aparicio (Fra)1:58:54
21Maxime Folco (Fra)1:59:05
22Olivier Chauvet (Fra)1:59:42
23Hugo Navarian (Fra)2:00:38
24Octavien Maillard (Fra)2:00:50
25Pierre Pous (Fra)2:00:57
26Gregory Maillot (Fra)2:00:59
27Denis Miramond (Fra)2:01:00
28Rémi Pompanon (Fra)2:01:19
29Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)2:01:28
30Thomas Collinet (Fra)2:01:44
31Julien Ballion (Fra)2:02:05
32Nicolas Rossignol (Fra)2:02:30
33Loic Ladreyt (Fra)2:02:53
34Florent Pelizzari (Fra)2:03:43
35Florian Piens (Fra)2:03:49
36Frederic Gambert (Fra)2:03:50
37Romain Cleret (Fra)2:04:43
38Benjamin Delfino (Fra)2:04:47
39Guillaume Henry (Fra)2:05:11
40Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)2:05:21
41Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)2:05:28
42Jonathan Perret (Fra)
43Arthur Tropardy (Fra)2:05:47
44Thomas Capitaine (Fra)2:05:55
45Maxime Le Guen (Fra)2:06:14
46Thibault Marquet (Fra)2:06:26
47Pierre Curien (Fra)2:07:07
48Rémi Briere (Fra)2:07:42
49Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)2:07:54
50Jonathan Altmeyer (Fra)2:08:58
51Basile Monvoisin (Fra)2:09:02
52Erwan Goasguen (Fra)2:09:03
53Quentin Netillard (Fra)2:09:34
54Aurelien Lememe (Fra)2:09:57
55Pierre Martin (Fra)2:10:30
56Jérôme Delaire (Fra)2:11:42
57Olivier Ferrari (Fra)2:12:02
58François Pourchel (Fra)2:12:15
59Cyril Battiston (Fra)2:12:34
60Alois Falenta (Fra)2:12:39
61Thomas Janin (Fra)2:14:42
62Luc Chemin (Fra)
63Rodolphe Hilaire (Fra)
64Ludovic Benoit (Fra)
65Kevin Miquel (Fra)
66Antoine Socquet Juglard (Fra)
67Remy Bourdon (Fra)
68Julien Oberti (Fra)
69Alexandre Barberoux (Fra)
70Guillaume Gauthier (Fra)
71Arthur Lehec (Fra)
72Pierre Provin (Fra)
73Vincent Ferry (Fra)
74Stéphane Lombard (Fra)
75Anthony Celeste (Fra)
76Anthony David (Fra)
77Julian Fontaine (Fra)
78Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
79Damien Rinaudo (Fra)
80Damien Duplessis (Fra)
81Dorian Grasset (Fra)
82Benjamin Huvelle (Fra)
83Mickael Campourcy
84Fabien Peden (Fra)
85Loic Gazelle (Fra)
86Bastien Greau (Fra)
87Florian Baudinaud (Fra)
88Arnaud Alves (Fra)
89Marc Schmit (Fra)
90Bastien Lefaure (Fra)
91Alexandre Savoye (Fra)

Jr Men XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Trarieux (Fra)1:29:31
2Marvin Gruget (Fra)1:30:18
3Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)1:33:24

Jr Women XC
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cecile Delaire (Fra)1:16:23
2Marion Gauthier (Fra)1:17:39
3Anais Simon (Fra)1:22:20

Latest on Cyclingnews