Absalon adds to national tally
Bresset tops women's field
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|1:41:23
|2
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|1:43:26
|3
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra)
|1:44:13
|4
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|1:46:08
|5
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|1:46:18
|6
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra)
|1:47:15
|7
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra)
|1:48:33
|8
|Julien Saussac (Fra)
|1:49:21
|9
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra)
|1:49:28
|10
|Frederic Frech (Fra)
|1:49:57
|11
|Steven Garcin (Fra)
|1:50:58
|12
|Nicolas Bouchet Bert Manoz (Fra)
|1:51:53
|13
|Vivien Legastelois (Fra)
|1:53:30
|14
|Jeremy Mounier (Fra)
|1:54:03
|15
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|1:54:14
|16
|Paul Remy (Fra)
|1:54:52
|17
|Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)
|1:55:35
|18
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|1:56:33
|19
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra)
|1:57:03
|20
|Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)
|1:58:28
|21
|Gregory Frison (Fra)
|1:59:38
|22
|Pierre-Yves Facomprez (Fra)
|1:59:45
|23
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|2:00:29
|24
|Sébastien Hansen (Fra)
|2:01:18
|25
|Gilles Vigne (Fra)
|2:01:24
|26
|Jeremy Arnould (Fra)
|2:01:43
|27
|Christophe Launay (Fra)
|2:01:56
|28
|Pierre Fuseau (Fra)
|2:02:24
|29
|Thibault Delpuech (Fra)
|2:02:59
|30
|Jonathan Marguerite (Fra)
|2:03:30
|31
|Fabien Bourly (Fra)
|2:03:51
|32
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|2:03:59
|33
|Anthony Flinois (Fra)
|2:04:11
|34
|Kevin Martin (Fra)
|2:04:19
|35
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|2:04:48
|36
|Romuald Gillard (Fra)
|2:04:57
|37
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|2:05:09
|38
|Jonas Buchot (Fra)
|2:05:10
|39
|Cedric Bex (Fra)
|2:05:45
|40
|Pierre Morque (Fra)
|2:05:55
|41
|Mikael Piart (Fra)
|2:06:02
|42
|Frederic Ischard (Fra)
|2:06:10
|43
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|44
|Julien Vimond (Fra)
|2:06:49
|45
|François Carloni (Fra)
|2:07:05
|46
|Jesse Cabon (Fra)
|2:07:35
|47
|Cedric Chassang (Fra)
|2:07:50
|48
|Cedric Le Tirant (Fra)
|2:08:49
|49
|Sebastien Horeau (Fra)
|2:09:41
|50
|Julien Farnier (Fra)
|51
|Julien Tournebize (Fra)
|52
|Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
|53
|Olivier Waszczyszyn (Fra)
|54
|Eric David (Fra)
|55
|Thomas Corvaisier (Fra)
|56
|Julien Toppan (Fra)
|57
|Sébastien Monceaux (Fra)
|58
|Christophe Girod (Fra)
|59
|Simon Raymond (Fra)
|60
|Jacky Le Port (Fra)
|61
|Yann Vaxillaire (Fra)
|62
|Christophe Cuoq (Fra)
|63
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|64
|Simon Chasseloup (Fra)
|65
|Guillaume Fernandez (Fra)
|66
|Julien Mallet (Fra)
|67
|Jerome Lassale (Fra)
|68
|Gregory Lutz (Fra)
|69
|Rudy Decas (Fra)
|70
|Pierre Badel (Fra)
|71
|Pierrot Denais (Fra)
|72
|Sebastien Jorry (Fra)
|73
|Fabien Marillaud (Fra)
|74
|Eugenio Sennoaj (Fra)
|75
|Frederic Masselis (Fra)
|76
|Jean-François Bossler (Fra)
|77
|Nicolas Baroux (Fra)
|78
|Sébastien Le Naour (Fra)
|79
|Julien Surville (Fra)
|80
|Kevin Graux (Fra)
|81
|Nicolas Vauchelles (Fra)
|82
|Cedric Debortoli (Fra)
|83
|Xavier Lebrun (Fra)
|84
|David Contant (Fra)
|85
|Sylvain Gastineau (Fra)
|86
|Yann Fromont (Fra)
|87
|Romain Chevalier (Fra)
|88
|Christian Leleu (Fra)
|89
|Damien Guillemet (Fra)
|90
|Thomas Brunet (Fra)
|91
|Sébastien Fauvez (Fra)
|92
|Julien Poquet (Fra)
|93
|Romain Collot (Fra)
|94
|Jonathan Cormier (Fra)
|95
|Noël Clement (Fra)
|96
|Fabien Darraillans (Fra)
|97
|Clement Biojout (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|1:41:24
|2
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|1:44:38
|3
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra)
|1:45:59
|4
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|1:47:22
|5
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|1:48:16
|6
|Julie Krasniak (Fra)
|1:48:54
|7
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|1:50:34
|8
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|1:52:27
|9
|Séverine Hansen (Fra)
|1:55:51
|10
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|1:56:46
|11
|Camille Pousse (Fra)
|1:59:46
|12
|Laurence Lequertier (Fra)
|2:03:41
|13
|Célia Bourgeois (Fra)
|2:03:47
|14
|Louise Blot (Fra)
|2:04:52
|15
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|2:07:45
|16
|Manuella Glon (Fra)
|2:08:57
|17
|Sophie Rodot (Fra)
|2:10:03
|18
|Claire Campana (Fra)
|2:10:51
|19
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|2:11:23
|20
|Laura Ledoux (Fra)
|2:11:44
|21
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|2:13:23
|22
|Sophie Giovane (Fra)
|2:14:16
|23
|Camille Devi (Fra)
|2:18:47
|24
|Bérangère Wilst (Fra)
|25
|Lea Casotti (Fra)
|26
|Déborah Motsch (Fra)
|27
|Pauline Melaye (Fra)
|28
|Nadège Prud'homme (Fra)
|29
|Oriane Burzynski (Fra)
|30
|Audrey Fagniard (Fra)
|31
|Ludivine Carre (Fra)
|32
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|1:44:19
|2
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|1:47:01
|3
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|1:47:20
|4
|Gilles Sarrazin (Fra)
|1:48:17
|5
|Freddy Betremieux (Fra)
|1:49:02
|6
|Thomas Lapeyrie (Fra)
|1:50:42
|7
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|1:51:11
|8
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|1:51:52
|9
|Anthony Grenet (Fra)
|1:52:32
|10
|Arnaud Hacquard (Fra)
|1:53:25
|11
|Fabrice Leguevaques (Fra)
|1:54:02
|12
|Frederic Balaguer (Fra)
|1:54:14
|13
|Joris Bagnol (Fra)
|1:54:54
|14
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|1:56:20
|15
|Nicolas Corvez (Fra)
|1:57:14
|16
|Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)
|1:57:34
|17
|Martin Clement (Fra)
|1:58:15
|18
|Dorian Lagier (Fra)
|1:58:29
|19
|Thomas Decugis (Fra)
|20
|Antoine Aparicio (Fra)
|1:58:54
|21
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|1:59:05
|22
|Olivier Chauvet (Fra)
|1:59:42
|23
|Hugo Navarian (Fra)
|2:00:38
|24
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|2:00:50
|25
|Pierre Pous (Fra)
|2:00:57
|26
|Gregory Maillot (Fra)
|2:00:59
|27
|Denis Miramond (Fra)
|2:01:00
|28
|Rémi Pompanon (Fra)
|2:01:19
|29
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|2:01:28
|30
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|2:01:44
|31
|Julien Ballion (Fra)
|2:02:05
|32
|Nicolas Rossignol (Fra)
|2:02:30
|33
|Loic Ladreyt (Fra)
|2:02:53
|34
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|2:03:43
|35
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|2:03:49
|36
|Frederic Gambert (Fra)
|2:03:50
|37
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|2:04:43
|38
|Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
|2:04:47
|39
|Guillaume Henry (Fra)
|2:05:11
|40
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge (Fra)
|2:05:21
|41
|Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)
|2:05:28
|42
|Jonathan Perret (Fra)
|43
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|2:05:47
|44
|Thomas Capitaine (Fra)
|2:05:55
|45
|Maxime Le Guen (Fra)
|2:06:14
|46
|Thibault Marquet (Fra)
|2:06:26
|47
|Pierre Curien (Fra)
|2:07:07
|48
|Rémi Briere (Fra)
|2:07:42
|49
|Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)
|2:07:54
|50
|Jonathan Altmeyer (Fra)
|2:08:58
|51
|Basile Monvoisin (Fra)
|2:09:02
|52
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|2:09:03
|53
|Quentin Netillard (Fra)
|2:09:34
|54
|Aurelien Lememe (Fra)
|2:09:57
|55
|Pierre Martin (Fra)
|2:10:30
|56
|Jérôme Delaire (Fra)
|2:11:42
|57
|Olivier Ferrari (Fra)
|2:12:02
|58
|François Pourchel (Fra)
|2:12:15
|59
|Cyril Battiston (Fra)
|2:12:34
|60
|Alois Falenta (Fra)
|2:12:39
|61
|Thomas Janin (Fra)
|2:14:42
|62
|Luc Chemin (Fra)
|63
|Rodolphe Hilaire (Fra)
|64
|Ludovic Benoit (Fra)
|65
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|66
|Antoine Socquet Juglard (Fra)
|67
|Remy Bourdon (Fra)
|68
|Julien Oberti (Fra)
|69
|Alexandre Barberoux (Fra)
|70
|Guillaume Gauthier (Fra)
|71
|Arthur Lehec (Fra)
|72
|Pierre Provin (Fra)
|73
|Vincent Ferry (Fra)
|74
|Stéphane Lombard (Fra)
|75
|Anthony Celeste (Fra)
|76
|Anthony David (Fra)
|77
|Julian Fontaine (Fra)
|78
|Benjamin Bonneuil (Fra)
|79
|Damien Rinaudo (Fra)
|80
|Damien Duplessis (Fra)
|81
|Dorian Grasset (Fra)
|82
|Benjamin Huvelle (Fra)
|83
|Mickael Campourcy
|84
|Fabien Peden (Fra)
|85
|Loic Gazelle (Fra)
|86
|Bastien Greau (Fra)
|87
|Florian Baudinaud (Fra)
|88
|Arnaud Alves (Fra)
|89
|Marc Schmit (Fra)
|90
|Bastien Lefaure (Fra)
|91
|Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Trarieux (Fra)
|1:29:31
|2
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|1:30:18
|3
|Benjamin Boulenc (Fra)
|1:33:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cecile Delaire (Fra)
|1:16:23
|2
|Marion Gauthier (Fra)
|1:17:39
|3
|Anais Simon (Fra)
|1:22:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy