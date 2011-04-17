Trending

Diestch wins French marathon championship

Marcouvre earns women's title

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Dietsch (Fra)3:54:37
2Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:08:40
3Arnaud Grosjean (Fra)0:09:27
4Christophe Bassons (Fra)0:11:28
5Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)0:15:42
6Remi Laffont (Fra)0:19:48
7Frederic Frech (Fra)0:20:21
8Romain Cleret (Fra)0:20:39
9Jonas Buchot (Fra)0:20:43
10Vivien Legastelois (Fra)0:24:12

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helene Marcouyre (Fra)3:53:59
2Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:06:43
3Daniele Troesch (Fra)0:09:13
4Muriel Bouhet (Fra)0:21:45
5Laura Joubert (Fra)0:31:41
6Viviane Rognant (Fra)0:48:54
7Sophie Giovane (Fra)0:53:03
8Anne Sophie Pescheux (Fra)1:16:17
9Céline Kluska (Fra)1:21:18
10Celine Meilhan (Fra)1:25:16

