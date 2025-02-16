Figueira Champions Classic: António Morgado wins alone after audacious attack

By
published

Portuguese UAE Team Emirates rider all smiles as he wins at home

Antonio Margdo (UAE Team Emirates)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) powered away from the big-name contenders in the peloton with 21km to race to became the first Portuguese winner at Figueira Champions Classic in Figueira da Foz.

The Portuguese time trial champion blasted to the finish to win his second race of the early season. He opened 2025 with victory at GP Castellón-Ruta de la Cerámica.

