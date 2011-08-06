Trending

Bresset prevails in U23 women's championship

Last, Sveum complete podium

Full Results
1Julie Bresset (France)1:18:26
2Annie Last (Great Britain)0:00:52
3Elisabeth Sveum (Norway)0:03:53
4Helen Grobert (Germany)0:04:14
5Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine)0:04:35
6Ekaterina Anoshina (Russian Federation)0:04:52
7Fanny Bourdon (France)0:05:30
8Paula Gorycka (Poland)0:05:59
9Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)0:06:13
10Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)0:06:51
11Serena Calvetti (Italy)0:07:16
12Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)0:08:08
13Lorraine Truong (Switzerland)0:08:32
14Mona Eiberweiser (Germany)0:09:18
15Kseniya Kirillova (Russian Federation)0:09:54
16Lisa Mitterbauer (Austria)0:10:06
17Rozanne Slik (Netherlands)0:11:06
18Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)0:12:03
19Sabrina Maurer (Switzerland)
20Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)
21Noga Korem (Israel)
22Michaela Malarikova (Slovakia)
23Jitka Skarnitzlova (Czech Republic)
24Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)
25Weronika Rybarczyk (Poland)
26Monika Kadlecova (Slovakia)
27Zsofia Keri (Hungary)

Latest on Cyclingnews