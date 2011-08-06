Bresset prevails in U23 women's championship
Last, Sveum complete podium
|1
|Julie Bresset (France)
|1:18:26
|2
|Annie Last (Great Britain)
|0:00:52
|3
|Elisabeth Sveum (Norway)
|0:03:53
|4
|Helen Grobert (Germany)
|0:04:14
|5
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukraine)
|0:04:35
|6
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Russian Federation)
|0:04:52
|7
|Fanny Bourdon (France)
|0:05:30
|8
|Paula Gorycka (Poland)
|0:05:59
|9
|Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
|0:06:13
|10
|Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)
|0:06:51
|11
|Serena Calvetti (Italy)
|0:07:16
|12
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
|0:08:08
|13
|Lorraine Truong (Switzerland)
|0:08:32
|14
|Mona Eiberweiser (Germany)
|0:09:18
|15
|Kseniya Kirillova (Russian Federation)
|0:09:54
|16
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Austria)
|0:10:06
|17
|Rozanne Slik (Netherlands)
|0:11:06
|18
|Karolina Kalasova (Czech Republic)
|0:12:03
|19
|Sabrina Maurer (Switzerland)
|20
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukraine)
|21
|Noga Korem (Israel)
|22
|Michaela Malarikova (Slovakia)
|23
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Czech Republic)
|24
|Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)
|25
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Poland)
|26
|Monika Kadlecova (Slovakia)
|27
|Zsofia Keri (Hungary)
