Peeters prevails in junior men's European 'cross championship

Toupalik earns silver, Gras bronze

Full Results
1Yannick Peeters (Belgium)0:41:08
2Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)0:00:08
3Yan Gras (France)0:00:15
4Lucas Dubau (France)0:00:26
5Kobe Goossens (Belgium)0:00:39
6Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)0:00:48
7Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)0:01:01
8Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)0:01:16
9Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)0:01:31
10Sébastien Havot (France)0:01:42
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)0:02:05
12Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)0:02:09
13Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)0:02:22
14Joshua Dubau (France)0:02:31
15Thijs Aerts (Belgium)0:02:53
16Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)0:03:01
17Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)0:03:09
18Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)0:03:26
19Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)0:03:38
20Tim Janssen (Netherlands)0:03:42
21Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)0:03:47
22Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)0:03:48
23Jaroslav Vojir (Czech Republic)0:03:52
24Stefano Sala (Italy)0:04:00
25Lukas Kunt (Czech Republic)0:04:09
26Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)0:04:16
27Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)0:04:23
28Joël Grab (Switzerland)0:04:33
29Matej Ulik (Slovakia)0:04:43
30Giorgio Rossi (Italy)0:04:51
31Ludwig Cords (Germany)0:04:52
32Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)0:05:28
33Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)0:05:53
34Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)0:06:39
35Kristian Zimany (Slovakia)0:07:12
36Rico Seidel (Germany)0:07:48
37Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)
38Pavol Kvietok (Slovakia)
39Lauritz Urnauer (Germany)
40Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
41Jiri Petrus (Czech Republic)
42Vit Papez (Czech Republic)

