Peeters prevails in junior men's European 'cross championship
Toupalik earns silver, Gras bronze
|1
|Yannick Peeters (Belgium)
|0:41:08
|2
|Adam Toupalik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:08
|3
|Yan Gras (France)
|0:00:15
|4
|Lucas Dubau (France)
|0:00:26
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Belgium)
|0:00:39
|6
|Eli Iserbyt (Belgium)
|0:00:48
|7
|Johan Jacobs (Switzerland)
|0:01:01
|8
|Jelle Schuermans (Belgium)
|0:01:16
|9
|Stijn Caluwe (Belgium)
|0:01:31
|10
|Sébastien Havot (France)
|0:01:42
|11
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Netherlands)
|0:02:05
|12
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Netherlands)
|0:02:09
|13
|Elias Van Hecke (Belgium)
|0:02:22
|14
|Joshua Dubau (France)
|0:02:31
|15
|Thijs Aerts (Belgium)
|0:02:53
|16
|Gianni Van Donink (Belgium)
|0:03:01
|17
|Roman Lehky (Czech Republic)
|0:03:09
|18
|Koen Van Dijke (Netherlands)
|0:03:26
|19
|Sieben Wouters (Netherlands)
|0:03:38
|20
|Tim Janssen (Netherlands)
|0:03:42
|21
|Timon Ruegg (Switzerland)
|0:03:47
|22
|Martin Dejmek (Czech Republic)
|0:03:48
|23
|Jaroslav Vojir (Czech Republic)
|0:03:52
|24
|Stefano Sala (Italy)
|0:04:00
|25
|Lukas Kunt (Czech Republic)
|0:04:09
|26
|Jan Kovar (Czech Republic)
|0:04:16
|27
|Juraj Bellan (Slovakia)
|0:04:23
|28
|Joël Grab (Switzerland)
|0:04:33
|29
|Matej Ulik (Slovakia)
|0:04:43
|30
|Giorgio Rossi (Italy)
|0:04:51
|31
|Ludwig Cords (Germany)
|0:04:52
|32
|Moreno Pellizzon (Italy)
|0:05:28
|33
|Dominik Vrana (Czech Republic)
|0:05:53
|34
|Jakub Honzik (Czech Republic)
|0:06:39
|35
|Kristian Zimany (Slovakia)
|0:07:12
|36
|Rico Seidel (Germany)
|0:07:48
|37
|Josef Bartipan (Czech Republic)
|38
|Pavol Kvietok (Slovakia)
|39
|Lauritz Urnauer (Germany)
|40
|Adrian Sirek (Czech Republic)
|41
|Jiri Petrus (Czech Republic)
|42
|Vit Papez (Czech Republic)
