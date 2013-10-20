Image 1 of 25 Jerome Clementz on his way to a win (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 2 of 25 A view of the expo area in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 3 of 25 A rider is interviewed (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 4 of 25 An Enduro World Series rider hangs out (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 5 of 25 An Enduro World Series rider (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 6 of 25 Enduro World Series winner Jerome Clementz (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 7 of 25 Guess who is the 2013 Enduro World Series champion (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 8 of 25 Important tools for enduro racing (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 9 of 25 Tracy Moseley (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 10 of 25 Two women await the start (Image credit: Stefano Bertuccioli) Image 11 of 25 Racers could spend down time on the beach (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 12 of 25 Finale Ligure is a colorful hosting town (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 13 of 25 A tunnel feature en route (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 14 of 25 Signage en route (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 15 of 25 Racers roll out (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 16 of 25 Tracy Moseley on her way to a win (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 17 of 25 Fabien Barel (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 18 of 25 Set-up area for the expo (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 19 of 25 Beautiful views from out on course at the Finale Ligure enduro (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 20 of 25 Fabien Barel (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 21 of 25 Racers descend in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 22 of 25 The enduro course in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 23 of 25 Riders fly down the enduro course (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 24 of 25 A rider on some rocks (Image credit: Matteo Cappe) Image 25 of 25 A beautiful sunset in Finale Ligure (Image credit: Matteo Cappe)

Any concern that the seventh and final round of the Enduro World Series would be anti-climactic was put to rest this weekend with a save-the-best-to-last race hosted by Superenduro at Finale Ligure, Italy.

The overall Series winners, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain), Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) and junior Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), already secure after Val d’Isere August 24-25, refused to cruise to the final podium of the year, instead engaging in dramatic stage-by-stage battles to each win the final race as well as their overall titles.

"The riders who could have taken it the easiest this weekend put on the best races ever. It turned out to be an amazing end to the season," said Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball,

An historic field of 600 racers from 26 nations took part in the 45km, five-stage race that made the most of the Ligurian Coast's incredible terrain, from fast flowing woodland trails to technical, rocky coastal paths.

The talent pool was deep with pro riders and world champions from all disciplines, ending their seasons on a celebratory note, with top downhillers like Steve Peat and Josh Bryceland electing to finish their competitive year racing their bikes to the beach, 2013 cross country world champion Nino Schurter sharing a starting gate with Red Bull Rampage rider Brendan Fairclough, and Olympic cross country bronze medallist Marco Aurelio Fontana making his enduro debut.

Former four cross world champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox) pushed Clementz to the last, and 2013 TransProvence winner Nicolas Lau showed himself a force to be reckoned with, posting times that would have clinched him the win were it not for a one-minute time penalty.

The racing culminated in the presentation to Clementz and Moseley of hand-crafted trophies, designed by enduro athlete Anka Martin and her photographer husband Sven, and brought to life by Scottish artisan Simon Muir. Designed from exotic hardwoods to represent the Enduro World Series logo, the trophies have eight tiny compartments each containing a relic from one of the race destinations: soil from Punta Ala, Italy, alpine rock from Val d'Allos, France a bottle of Genepe from Les 2 Alpes, France, bark and aspen leaves from Winter Park, Colorado, old man's beard moss from Whistler, British Columbia, white organic linen from Val d'Isere, France to symbolize the white-out conditions, and fresh hazelnuts sand from the beach of Finale Ligure. A final compartment remains as an empty invitation for the two champions to add a personal memento from their year of racing.

"It has exceeded anything I could have dreamed of. It's been a roller-coaster of a year, and we have a huge amount of input from the riders and teams as we move forward. We've learned a lot. But this final race and the amazing vibe here this weekend has absolutely motivated us to push on," said Ball.

Check out this video from the EWS final round.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Clementz 0:25:41 2 Jared Graves 0:00:03 3 Martin Maes 0:00:25 4 Fabien Barel 0:00:31 5 Remy Absalon 0:00:32 6 Nicolas Lau 0:00:43 7 Rene Wildhaber 0:00:52 8 Damien Oton 0:01:00 9 Florian Nicolai 0:01:02 10 Jamie Nicoll 0:01:10 11 Justin Leov 0:01:10 12 Francois Bailly Maitre 0:01:11 13 Thomas Lapeyrie 14 Theo Galy 0:01:13 15 Ludovic May 0:01:16 16 Lukas Anrig 0:01:18 17 Karim Amour 0:01:37 18 Cedric Ravanel 0:01:39 19 Alex Lupato 0:01:40 20 Marco Aurelio Fontana 0:01:41 21 Alex Cure 0:01:43 22 Aaron Bradford 0:01:44 23 Steve Peat 0:01:46 24 Gustav Wildhaber 0:01:47 25 Greg Callaghan 0:01:50 26 Yoann Barelli 0:01:51 27 Francesco Colombo 0:01:51 28 Cedric Gracia 0:01:54 29 Regnier Bryan 0:01:58 30 Joe Barnes 0:02:00 31 Florian Golay 0:02:03 32 Vittorio Gambirasio 0:02:06 33 Petrik Brckner 0:02:09 34 Olivier Giordanengo 0:02:09 35 Josh Bryceland 0:02:20 36 Davide Sottocornola 0:02:21 37 Mark Scott 0:02:21 38 Scott Laughland 0:02:23 39 Max Schumann 0:02:23 40 Nicola Casadei 0:02:25 41 Arnould Jeremy 0:02:30 42 Sam Flanagan 0:02:33 43 Antonin Gourgin 0:02:34 44 Philip Shucksmith 0:02:39 45 Bruno Zanchi 0:02:39 46 James Shirley 0:02:39 47 Johnny Magis 0:02:42 48 Manuel Ducci 0:02:43 49 Denny Lupato 0:02:44 50 Maurian Marnay 0:02:47 51 Peter Mlinar 0:02:48 52 Andrea Righettini 0:02:52 53 Vid Persak 0:02:53 54 Adrien Dailly 0:02:54 55 Adam Craig 0:02:54 56 Markus Reiser 0:02:55 57 Mattia Setti 0:03:01 58 Tobias Reiser 0:03:03 59 Tobias Pantling 0:03:03 60 Liam Moynihan 0:03:05 61 Nejc Rutar 0:03:07 62 Federico Carubini 0:03:07 63 Thibaut Legastelois 0:03:10 64 Kristijan Medvescek 0:03:11 65 Nicolas Prudencio 0:03:26 66 Andrea Gamenara 0:03:35 67 Camille Chaffre 0:03:40 68 Andrea Pirazzoli 0:03:42 69 Servant Camille 0:03:42 70 Aurelien Demailly 0:03:47 71 Jacopo Orbassano 0:03:47 72 Matteo Raimondi 0:03:50 73 Sebastien Claquin 0:03:51 74 Ludwig Dohl 0:03:54 75 Tracy Moseley 0:03:58 76 James Mcknight 0:04:00 77 Oliver Carter 0:04:03 78 Ari Kurvinen 0:04:05 79 Murigneux Xavier 0:04:08 80 Annen Chausson 0:04:08 81 Dorian Zuretti 0:04:09 82 Gary Forrest 0:04:09 83 Stuart Wilcox 0:04:09 84 Simone Fabbri 0:04:10 85 Leoluca Scurria 0:04:12 86 Christian Schleker 0:04:15 87 Senechal Yannick 0:04:16 88 Stuart Nicholson 0:04:20 89 Josh Lewis 0:04:21 90 Xavier Marovelli 0:04:24 91 Yann Gadoin 0:04:24 92 Tobias Woggon 0:04:25 93 Jeremy Voet 0:04:33 94 Robert Kordez 0:04:34 95 Primoz Strancar 0:04:35 96 Max Leitsberger 0:04:37 97 Emmanuel Allez 0:04:39 98 Urs Stadelmann 0:04:40 99 Andr Wagenknecht 0:04:41 100 Adam Quadroni 0:04:50 101 Marco Buehler 0:04:54 102 Stefano Rota 0:05:07 103 Ulysse Francoglio 0:05:14 104 Gael Wirz 0:05:14 105 Marco Pegoraro 0:05:17 106 Francesco Crespi 0:05:19 107 Stefano Toffoletti 0:05:21 108 Davide Gilardo 0:05:21 109 Lewis Kirkwood 0:05:22 110 Marco Fumagalli 0:05:23 111 Fabio Di Renzo 112 Stefano Poletto 0:05:24 113 Dimitri Modesti 0:05:29 114 Cedric Carrez 0:05:29 115 Edoardo Bonetto 0:05:30 116 Adam Taylor 0:05:33 117 Jaka Tancik 0:05:36 118 Sauli Hjerppe 0:05:43 119 Cecile Ravanel 0:05:43 120 Pietro Chinucci 0:05:43 121 Andrea Scappini 0:05:58 122 Mike Hoerner 0:05:59 123 Michele Destefanis 0:06:00 124 Simone Invernizzi 0:06:01 125 Cristopher Bertotto 0:06:02 126 Paolo Fenocchio 0:06:04 127 Inti Rossi 0:06:07 128 Nejc Cernilogar 0:06:14 129 Martino Ita Di Pierdomenico 0:06:19 130 Juuso Pihlaja 0:06:19 131 Thomas Kern 0:06:23 132 Andrea Toniati 0:06:23 133 Francesco Gargaglia 0:06:23 134 Brice Liebrechts 0:06:26 135 Marco Rodolico 0:06:29 136 Urs Pargmann 0:06:30 137 Simon Everitt 0:06:38 138 Curtis Keene 0:06:43 139 Paul Newnham 0:06:46 140 Paolo Castegnaro 0:06:49 141 Ines Thoma 0:07:02 142 Michele Pasquali 0:07:02 143 Alessio Vercelli 0:07:04 144 Giorgio Righi 0:07:12 145 Anneke Beerten 0:07:13 146 Guy Bar 0:07:14 147 Callum Dew 0:07:20 148 Alessandro Levra 0:07:21 149 Roberto Dordoni 0:07:28 150 Samuele Aicardi 0:07:31 151 Davide Bozza 0:07:33 152 Rosara Joseph 0:07:35 153 Mikhail Vasilenko 0:07:35 154 Isabeau Courdurier 0:07:37 155 Grega Zvan 0:07:43 156 Germano Cocchi 0:07:44 157 Gottardi Fabio 0:07:44 158 Pascal Widmer 0:07:50 159 Czuday Roland 0:07:54 160 Tiziano Roberti 0:07:56 161 Alessandro Bagnoli 0:07:58 162 Vincent Colange 0:08:00 163 Giovanni Barbolini 0:08:02 164 Alessandro Gennesi 0:08:02 165 Massimo Brunatti 0:08:03 166 Luciano Carcheri 0:08:07 167 Aled Griffiths 0:08:09 168 Carlo Sabbia 0:08:10 169 Bonifay Patrick 0:08:11 170 Andrea Sabbia 0:08:13 171 Manganelli 0:08:15 172 Dean Lucchi 0:08:17 173 Marco Cenni 0:08:18 174 Nino Schurter 0:08:24 175 Anka Martin 0:08:27 176 Anita Gehrig 0:08:27 177 Pauline Dieffenthaler 0:08:33 178 Fabio Magistri 0:08:36 179 Rodrigo Cabello 0:08:36 180 Primoz Gams 0:08:37 181 Michele Miami 0:08:39 182 Paolo Cianci 0:08:45 183 Marco Bologna 0:08:49 184 Andrea Barbieri 0:08:52 185 Johannes Riebl 0:08:52 186 Caro Gehrig 0:08:53 187 Franco Manera 0:08:58 188 Marc Bosca 0:09:00 189 Christophe Trognon 0:09:03 190 Davide De Bella 0:09:05 191 Louise Paulin 0:09:11 192 Christopher Jackson 0:09:18 193 Michele Tardini 0:09:22 194 Jean Baptiste Gali 0:09:23 195 Trevor Worsey 0:09:25 196 Andreas Heimerdinger 0:09:27 197 Lorraine Truong 0:09:28 198 Walter Iannone 0:09:30 199 Vincenzo Camplani 0:09:36 200 Kelli Emmett 0:09:37 201 Francesco Castioni 0:09:38 202 Gianluca Romano 0:09:40 203 Gasparini Thierry 0:09:43 204 Massimo Oliveri 0:09:44 205 Fulvio Muceli 0:09:44 206 Daniel Naftali 0:09:48 207 Philippe Widmer 0:09:53 208 Camillo Giagnacovo 0:09:54 209 Gabby Molloy 0:09:56 210 Marco Tani 0:09:59 211 Gerardo Bottinelli 0:10:05 212 Francesco Bucciantini 0:10:18 213 Simon Hartley 0:10:23 214 Sam Pantling 0:10:28 215 Damiano Scala 0:10:39 216 Davide Barro 0:10:49 217 Baptiste Remblier 0:10:50 218 Rocco Savani 0:10:53 219 Tanja Zakelj 0:10:55 220 Anthony Marro 0:10:55 221 Emanuele Pratico' 0:10:55 222 Mauro Barsi 0:11:01 223 Andrea Ziliani 0:11:03 224 Luca Zanette 0:11:05 225 Simone Tabarrani 0:11:07 226 Julia Hofmann 0:11:19 227 Laura Rossin 0:11:20 228 Simon Doyle 0:11:22 229 Luca Mellana 0:11:37 230 Marco Tiberi 0:11:56 231 Rudy Samuelli 0:11:57 232 Fabio Fina 0:11:58 233 Luca Notario 0:12:03 234 Massimo Parenzi 0:12:03 235 Cesare Albasi 0:12:06 236 Daniele Criscuolo 0:12:09 237 Marco Perletti 0:12:23 238 Matteo Bertos 0:12:28 239 Antonio Valentini 0:12:29 240 Valentina Macheda 0:12:31 241 Simon Truelove 0:12:32 242 Giorgio Batisti 0:12:39 243 Domenico Spiaggi 0:12:40 244 Simone Seri 0:12:48 245 Paolo Menti 0:12:49 246 Katy Winton 0:12:51 247 Johann Grognux 0:13:00 248 Morris Gooding 0:13:03 249 Claudio Viale 0:13:05 250 Christophe Rizzetto 0:13:12 251 Nigel Jarvis 0:13:12 252 Raul Fattori 0:13:20 253 Chiara Pastore 0:13:21 254 Vasseur Michel 0:13:27 255 Jonathan Stevens 0:13:34 256 Tiziano Davini 0:14:20 257 Maria Federica Zanotto 0:14:37 258 Andy White 0:14:42 259 Simon Price 0:14:53 260 Isaia Laudi 0:14:55 261 Andrea Pelazza 0:15:11 262 Caitlin Elliott 0:15:20 263 Antonio Rossi 0:15:35 264 Maurizio Mariani 0:15:37 265 Mauro Rivellini 0:15:41 266 Marcello Pizzi 0:15:45 267 Di Pierdomenico 0:15:47 268 Hannah Barnes 0:16:06 269 Marcello Scotti 0:16:12 270 Luca Amilicia 0:16:23 271 Sorroche Jean Pascal 0:16:29 272 Sergio Belotti 0:16:34 273 Fabio Gori 0:16:36 274 Amedeo Gioffre' 0:16:42 275 Roman Balaev 0:16:43 276 Luigi Svanosi 0:16:51 277 Gilardo Alberto 0:16:52 278 Marco Botticchio 0:16:55 279 Alessandro Misino 0:17:04 280 Offredi Yannick 0:17:14 281 Jean Louis Deseraud 0:17:34 282 Marco Durastanti 0:17:40 283 Francesco De Felici 0:17:45 284 Karaleen Gioia 0:18:11 285 Massimiliano D'ingillo 0:18:24 286 Daniele Giustini 0:18:42 287 Giacomo Dodino 0:18:58 288 Massimo Artudi 0:19:03 289 Matteo Planchon 0:19:17 290 Tom Wilson 0:19:22 291 Simone Cappellini 0:20:13 292 Baumgartner Peter 0:21:02 293 Andrea Pedini 0:21:04 294 Ravera Bruno 0:21:05 295 Pietro Lamiani 0:21:39 296 Petra Wiltshire 0:22:17 297 Davide Tempini 0:22:29 298 Roissard Julien 0:23:05 299 Paolo Antonio Fedeli 0:23:07 300 Andrea Mori 0:23:20 301 Sondra Williamson 0:23:57 302 Adrian Testa 0:24:14 303 Enrico Puliti 0:24:24 304 Marco Mogni 0:24:32 305 Sergio Agosto 0:25:26 306 Roberto Ciambrone 0:25:27 307 Andrea Poggetti 0:26:19 308 Paolo Guerrieri 0:26:23 309 Maicol Cecchi 0:27:07 310 Diana Rebecca Weidner 0:28:03 311 Maurizio Bisterzo 0:28:25 Lucia Mancini Umberto Paro Lorenzo Sormani Ulrich Kaschub Maurizio Lazzarini Fabio Maraca Luca Terzaroli Loredana Ruggeri Davide Papagni Casamatta Dominique Yuri Versuraro Paolo Grassini

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley 0:29:39 2 Annen Caroline Chausson 0:00:10 3 Cecile Ravanel 0:01:45 4 Ines Thoma 0:03:03 5 Anneke Beerten 0:03:15 6 Rosara Joseph 0:03:36 7 Isabeau Courdurier 0:03:39 8 Anka Martin 0:04:29 9 Anita Gehrig 0:04:29 10 Pauline Dieffenthaler 0:04:35 11 Caro Gehrig 0:04:55 12 Louise Paulin 0:05:13 13 Lorraine Truong 0:05:30 14 Kelli Emmett 0:05:39 15 Gabby Molloy 0:05:58 16 Tanja Zakelj 0:06:56 17 Julia Hofmann 0:07:21 18 Laura Rossin 0:07:22 19 Valentina Macheda 0:08:33 20 Katy Winton 0:08:53 21 Chiara Pastore 0:09:23 22 Maria Federica Zanotto 0:10:39 23 Caitlin Elliott 0:11:22 24 Hannah Barnes 0:12:07 25 Karaleen Gioia 0:14:13 26 Petra Wiltshire 0:18:19 27 Sondra Williamson 0:19:59 28 Diana Rebecca Weidner 0:24:05 29 Lucia Mancini 0:24:30 30 Loredana Ruggeri 0:29:19 DNS Irmiger Heather DNS Marianna Uttini DNS Prisca Castlunger DNS Valeria Vigano' DNF Hanna Oletrž

Men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jerome Clementz 3640 pts 2 Jared Graves 2898 3 Fabien Barel 2181

Women final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley 4000 pts 2 Cecile Ravanel 2735 3 Anne Caroline Chausson 2560

Junior men final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Maes 4100 pts 2 Aurelien Demailly 1780 3 Brice Liebrechts 1730