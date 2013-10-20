Clementz and Moseley become first Enduro World Series champions
Both riders wrap up season with victory in final round
Any concern that the seventh and final round of the Enduro World Series would be anti-climactic was put to rest this weekend with a save-the-best-to-last race hosted by Superenduro at Finale Ligure, Italy.
The overall Series winners, Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain), Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) and junior Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing), already secure after Val d’Isere August 24-25, refused to cruise to the final podium of the year, instead engaging in dramatic stage-by-stage battles to each win the final race as well as their overall titles.
"The riders who could have taken it the easiest this weekend put on the best races ever. It turned out to be an amazing end to the season," said Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball,
An historic field of 600 racers from 26 nations took part in the 45km, five-stage race that made the most of the Ligurian Coast's incredible terrain, from fast flowing woodland trails to technical, rocky coastal paths.
The talent pool was deep with pro riders and world champions from all disciplines, ending their seasons on a celebratory note, with top downhillers like Steve Peat and Josh Bryceland electing to finish their competitive year racing their bikes to the beach, 2013 cross country world champion Nino Schurter sharing a starting gate with Red Bull Rampage rider Brendan Fairclough, and Olympic cross country bronze medallist Marco Aurelio Fontana making his enduro debut.
Former four cross world champion Jared Graves (Yeti Fox) pushed Clementz to the last, and 2013 TransProvence winner Nicolas Lau showed himself a force to be reckoned with, posting times that would have clinched him the win were it not for a one-minute time penalty.
The racing culminated in the presentation to Clementz and Moseley of hand-crafted trophies, designed by enduro athlete Anka Martin and her photographer husband Sven, and brought to life by Scottish artisan Simon Muir. Designed from exotic hardwoods to represent the Enduro World Series logo, the trophies have eight tiny compartments each containing a relic from one of the race destinations: soil from Punta Ala, Italy, alpine rock from Val d'Allos, France a bottle of Genepe from Les 2 Alpes, France, bark and aspen leaves from Winter Park, Colorado, old man's beard moss from Whistler, British Columbia, white organic linen from Val d'Isere, France to symbolize the white-out conditions, and fresh hazelnuts sand from the beach of Finale Ligure. A final compartment remains as an empty invitation for the two champions to add a personal memento from their year of racing.
"It has exceeded anything I could have dreamed of. It's been a roller-coaster of a year, and we have a huge amount of input from the riders and teams as we move forward. We've learned a lot. But this final race and the amazing vibe here this weekend has absolutely motivated us to push on," said Ball.
Check out this video from the EWS final round.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerome Clementz
|0:25:41
|2
|Jared Graves
|0:00:03
|3
|Martin Maes
|0:00:25
|4
|Fabien Barel
|0:00:31
|5
|Remy Absalon
|0:00:32
|6
|Nicolas Lau
|0:00:43
|7
|Rene Wildhaber
|0:00:52
|8
|Damien Oton
|0:01:00
|9
|Florian Nicolai
|0:01:02
|10
|Jamie Nicoll
|0:01:10
|11
|Justin Leov
|0:01:10
|12
|Francois Bailly Maitre
|0:01:11
|13
|Thomas Lapeyrie
|14
|Theo Galy
|0:01:13
|15
|Ludovic May
|0:01:16
|16
|Lukas Anrig
|0:01:18
|17
|Karim Amour
|0:01:37
|18
|Cedric Ravanel
|0:01:39
|19
|Alex Lupato
|0:01:40
|20
|Marco Aurelio Fontana
|0:01:41
|21
|Alex Cure
|0:01:43
|22
|Aaron Bradford
|0:01:44
|23
|Steve Peat
|0:01:46
|24
|Gustav Wildhaber
|0:01:47
|25
|Greg Callaghan
|0:01:50
|26
|Yoann Barelli
|0:01:51
|27
|Francesco Colombo
|0:01:51
|28
|Cedric Gracia
|0:01:54
|29
|Regnier Bryan
|0:01:58
|30
|Joe Barnes
|0:02:00
|31
|Florian Golay
|0:02:03
|32
|Vittorio Gambirasio
|0:02:06
|33
|Petrik Brckner
|0:02:09
|34
|Olivier Giordanengo
|0:02:09
|35
|Josh Bryceland
|0:02:20
|36
|Davide Sottocornola
|0:02:21
|37
|Mark Scott
|0:02:21
|38
|Scott Laughland
|0:02:23
|39
|Max Schumann
|0:02:23
|40
|Nicola Casadei
|0:02:25
|41
|Arnould Jeremy
|0:02:30
|42
|Sam Flanagan
|0:02:33
|43
|Antonin Gourgin
|0:02:34
|44
|Philip Shucksmith
|0:02:39
|45
|Bruno Zanchi
|0:02:39
|46
|James Shirley
|0:02:39
|47
|Johnny Magis
|0:02:42
|48
|Manuel Ducci
|0:02:43
|49
|Denny Lupato
|0:02:44
|50
|Maurian Marnay
|0:02:47
|51
|Peter Mlinar
|0:02:48
|52
|Andrea Righettini
|0:02:52
|53
|Vid Persak
|0:02:53
|54
|Adrien Dailly
|0:02:54
|55
|Adam Craig
|0:02:54
|56
|Markus Reiser
|0:02:55
|57
|Mattia Setti
|0:03:01
|58
|Tobias Reiser
|0:03:03
|59
|Tobias Pantling
|0:03:03
|60
|Liam Moynihan
|0:03:05
|61
|Nejc Rutar
|0:03:07
|62
|Federico Carubini
|0:03:07
|63
|Thibaut Legastelois
|0:03:10
|64
|Kristijan Medvescek
|0:03:11
|65
|Nicolas Prudencio
|0:03:26
|66
|Andrea Gamenara
|0:03:35
|67
|Camille Chaffre
|0:03:40
|68
|Andrea Pirazzoli
|0:03:42
|69
|Servant Camille
|0:03:42
|70
|Aurelien Demailly
|0:03:47
|71
|Jacopo Orbassano
|0:03:47
|72
|Matteo Raimondi
|0:03:50
|73
|Sebastien Claquin
|0:03:51
|74
|Ludwig Dohl
|0:03:54
|75
|Tracy Moseley
|0:03:58
|76
|James Mcknight
|0:04:00
|77
|Oliver Carter
|0:04:03
|78
|Ari Kurvinen
|0:04:05
|79
|Murigneux Xavier
|0:04:08
|80
|Annen Chausson
|0:04:08
|81
|Dorian Zuretti
|0:04:09
|82
|Gary Forrest
|0:04:09
|83
|Stuart Wilcox
|0:04:09
|84
|Simone Fabbri
|0:04:10
|85
|Leoluca Scurria
|0:04:12
|86
|Christian Schleker
|0:04:15
|87
|Senechal Yannick
|0:04:16
|88
|Stuart Nicholson
|0:04:20
|89
|Josh Lewis
|0:04:21
|90
|Xavier Marovelli
|0:04:24
|91
|Yann Gadoin
|0:04:24
|92
|Tobias Woggon
|0:04:25
|93
|Jeremy Voet
|0:04:33
|94
|Robert Kordez
|0:04:34
|95
|Primoz Strancar
|0:04:35
|96
|Max Leitsberger
|0:04:37
|97
|Emmanuel Allez
|0:04:39
|98
|Urs Stadelmann
|0:04:40
|99
|Andr Wagenknecht
|0:04:41
|100
|Adam Quadroni
|0:04:50
|101
|Marco Buehler
|0:04:54
|102
|Stefano Rota
|0:05:07
|103
|Ulysse Francoglio
|0:05:14
|104
|Gael Wirz
|0:05:14
|105
|Marco Pegoraro
|0:05:17
|106
|Francesco Crespi
|0:05:19
|107
|Stefano Toffoletti
|0:05:21
|108
|Davide Gilardo
|0:05:21
|109
|Lewis Kirkwood
|0:05:22
|110
|Marco Fumagalli
|0:05:23
|111
|Fabio Di Renzo
|112
|Stefano Poletto
|0:05:24
|113
|Dimitri Modesti
|0:05:29
|114
|Cedric Carrez
|0:05:29
|115
|Edoardo Bonetto
|0:05:30
|116
|Adam Taylor
|0:05:33
|117
|Jaka Tancik
|0:05:36
|118
|Sauli Hjerppe
|0:05:43
|119
|Cecile Ravanel
|0:05:43
|120
|Pietro Chinucci
|0:05:43
|121
|Andrea Scappini
|0:05:58
|122
|Mike Hoerner
|0:05:59
|123
|Michele Destefanis
|0:06:00
|124
|Simone Invernizzi
|0:06:01
|125
|Cristopher Bertotto
|0:06:02
|126
|Paolo Fenocchio
|0:06:04
|127
|Inti Rossi
|0:06:07
|128
|Nejc Cernilogar
|0:06:14
|129
|Martino Ita Di Pierdomenico
|0:06:19
|130
|Juuso Pihlaja
|0:06:19
|131
|Thomas Kern
|0:06:23
|132
|Andrea Toniati
|0:06:23
|133
|Francesco Gargaglia
|0:06:23
|134
|Brice Liebrechts
|0:06:26
|135
|Marco Rodolico
|0:06:29
|136
|Urs Pargmann
|0:06:30
|137
|Simon Everitt
|0:06:38
|138
|Curtis Keene
|0:06:43
|139
|Paul Newnham
|0:06:46
|140
|Paolo Castegnaro
|0:06:49
|141
|Ines Thoma
|0:07:02
|142
|Michele Pasquali
|0:07:02
|143
|Alessio Vercelli
|0:07:04
|144
|Giorgio Righi
|0:07:12
|145
|Anneke Beerten
|0:07:13
|146
|Guy Bar
|0:07:14
|147
|Callum Dew
|0:07:20
|148
|Alessandro Levra
|0:07:21
|149
|Roberto Dordoni
|0:07:28
|150
|Samuele Aicardi
|0:07:31
|151
|Davide Bozza
|0:07:33
|152
|Rosara Joseph
|0:07:35
|153
|Mikhail Vasilenko
|0:07:35
|154
|Isabeau Courdurier
|0:07:37
|155
|Grega Zvan
|0:07:43
|156
|Germano Cocchi
|0:07:44
|157
|Gottardi Fabio
|0:07:44
|158
|Pascal Widmer
|0:07:50
|159
|Czuday Roland
|0:07:54
|160
|Tiziano Roberti
|0:07:56
|161
|Alessandro Bagnoli
|0:07:58
|162
|Vincent Colange
|0:08:00
|163
|Giovanni Barbolini
|0:08:02
|164
|Alessandro Gennesi
|0:08:02
|165
|Massimo Brunatti
|0:08:03
|166
|Luciano Carcheri
|0:08:07
|167
|Aled Griffiths
|0:08:09
|168
|Carlo Sabbia
|0:08:10
|169
|Bonifay Patrick
|0:08:11
|170
|Andrea Sabbia
|0:08:13
|171
|Manganelli
|0:08:15
|172
|Dean Lucchi
|0:08:17
|173
|Marco Cenni
|0:08:18
|174
|Nino Schurter
|0:08:24
|175
|Anka Martin
|0:08:27
|176
|Anita Gehrig
|0:08:27
|177
|Pauline Dieffenthaler
|0:08:33
|178
|Fabio Magistri
|0:08:36
|179
|Rodrigo Cabello
|0:08:36
|180
|Primoz Gams
|0:08:37
|181
|Michele Miami
|0:08:39
|182
|Paolo Cianci
|0:08:45
|183
|Marco Bologna
|0:08:49
|184
|Andrea Barbieri
|0:08:52
|185
|Johannes Riebl
|0:08:52
|186
|Caro Gehrig
|0:08:53
|187
|Franco Manera
|0:08:58
|188
|Marc Bosca
|0:09:00
|189
|Christophe Trognon
|0:09:03
|190
|Davide De Bella
|0:09:05
|191
|Louise Paulin
|0:09:11
|192
|Christopher Jackson
|0:09:18
|193
|Michele Tardini
|0:09:22
|194
|Jean Baptiste Gali
|0:09:23
|195
|Trevor Worsey
|0:09:25
|196
|Andreas Heimerdinger
|0:09:27
|197
|Lorraine Truong
|0:09:28
|198
|Walter Iannone
|0:09:30
|199
|Vincenzo Camplani
|0:09:36
|200
|Kelli Emmett
|0:09:37
|201
|Francesco Castioni
|0:09:38
|202
|Gianluca Romano
|0:09:40
|203
|Gasparini Thierry
|0:09:43
|204
|Massimo Oliveri
|0:09:44
|205
|Fulvio Muceli
|0:09:44
|206
|Daniel Naftali
|0:09:48
|207
|Philippe Widmer
|0:09:53
|208
|Camillo Giagnacovo
|0:09:54
|209
|Gabby Molloy
|0:09:56
|210
|Marco Tani
|0:09:59
|211
|Gerardo Bottinelli
|0:10:05
|212
|Francesco Bucciantini
|0:10:18
|213
|Simon Hartley
|0:10:23
|214
|Sam Pantling
|0:10:28
|215
|Damiano Scala
|0:10:39
|216
|Davide Barro
|0:10:49
|217
|Baptiste Remblier
|0:10:50
|218
|Rocco Savani
|0:10:53
|219
|Tanja Zakelj
|0:10:55
|220
|Anthony Marro
|0:10:55
|221
|Emanuele Pratico'
|0:10:55
|222
|Mauro Barsi
|0:11:01
|223
|Andrea Ziliani
|0:11:03
|224
|Luca Zanette
|0:11:05
|225
|Simone Tabarrani
|0:11:07
|226
|Julia Hofmann
|0:11:19
|227
|Laura Rossin
|0:11:20
|228
|Simon Doyle
|0:11:22
|229
|Luca Mellana
|0:11:37
|230
|Marco Tiberi
|0:11:56
|231
|Rudy Samuelli
|0:11:57
|232
|Fabio Fina
|0:11:58
|233
|Luca Notario
|0:12:03
|234
|Massimo Parenzi
|0:12:03
|235
|Cesare Albasi
|0:12:06
|236
|Daniele Criscuolo
|0:12:09
|237
|Marco Perletti
|0:12:23
|238
|Matteo Bertos
|0:12:28
|239
|Antonio Valentini
|0:12:29
|240
|Valentina Macheda
|0:12:31
|241
|Simon Truelove
|0:12:32
|242
|Giorgio Batisti
|0:12:39
|243
|Domenico Spiaggi
|0:12:40
|244
|Simone Seri
|0:12:48
|245
|Paolo Menti
|0:12:49
|246
|Katy Winton
|0:12:51
|247
|Johann Grognux
|0:13:00
|248
|Morris Gooding
|0:13:03
|249
|Claudio Viale
|0:13:05
|250
|Christophe Rizzetto
|0:13:12
|251
|Nigel Jarvis
|0:13:12
|252
|Raul Fattori
|0:13:20
|253
|Chiara Pastore
|0:13:21
|254
|Vasseur Michel
|0:13:27
|255
|Jonathan Stevens
|0:13:34
|256
|Tiziano Davini
|0:14:20
|257
|Maria Federica Zanotto
|0:14:37
|258
|Andy White
|0:14:42
|259
|Simon Price
|0:14:53
|260
|Isaia Laudi
|0:14:55
|261
|Andrea Pelazza
|0:15:11
|262
|Caitlin Elliott
|0:15:20
|263
|Antonio Rossi
|0:15:35
|264
|Maurizio Mariani
|0:15:37
|265
|Mauro Rivellini
|0:15:41
|266
|Marcello Pizzi
|0:15:45
|267
|Di Pierdomenico
|0:15:47
|268
|Hannah Barnes
|0:16:06
|269
|Marcello Scotti
|0:16:12
|270
|Luca Amilicia
|0:16:23
|271
|Sorroche Jean Pascal
|0:16:29
|272
|Sergio Belotti
|0:16:34
|273
|Fabio Gori
|0:16:36
|274
|Amedeo Gioffre'
|0:16:42
|275
|Roman Balaev
|0:16:43
|276
|Luigi Svanosi
|0:16:51
|277
|Gilardo Alberto
|0:16:52
|278
|Marco Botticchio
|0:16:55
|279
|Alessandro Misino
|0:17:04
|280
|Offredi Yannick
|0:17:14
|281
|Jean Louis Deseraud
|0:17:34
|282
|Marco Durastanti
|0:17:40
|283
|Francesco De Felici
|0:17:45
|284
|Karaleen Gioia
|0:18:11
|285
|Massimiliano D'ingillo
|0:18:24
|286
|Daniele Giustini
|0:18:42
|287
|Giacomo Dodino
|0:18:58
|288
|Massimo Artudi
|0:19:03
|289
|Matteo Planchon
|0:19:17
|290
|Tom Wilson
|0:19:22
|291
|Simone Cappellini
|0:20:13
|292
|Baumgartner Peter
|0:21:02
|293
|Andrea Pedini
|0:21:04
|294
|Ravera Bruno
|0:21:05
|295
|Pietro Lamiani
|0:21:39
|296
|Petra Wiltshire
|0:22:17
|297
|Davide Tempini
|0:22:29
|298
|Roissard Julien
|0:23:05
|299
|Paolo Antonio Fedeli
|0:23:07
|300
|Andrea Mori
|0:23:20
|301
|Sondra Williamson
|0:23:57
|302
|Adrian Testa
|0:24:14
|303
|Enrico Puliti
|0:24:24
|304
|Marco Mogni
|0:24:32
|305
|Sergio Agosto
|0:25:26
|306
|Roberto Ciambrone
|0:25:27
|307
|Andrea Poggetti
|0:26:19
|308
|Paolo Guerrieri
|0:26:23
|309
|Maicol Cecchi
|0:27:07
|310
|Diana Rebecca Weidner
|0:28:03
|311
|Maurizio Bisterzo
|0:28:25
|Lucia Mancini
|Umberto Paro
|Lorenzo Sormani
|Ulrich Kaschub
|Maurizio Lazzarini
|Fabio Maraca
|Luca Terzaroli
|Loredana Ruggeri
|Davide Papagni
|Casamatta Dominique
|Yuri Versuraro
|Paolo Grassini
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|0:29:39
|2
|Annen Caroline Chausson
|0:00:10
|3
|Cecile Ravanel
|0:01:45
|4
|Ines Thoma
|0:03:03
|5
|Anneke Beerten
|0:03:15
|6
|Rosara Joseph
|0:03:36
|7
|Isabeau Courdurier
|0:03:39
|8
|Anka Martin
|0:04:29
|9
|Anita Gehrig
|0:04:29
|10
|Pauline Dieffenthaler
|0:04:35
|11
|Caro Gehrig
|0:04:55
|12
|Louise Paulin
|0:05:13
|13
|Lorraine Truong
|0:05:30
|14
|Kelli Emmett
|0:05:39
|15
|Gabby Molloy
|0:05:58
|16
|Tanja Zakelj
|0:06:56
|17
|Julia Hofmann
|0:07:21
|18
|Laura Rossin
|0:07:22
|19
|Valentina Macheda
|0:08:33
|20
|Katy Winton
|0:08:53
|21
|Chiara Pastore
|0:09:23
|22
|Maria Federica Zanotto
|0:10:39
|23
|Caitlin Elliott
|0:11:22
|24
|Hannah Barnes
|0:12:07
|25
|Karaleen Gioia
|0:14:13
|26
|Petra Wiltshire
|0:18:19
|27
|Sondra Williamson
|0:19:59
|28
|Diana Rebecca Weidner
|0:24:05
|29
|Lucia Mancini
|0:24:30
|30
|Loredana Ruggeri
|0:29:19
|DNS
|Irmiger Heather
|DNS
|Marianna Uttini
|DNS
|Prisca Castlunger
|DNS
|Valeria Vigano'
|DNF
|Hanna Oletrž
|1
|Jerome Clementz
|3640
|pts
|2
|Jared Graves
|2898
|3
|Fabien Barel
|2181
|1
|Tracy Moseley
|4000
|pts
|2
|Cecile Ravanel
|2735
|3
|Anne Caroline Chausson
|2560
|1
|Martin Maes
|4100
|pts
|2
|Aurelien Demailly
|1780
|3
|Brice Liebrechts
|1730
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|6637
|pts
|2
|Cannondale Overmountain
|5630
|3
|Canyon
|5184
