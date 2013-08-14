Trending

Graves and Chasson take their first Enduro World Series victories

EWS podium gets shake-up after Whistler round

Image 1 of 3

Jared Graves on his way to winning the Crankworx Enduro

Jared Graves on his way to winning the Crankworx Enduro
(Image credit: Crankworx Whistler)
Image 2 of 3

Jared Graves at the Enduro World Series in Crankworx

Jared Graves at the Enduro World Series in Crankworx
(Image credit: Blake Jorgensen)
Image 3 of 3

Anne Caroline Chausson at the Enduro World Series in Crankworx

Anne Caroline Chausson at the Enduro World Series in Crankworx
(Image credit: Blake Jorgensen)

It was the most grueling, technical round of the Enduro World Series so far. The five stage, single day format, with almost 50 minutes of racing, and approximately 50km of riding, challenged racers on every level - even demanding serious consideration as to what to pack for a mostly self-sufficient race across both sides of Whistler Valley.

After eight hours in the saddle, Australia's Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Factory Racing), and France's Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis), took the victories, marking the first time this year that either has stood atop the top step of the Enduro World Series. Graves' time was 47:57.18 and Chausson's was 55:24.14.

Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) continued his streak as the young untouchable, dominating the junior race and winning every stage to take another convincing victory with a total time of 50:25.292, seven minutes ahead of his nearest junior competitor, a time that would have put him amongst the top 10 of the men's finishers.

Nerves were high as riders dropped down the start ramp at 8:00 am Sunday morning - and the stakes were high, given that only 300 points separated the top five racers in the men's overall series. Overall series leader France's Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain) took an early lead, winning the first two stages and the fourth.

Having won 12 of the 19 stages in the first four rounds of the Enduro World Series, Clementz and Graves were the pace-setters for the day. Graves went into stage 5 in second place, gunning for the win in the final descent. The fast and furious finale took riders from Top of the World down to the Whistler Plaza - a 10.63km, 1450m vertical, top-to-bottom link-up. Graves played the stage perfectly to eat up Clementz's commanding 21-second lead and take a well-deserved stage and race win.

"I can't believe it, I'm so happy," said Graves. "I wanted to win this one so bad and all day Jerome's just been one step ahead of me…I pretty much had a perfect run [in stage 5]. I knew the track well; I practiced most of that trail and I knew that's where you could make up a lot of time." Graves' day earned him a paycheck of $10,000, the highest prize purse seen in the discipline of enduro since the sport began.

France's Fabien Barel (Canyon Factory) had top four finishes in every stage, winning the third stage, but a five-minute penalty issued for accepting outside assistance during training effectively neutralized any advantage that may have been gained from use of a vehicle, dropping him to 49th position, and opening up the third step of today's podium for New Zealand's Jamie Nicoll, an unsponsored rider who will use his Crankworx prize money to support flights and entry into the final two rounds.

Chausson's comeback from injury in Punta Ala proved complete, with her win of four out of five stages to take her first Enduro World Series victory.

Tracy Moseley, who has dominated the women's series so far rode a solid race despite a few mechanicals, sitting third for most of the day, then edging out Cecile Ravanel (GT Skoda) on the final stage to secure second place overall. Ravanel who was carrying a small elbow injury was very happy with her day and third place result.

"I'm super happy to be back at the top," said Chausson. "I'm back [from an injury sustained in competition] and I'm in good shape. I liked the courses here. They were really tough, and they are really technical and physical trails." Chausson, who had to stop in stage four to remove her chain and carry on without the ability to pedal, won stages one, two and four and proved to be the ultimate contender throughout the day in Whistler. She ended her day by taking home a $5,000 cheque to complement her efforts.

Despite Sunday's freshly constituted podiums, the current oversall standings, with five out of seven races completed, remains the same, with France's Jérôme Clementz (Cannondale Overmountain) and Great Britain's Tracy Moseley (Trek Factory Racing) leading the men's and women's individual series, and Belgium's Martin Maes (GT Factory Racing) topping the junior division.

Enduro World Series Managing Director, Chris Ball, said, "It was truly an epic day and a true test for everybody. The course delivered, the Crankworx team put on an amazing event and the racers delivered. Feedback from the riders was incredible - they enjoyed every stage."

The Enduro World Series moves next, August 24-25, to Val d'Isere in France for a combined event that includes Round 6 of the Enduro World Series and the Enduro of Nations.

The Enduro of Nations is a team event that will crown the best national team. National teams will be comprised of the top three riders from each country currently in the EWS rankings.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Factory Race Te0:47:57
2Jerome Clementz (Fra) Cannondale Overmounta0:00:12
3Fabien Barel (Fra) Canyon Factory Enduro T0:00:26
4Jamie Nicoll (NZl) Santa Cruz NZ0:01:54
5Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road T0:02:01
6Nicolas Lau (Fra) Cube Action Team0:02:02
7Jesse Melamed (Can) Rocky Mountain Altitude0:02:06
8Remy Absalon (Fra) Commencal team0:02:11
9Chris Johnston (NZl) THE NOMADS0:02:25
10Lukas Anrig (Swi) Norco Enduro World Tea0:02:29
11Joe Barnes (GBr) Canyon Factory Enduro T0:02:39
12Florian Golay (Fra) BMC0:02:40
13Cedric Gracia (Fra) Santa Cruz Bicycles0:02:41
14Rene Wildhaber (Swi) Trek C30:02:43
15Damien Oton (Fra) Caminade Transbiking0:02:47
16Bryan Regnier (Fra) CG Racing Brigade0:02:56
17Jeremy Arnould (Fra) IRWEGO COMMENCAL0:02:58
18Yoann Barelli (Fra) Giant Enduro Team Fran0:02:59
19Tyler Morland (Can) SRAM0:03:06
20Nicolas Quere (Fra) Commencal Superteam0:03:07
21Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:03:07
22Matt Ryan (Aus) Specialized, Magura, Oak0:03:09
23Ludo May (Swi) Norco Enduro World Tea0:03:09
24Peter Ostroski (USA) Rocky Mountain0:03:23
25Alex Cure (Fra) Urge BP Enduro Team / Y0:03:29
26Nick Geddes (Can) Norco0:03:33
27Dylan Wolsky (Aus) Santa Cruz, Shimano, Fo0:03:33
28Florian Nicolai (Fra) Urge BP Enduro Team / Y0:03:34
29Gary Forrest (GBr) Ibis Cycles GBR0:03:35
30Brian Buell (USA) Banshee Bikes0:03:36
31Mark Weir (USA) WTB, Cannondale, Fox R0:03:45
32Nate Hills (USA)0:03:47
33Nathan Riddle (USA) SRAM, Santacruz, Dakin0:03:53
34Joey Schusler (USA) Yeti0:04:04
35Alex Lupato (Ita) FRM Factory Racing0:04:04
36Michael Schärer (Swi) Norco Enduro World Tea0:04:09
37Sam Flanagan (GBr) Hope Technology Factory0:04:11
38Duncan Riffle (USA) SRAM0:04:13
39Antonin Gourgin (Fra) Urge BP Enduro Team / R0:04:15
40Kyle Warner (USA) Felt0:04:23
41Max Schumann (Ger) Carver, SR Suntour, ION,0:04:28
42Karim Amour (Fra) CC Vence0:04:29
43Iago Garay (Spa) POC0:04:32
44Chris Dewar (Can)0:04:36
45Mason Bond (USA) Yeti, Shimano, Easton, G0:04:38
46Cedric Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda0:04:44
47Jamie Biluk (Can) Bondtraining, suspension0:04:54
48Simon Andre (Fra) Orbea Meribel0:05:03
49Mark Scott (GBr) Pro Ride Guides0:05:08
50Johnny Magis (Bel) Urge BP Enduro Team / Y0:05:23
51Davis English (Can)0:05:27
52Jon Buckell (USA)0:05:28
53Alex Stock (GBr) Kona, Five Ten, Effetto M0:05:56
54Nico Prudencio (Chi) Giant, The North Face, M0:05:58
55Jeffrey Kendall-Weed (USA) Ibis Cycles0:05:58
56Ryan De La Rue (Aus) World Trail, Lusty Industr0:06:10
57Andrea Bruno (Ita) Transition, Kali, Kore, Ma0:06:21
58Maurian Marnay (Fra) Urge BP Enduro Team / R0:06:22
59Jeremy Horgan-Kobelsk USA Trek Factory, Shimano, F0:06:22
60Simon Buzacott (Aus)0:06:44
61Jason Moeschler (USA) WTB, Cannondale, Fox R0:06:55
62Tristan Merrick (Can) Whistler Bike Park Team0:06:59
63Nick Gibson (USA) Shimano, Pearl Izumi0:07:15
64Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycles0:07:32
65Guillaume Farin (Fra) BMC Switzerland0:07:56
66Jerome Conreaux (Fra)0:07:56
67Shaun Fry (Aus)0:08:00
68Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road T0:08:08
69Martin Flano (Chi) Giant Bicycles Chile0:08:13
70Jeff Lenosky (USA) Giant Teva0:08:19
71Jonas Juliet Vincent (Swi) BMC Switzerland0:08:22
72Alvaro Hidalgo (CRc) Kona, Maxxis0:08:27
73Josh Lyons (Aus)0:08:38
74Greg Grant (Can)0:08:47
75Tobias Woggon (Ger) BMC Switzerland0:08:53
76Trevor Burke (Aus)0:09:12
77Andreas Hestler (Can) Rocky Mountain, BCBR,0:09:26
78Aidan Bishop (GBr) Cannondale, Mavic0:09:33
79James Richards (GBr)0:09:57
80Stan Jorgensen (USA)0:10:06
81Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bikes0:10:07
82Leif Christensen (NZl)0:10:09
83Sam Peridy (Fra) Magazine VTT0:10:15
84Kevin Simard (Can) Rocky Mountain, Thule, A0:10:35
85Luke Garside (Aus) Rocky Mountain0:13:30
86Matthew Miller (USA) Giant Mid Atlantic0:13:36
87Guillaume Racine (Can)0:13:47
88Aaron Bradford (USA) BMC Trail Crew0:14:28
89Michael Watt (Aus) Wolfpack Racing0:14:56
90Ruben Salzgeber (Can)0:15:34
91Darryn Henderson (NZl) Specialized/Troy Lee DH0:16:58
92Jose Letelier (Chi)0:17:09
93Jeff Carter (NZl)0:18:01
94Kenny Belaey (Bel) GT Bicycles, RedBull, Vo0:21:21
95Antonio Perez Montava (Spa) Wild Wolf0:23:33
DNFCurtis Keene (USA) Specialized
DNFLars Sternberg (USA) Transition Bikes, Fox Rac
DNFXavier Marovelli (Fra)
DNFKevin Lorenzato (Fra) Orbea Meribel
DNFMaxi Dickerhoff (Ger) Canyon Factory Enduro T
DNFMike West (USA) Yeti Fox National Team
DNFMorten Krogh Hansen (Den) DMK
DNFCasey Coffman (USA) Felt, Shimano, SR Suntou
DNFJoost Wichman (Ned) Rose Vaujany Mountainb
DNFDennis Beare (Aus) Banshee bikes
DNFRichard Gasperotti (Cze) Mondraker
DNFFrederik Kjeldsen (Den)
DNFCasey Krueger (USA) Salsa Cycles
DNFRichie Schley (Can) Rotwild
DNFDarrin Seeds (USA) Transition Bikes

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Caro Chausson (Fra) Ibis0:55:24
2Tracy Moseley (GBr) T-MO Racing0:01:05
3Cecile Ravanel (Fra) GT Skoda0:01:55
4Anneke Beerten (Ned) Specialized0:03:36
5Ines Thoma (Ger) Canyon Factory Enduro T0:04:18
6Rosara Joseph (NZl) Yeti Cycles0:04:30
7Pauline Dieffenthaler (Fra) Cannondale0:05:30
8Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road T0:06:21
9Anka Martin (RSA) SRAM Santa Cruz0:07:00
10Anita Gehrig (Swi) Specialized Twins Racing0:07:05
11Lorraine Truong (Swi) Norco Enduro World Tea0:07:44
12Katherine Short (Can) Smash and Shorty0:08:15
13Heather Irmiger (USA) Trek Factory, Shimano, F0:08:27
14Megan Rose (Aus) Norco John Henry Bikes0:12:35
15Leonie Picton (Aus)0:13:25
16Emily Slaco (Can) Norco0:14:09
17Margaret Gregory (USA) Don's Bikes, Fluid, Maxxi0:15:04
18Genevieve Demers (Can)0:16:10
19Jenny Konway (USA)0:16:24
20Steffi Marth (Ger) Trek Gravity Girls0:17:07
21Carolynn Romaine (USA) Pivot Cycles0:17:32
22Kari Mancer (Can) POC0:19:10
23Lindsey Voreis (USA) SRAM, Specialized, CAM0:21:47
24Sarah Rawley (USA)0:23:58
25Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Specialized Twins Racing0:25:19
DNFValerie Schandene (Bel) Cube
DNFJulia Hofmann (Ger) Marin Bikes
DNFMary Moncorge (Fra) Commencal
DNFMarie Kunst (Den) Rotwild Fiat Professional
DNFKaty Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany Mountainb
DNFFanny Paquette (Can) Rocky Mountain
DNFBeth Parsons (Can)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Maes (Bel) GT Factory Racing0:50:20
2Spencer Wight (Can)0:07:29
3James Panozzo (Can)0:09:27
4Brice Liebrechts (Bel) Urge Enduro Team / Yeti0:10:36
5Matthew Clough (Can)0:13:46
DNFJacopo Orbassano (Ita) FRM Bike
DNFIsaac Marangoni (Can)
DNFMichael Greehy (Can)

Brief Standings

Men Enduro World Series after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jerome Clementz

Women Enduro World Series after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tracy Moseley

Junior Enduro World Series after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Martin Maes

 

