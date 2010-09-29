Trending

Elliot wins in Ellison Park

Blatt outkicks Thiemann for second place

Full Results
1Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure-Ogilvy0:41:28
2Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda0:01:34
3Nikki Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:01:36
4Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:01:49
5Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:48
6Carolyn Popovic (USA) PAValleys.com0:02:50
7Sarah Krzysiak (USA) NYCross.com / CBRC0:03:17
8Sophie Matte (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery0:03:43
9Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom-Pabst Blue Ribbon0:04:25
10Natalie Stoll (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling0:04:50
11Kristin Gavin (USA) Team CF0:05:05
12Leslie Chown Honsberger (Can) Team CF0:08:49
13Beth Mason (USA) Verge Test Pilot

