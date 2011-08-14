Trending

Huber wins Eiger Bike Challenge

Dicht victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Urs Huber (Swi)4:25:55
2Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:00:05
3Lukas Buchli (Swi)0:00:17
4Thomas Stoll (Swi)0:12:10
5Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:24:48
6Friedrich Dahler (Swi)0:31:06
7Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)0:32:17
8Stephane Rapillard (Swi)0:35:14
9Philipp Gerber (Swi)0:40:51
10Fabrice Clement (Swi)0:41:12
11Markus Ziegler (Ger)0:43:30
12Neal Crampton (GBr)0:46:58
13Florian Meyer (Swi)0:49:16
14Lucien Peterhans (Swi)0:49:55
15Klemens Bont (Swi)0:55:17
16Tristan Blanchard (Swi)0:58:18
17Christian Biffiger (Swi)1:00:24
18Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)1:04:47
19Adam Ferrari (Swi)1:06:10
20Peter Erdin (Swi)1:06:48
21Florian Bolt (Swi)1:08:46
22Rene Hordemann (Ger)1:09:59
23Dana Weber (USA)1:11:07
24Erik Kleinhans (RSA)1:14:14
25Michel Van Dijk (Ned)1:24:25
26Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)1:26:48
27Ewout Aman (Ned)1:45:23
28Richard Hoekstra (Ned)1:52:58
29Alexis Bohn (Fra)1:55:21
30 DNFRaphael Gremaud (Swi)
31 DNFKfir Breger-Speetjens (Ned)
32 DNFVincent Flueck (Swi)
33 DNFIoannis Vorrias (Gre)
34 DNFNorbert Wyss (Swi)
35 DNFVincent Bader (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erika Dicht (Swi)5:25:01
2Andrea Kuster (Swi)0:50:19
3Alexandra Clement (Swi)0:51:14
4Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi)0:57:19
5Manuela Werkle (Ger)2:19:13
DNFSimone Cerny (Swi)

Latest on Cyclingnews