E3 Saxo Bank Classic - Live coverage

There are riders trying early attacks but none are sticking for now.

They're off! After the neutralised sector, the flag has dropped and the race has started. The first of 17 climbs comes in 28km with the Katteberg the first of the 17 bergs on the menu.

This is the official map and profile of the race, showing the 17 climbs and the twisting route. (Image credit: E3 Saxo Bank Classic)

The flags at the side of the road suggest the wind will play a major factor in the race today.

Trek-Segafredo should be in the action today. Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven is back racing today, alongside Mads Pedersen.

The race heads east from Harelbeke, deep in Flanders, to ride 17 classic Flemish climbs. No wonder the race is known as the mini Tour of Flanders. Just over a week before the Monument Classics. E3 always gives an indication of which riders are on form.

Just a few more minutes before the start

As you may have seen, the Bora-Hansgrohe team have been stopped from riding today's E3 Saxo Bank Classic in Belgium after Britain's Matt Walls tested positive for COVID-19 in final pre-race testing. The German WorldTour team said that all their other team members tested negative in follow-up PCR tests but, under the Belgian Cycling Federation's COVID-19 protocol, they were not allowed to take part in the race. The Bora-Hansgrohe team for E3 Saxo Bank Classic included Daniel Oss and Nils Politt but not Peter Sagan, who opted to ride the Volta a Catalunya in Spain before heading to Belgium for the Tour of Flanders next weekend.

They face a 9km neutral ride out of town and then a 203.9km race distance.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the riders are gathering for the start at the E3 Arena in Harelbeke.