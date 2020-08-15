Dwars door het Hageland: Jonas Rickaert victorious in Diest

Image 1 of 15 Nils Eekhoff (Sunweb) and Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 15 Deceuninck-Quickstep lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 15 Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 15 Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 15 Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-Quickstep) attacks on the gravel section (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 15 Boy van Poppel and Tim Merlier (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 15 Diether Sweeck, a late addition to the Alpecin-Fenix team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 15 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 15 Gerben Kuypers (Tarteletto Isorex) and Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 15 The dust rises above the Dwars door het Hageland 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 15 Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 15 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 15 Toon Aerts (Telenet Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 15 Nils Eekhoff (Sunweb) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 15 Nils Eekhoff (Sunweb) and Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his first professional victory at the UCI 1.Pro-ranked Dwars door het Hageland, riding away from Nils Eekhoff (Sunweb) on the cobbled climb to the Citadel in Diest.

The event was the first professional race in Belgium since the coronavirus pandemic stopped all racing in March. Riddled with a dozen dirt and gravel sectors, the dusty 180km race splintered, with Rickaert and Eekhoff riding away from a large breakaway with more than 20km to go.

The pair were evenly matched across the flat gravel sections but Eekhoff struggled early on the final climb as Rickaert leapt away to victory.