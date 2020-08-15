Dwars door het Hageland: Jonas Rickaert victorious in Diest
By Cyclingnews
Alpecin-Fenix rider tops Eekhoff
Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed his first professional victory at the UCI 1.Pro-ranked Dwars door het Hageland, riding away from Nils Eekhoff (Sunweb) on the cobbled climb to the Citadel in Diest.
The event was the first professional race in Belgium since the coronavirus pandemic stopped all racing in March. Riddled with a dozen dirt and gravel sectors, the dusty 180km race splintered, with Rickaert and Eekhoff riding away from a large breakaway with more than 20km to go.
The pair were evenly matched across the flat gravel sections but Eekhoff struggled early on the final climb as Rickaert leapt away to victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|6
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|7
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Lions
|10
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels-Vital Concept
