Yara Kastelijn wins Koppenbergcross women's race

Dutchwoman takes second win of season as 777.be sweep the podium

Image 1 of 10

Yara Kastelijn (777.be) wins Koppenbergcross 2019

Yara Kastelijn (777.be) wins Koppenbergcross 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 10

The podium (L-R): Annemarie Worst, Yara Kastelijn, Alice Maria Arzuffi (all 777.be)

The podium (L-R): Annemarie Worst, Yara Kastelijn, Alice Maria Arzuffi (all 777.be)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 10

Yara Kastelijn (777.be) during the race

Yara Kastelijn (777.be) during the race
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 10

Katie Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) tackles the Koppenberg

Katie Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) tackles the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 10

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) creste the hill

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) creste the hill
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 10

US champion Katie Compton during the race

US champion Katie Compton during the race
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 10

Kastelijn tackles the fearsome cobbled hill

Kastelijn tackles the fearsome cobbled hill
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 10

Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads)

Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 10

Kastelijn on the Koppenberg

Kastelijn on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 10

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Baloise Lions)

Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Baloise Lions)
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Yara Kastelijn lead a clean sweep of the podium for her 777.be team at Koppenbergcross, the opening round of the DVV Trofee. The Dutchwoman lead home teammate and compatriot Annemarie Worst by 11 seconds to take her second win of the 2019-20 season. Alice Maria Arzuffi finished third, 42 seconds down.

"Eva had the head start and we drove right away, but the pace of Eva was not that fast. Then I took over and I continued on my own," said Kastelijn after the race.

"It was very difficult today. I was happy that we were in the final round, because I was completely dead. Annemarie came very close in the last descent, but I was ready for the final climb."

Lechner and Kastelijn lead the way early on in the race, but it wasn't long before 777.be took control. As Kastelijn jumped away on her own, Worst led the chase behind.

The European champion kept her teammate close, but on the third lap, Kastelijn got away for good. Heading into the final lap, she was 20 seconds up on Worst, and, despite losing some time on a late descent, the 22-year-old stayed away to take the win.

With Worst solid in second place, it was Arzuffi who won the battle of the Italians on the run to the line, beating Lechner to the final podium place and completing 777.be's domination.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777.be 0:42:35
2Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777.be 0:00:11
3Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777.be 0:00:42
4Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads 0:00:46
5Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld 0:01:21
6Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus 0:01:33
7Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza pro CX 0:01:59
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:02:06
9Anna Kay (GBr) Experza pro CX 0:02:22
10Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) 0:02:29
11Katherine Compton (USA) 0:02:31
12Geerte Hoeke (Ned) 0:03:08
13Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:03:18
14Millie Couzens (GBr) 0:04:15
15Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro CX 0:04:27
16Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex 0:04:32
17Thalita De Jong (Ned) 0:04:53
18Stefanie Paul (Ger) 0:05:31
19Jana Dobbelaere (Bel) 0:05:47
20Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:05:54
21Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan 0:05:59
22Katie Scott (GBr) 0:06:02
23Esther Van der Burg (Ned) 0:06:37
24Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel) 0:06:51
25Kiona Crabbé (Bel) 0:07:15
26Pauline Delhaye (Fra) 0:07:21
27Rebecca Gross (USA) 0:07:29
28Susanne Meistrok (Ned) 0:07:39
29Kim Van de Putte (Bel) 0:07:42
30Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) 0:08:26
31Fiona Turnbull (GBr) 0:08:30
32Alderney Baker (GBr) 0:08:42
33Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal 0:10:27
34Marie Lynn (GBr) 0:10:35
35Melissa Baker (GBr) 0:10:57
36Barbara Borowiecka (Pol) 0:11:11
37Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) 0:11:20
38Laetitia Maus (Lux) 0:11:35
39Emily Ashwood (GBr) +1 lap
40Xan Crees (GBr) +1 lap
41Tine Rombouts (Bel) +1 lap
42Lies´L Schevenels (Bel) +1 lap
43Britt Jochems (Ned) +1 lap
44Nele De Vos (Bel) +1 lap
45Pien Limpens (Ned) +1 lap
46Naomi De Roeck (Bel) +1 lap
47Ellie Dilks (GBr) +1 lap
48Jo Blanchaert (Bel) +2 laps
49Erin Mitchell (Aus) +2 laps
DNFLaura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
DNFKätlin Kukk (Est)
DNFKiona Dhont (Bel)

