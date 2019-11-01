Yara Kastelijn wins Koppenbergcross women's race

Image 1 of 10 Yara Kastelijn (777.be) wins Koppenbergcross 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 The podium (L-R): Annemarie Worst, Yara Kastelijn, Alice Maria Arzuffi (all 777.be) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 Yara Kastelijn (777.be) during the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 10 Katie Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) tackles the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Corendon-Circus) creste the hill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 US champion Katie Compton during the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 Kastelijn tackles the fearsome cobbled hill (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 Eva Lechner (Creafin-Fristads) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 Kastelijn on the Koppenberg (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 Ellen Van Loy (Telenet Baloise Lions) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Yara Kastelijn lead a clean sweep of the podium for her 777.be team at Koppenbergcross, the opening round of the DVV Trofee. The Dutchwoman lead home teammate and compatriot Annemarie Worst by 11 seconds to take her second win of the 2019-20 season. Alice Maria Arzuffi finished third, 42 seconds down.

"Eva had the head start and we drove right away, but the pace of Eva was not that fast. Then I took over and I continued on my own," said Kastelijn after the race.

"It was very difficult today. I was happy that we were in the final round, because I was completely dead. Annemarie came very close in the last descent, but I was ready for the final climb."

Lechner and Kastelijn lead the way early on in the race, but it wasn't long before 777.be took control. As Kastelijn jumped away on her own, Worst led the chase behind.

The European champion kept her teammate close, but on the third lap, Kastelijn got away for good. Heading into the final lap, she was 20 seconds up on Worst, and, despite losing some time on a late descent, the 22-year-old stayed away to take the win.

With Worst solid in second place, it was Arzuffi who won the battle of the Italians on the run to the line, beating Lechner to the final podium place and completing 777.be's domination.