Yara Kastelijn wins Koppenbergcross women's race
Dutchwoman takes second win of season as 777.be sweep the podium
Elite Women: Oudenaarde - Oudenaarde
Yara Kastelijn lead a clean sweep of the podium for her 777.be team at Koppenbergcross, the opening round of the DVV Trofee. The Dutchwoman lead home teammate and compatriot Annemarie Worst by 11 seconds to take her second win of the 2019-20 season. Alice Maria Arzuffi finished third, 42 seconds down.
"Eva had the head start and we drove right away, but the pace of Eva was not that fast. Then I took over and I continued on my own," said Kastelijn after the race.
"It was very difficult today. I was happy that we were in the final round, because I was completely dead. Annemarie came very close in the last descent, but I was ready for the final climb."
Lechner and Kastelijn lead the way early on in the race, but it wasn't long before 777.be took control. As Kastelijn jumped away on her own, Worst led the chase behind.
The European champion kept her teammate close, but on the third lap, Kastelijn got away for good. Heading into the final lap, she was 20 seconds up on Worst, and, despite losing some time on a late descent, the 22-year-old stayed away to take the win.
With Worst solid in second place, it was Arzuffi who won the battle of the Italians on the run to the line, beating Lechner to the final podium place and completing 777.be's domination.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) 777.be
|0:42:35
|2
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777.be
|0:00:11
|3
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) 777.be
|0:00:42
|4
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Creafin – Fristads
|0:00:46
|5
|Kaitlin Keough (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:21
|6
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Corendon - Circus
|0:01:33
|7
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Experza pro CX
|0:01:59
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:02:06
|9
|Anna Kay (GBr) Experza pro CX
|0:02:22
|10
|Kata Blanka Vas (Hun)
|0:02:29
|11
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:02:31
|12
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:03:08
|13
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:03:18
|14
|Millie Couzens (GBr)
|0:04:15
|15
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Experza pro CX
|0:04:27
|16
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:04:32
|17
|Thalita De Jong (Ned)
|0:04:53
|18
|Stefanie Paul (Ger)
|0:05:31
|19
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|0:05:47
|20
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:05:54
|21
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko – Crelan
|0:05:59
|22
|Katie Scott (GBr)
|0:06:02
|23
|Esther Van der Burg (Ned)
|0:06:37
|24
|Suzanne Verhoeven (Bel)
|0:06:51
|25
|Kiona Crabbé (Bel)
|0:07:15
|26
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:07:21
|27
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:07:29
|28
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|0:07:39
|29
|Kim Van de Putte (Bel)
|0:07:42
|30
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|0:08:26
|31
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|0:08:30
|32
|Alderney Baker (GBr)
|0:08:42
|33
|Jolien Verschueren (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|0:10:27
|34
|Marie Lynn (GBr)
|0:10:35
|35
|Melissa Baker (GBr)
|0:10:57
|36
|Barbara Borowiecka (Pol)
|0:11:11
|37
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel)
|0:11:20
|38
|Laetitia Maus (Lux)
|0:11:35
|39
|Emily Ashwood (GBr)
|+1 lap
|40
|Xan Crees (GBr)
|+1 lap
|41
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|+1 lap
|42
|Lies´L Schevenels (Bel)
|+1 lap
|43
|Britt Jochems (Ned)
|+1 lap
|44
|Nele De Vos (Bel)
|+1 lap
|45
|Pien Limpens (Ned)
|+1 lap
|46
|Naomi De Roeck (Bel)
|+1 lap
|47
|Ellie Dilks (GBr)
|+1 lap
|48
|Jo Blanchaert (Bel)
|+2 laps
|49
|Erin Mitchell (Aus)
|+2 laps
|DNF
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|DNF
|Kätlin Kukk (Est)
|DNF
|Kiona Dhont (Bel)
