Mazovia Tour past winners

2001-2009

2009Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2008Marcin Sapa (Pol) DHL - Author
2007Marek Wesoly (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
2006Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) Knauf Team
2005Piotr Zaradny (Pol) Knauf Team
2004Adam Wadecki (Pol) Action ATI
2003Dariusz Rudnicki (Pol) Polish National U23 Team
2002Jacek Mickiewicz (Pol) CCC
2001Kacper Sowinski (Pol) Legia Bazyliszek

