De Brabantse Pijl past winners
By Cycling News
De Brabantse Pijl winners 1961 - 2020
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2020
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2019
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon–Circus
|2018
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto-Soudal
|2017
|Sonny Cobrelli (Ita) Bahrain–Merida
|2016
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2015
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Peter Sagan (Slo) Cannondale
|2012
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|2009
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2008
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2007
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2006
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2005
|Óscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2004
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Fabien De Waele (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|2001
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Bricobi
|1997
|Gianluca Pianegonda (Ita) Mapei–GB
|1996
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-GB
|1995
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Novell–Decca–Colnago
|1994
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mercatone Uno–Medeghini
|1993
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) WordPerfect–Colnago–Decca
|1992
|Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Sanyo
|1991
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1989
|Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Ragno
|1988
|Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM-Van Schilt
|1987
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
|1986
|Johan van der Velde (Ned) Panasonic–Merckx–Agu
|1985
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
|1984
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Safir-Van de Ven
|1983
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Splendor-Euroshop
|1982
|Claude Criquielion (Bel) Wickes-Splendor
|1981
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) DAF Trucks
|1980
|Michel Pollentier (Bel) Splendor-Admiral
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|Marcel Laurens (Bel) C & A
|1977
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Colnago
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–West Vlaams Vleesbedrijf
|1975
|Willem Peeters (Bel) Maes-Watney
|1974
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) MIC-Ludo-De Gribaldy
|1973
|Johan De Muynck (Bel) Flandria–Carpenter–Shimano
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1971
|Joseph Spruyt (Bel) Molteni
|1970
|Herman Van Springel (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Willy In't Ven (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1968
|Victor Van Schil (Bel Faema
|1967
|Roger Rosiers (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1966
|Jan Janssen (Ned) Pelforth-Sauvage-Lejeune
|1965
|Willy Bocklant (Bel) Flandria–Romeo
|1964
|Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita) Salvarani
|1963
|Joseph Wouters (Bel) Solo-Terrot
|1962
|Ludo Janssens (Bel) Solo-Van Steenbergen
|1961
|Pino Cerami (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
