Trending

De Brabantse Pijl past winners

Champions 1961 - 2012

Past winners
2012Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
2010Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
2009Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
2008Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2007Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2006Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
2005Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
2004Luca Paolini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
2003Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
2002Fabian De Waele (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
2001Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
2000Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1999Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
1998Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Gianluca Pianegonda (Ita)
1996Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1995Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1994Michele Bartoli (Ita)
1993Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1992Johan Capiot (Bel)
1991Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1990Frans Maassen (Ned)
1989Johan Capiot (Bel)
1988Johan Capiot (Bel)
1987Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1986Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
1985Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
1984Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
1983Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1982Claude Criquielion (Bel)
1981Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1980Michel Pollentier (Bel)
1979Daniel Willems (Bel)
1978Marcel Laurens (Bel)
1977Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
1976Freddy Maertens (Bel)
1975Willem Peters (Bel)
1974Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1973Johan De Muynck (Bel)
1972Eddy Merckx (Bel)
1971Joseph Spruyt (Bel)
1970Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
1969Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
1968Victor Van Schil (Bel)
1967Roger Rosiers (Bel)
1966Jan Janssen (Ned)
1965Willy Bocklant (Bel)
1964Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita)
1963Joseph Wouters (Bel)
1962Marcel Janssens (Bel)
1961Pino Cerami (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews