De Brabantse Pijl past winners
Champions 1961 - 2012
|2012
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2010
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|2009
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2008
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2007
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2006
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2005
|Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank
|2004
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|2002
|Fabian De Waele (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
|2001
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei-Quick Step
|1998
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Gianluca Pianegonda (Ita)
|1996
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1995
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1994
|Michele Bartoli (Ita)
|1993
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1992
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1991
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1990
|Frans Maassen (Ned)
|1989
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1988
|Johan Capiot (Bel)
|1987
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1986
|Johan Van de Velde (Ned)
|1985
|Adri Van der Poel (Ned)
|1984
|Ronny Van Holen (Bel)
|1983
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1982
|Claude Criquielion (Bel)
|1981
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1980
|Michel Pollentier (Bel)
|1979
|Daniel Willems (Bel)
|1978
|Marcel Laurens (Bel)
|1977
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel)
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel)
|1975
|Willem Peters (Bel)
|1974
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1973
|Johan De Muynck (Bel)
|1972
|Eddy Merckx (Bel)
|1971
|Joseph Spruyt (Bel)
|1970
|Herman Vanspringel (Bel)
|1969
|Willy In'T'Ven (Bel)
|1968
|Victor Van Schil (Bel)
|1967
|Roger Rosiers (Bel)
|1966
|Jan Janssen (Ned)
|1965
|Willy Bocklant (Bel)
|1964
|Arnaldo Pambianco (Ita)
|1963
|Joseph Wouters (Bel)
|1962
|Marcel Janssens (Bel)
|1961
|Pino Cerami (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy