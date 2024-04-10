Live coverage
De Brabantse Pijl men live - The puncheurs come out to play
The peloton take on hilly 195.2km from Leuven to Overijse
Race situation
The Brabantse Pijl is a race that bridges between the cobbled and Ardenne Classics as we leave behind the cobbles of Roubaix and Flanders and build towards the hills of the Ardennes, beginning with the Amstel Gold Race this weekend.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of De Brabantse Pijl.
