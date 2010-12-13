Trending

Skála pips Nipl for Czech championship

Medek rounds out junior podium

Image 1 of 7

The junior men's podium: Vojtech Nipl, Jakub Skala and Tomas Medek.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 2 of 7

Jakub Skála (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) celebrates his victory in the Czech Republic's junior men's 'cross championship.

(Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz)
Image 3 of 7

The start of the junior men's Czech championships

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 4 of 7

Tomas Medek runs in third place.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 5 of 7

Vojtech Nipl on his way to the silver medal

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 6 of 7

Vojtech Nipl rides on after a run-in with a tree left him bloodied.

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)
Image 7 of 7

Jakub Skála rides to the junior national title

(Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)

Jakub Skála (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) claimed the victory in a closely fought championships, holding off Vojtech Nipl to take home his national title.

The silver medalist from the European Championship had a slower start, but Nipl fell behind after making several mistakes, including sliding out into a tree and having to stop to extract his bike from the branches. Tomas Medek (Prodoli Remerx Team) took third, two minutes behind the lead pair.

Full Results

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:41:39
2Vojtech Nipl (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny0:00:19
3Tomáš Medek (Cze) Prodoli Remerx Team0:02:00
4Tomáš Bohata (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín0:02:22
5Tomáš Svoboda (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N0:03:03
6Ondrej Louvar (Cze) KC Hlinsko0:03:57
7Šimon Mateju* (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor0:04:18
8Petr Hampl (Cze) MAPEI - CYKLO KANKOVSKÝ0:04:32
9Jan Brezna (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N0:04:56
10Jirí Rehák (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB0:05:29
11Tomáš Novácek (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA0:05:45
12Adam Kožušník (Cze) CK Feso Petrvald0:06:20
13Jakub Rydval (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N0:06:57
14 -1 lapFilip Obermajer (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
15Jan Marík (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
16Michael Kubín (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
17Radek Bechynský (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
18Daniel Lukeš (Cze) AUTHOR TEAM STUPNO
19Tomáš Zechmeister (Cze) TJ FAVORIT Brno
20Tomáš Jakl (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
21Ondrej Bereckei (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
22Václav Pavlík (Cze) RBB INVEST Jindr. Hradec
23Jakub Šafár (Cze) TJ FAVORIT Brno
24Zbynek Holubovský (Cze) GALAXY CYKLOŠVEC
25Athanasios Markos (Cze) MAPEI - CYKLO KANKOVSKÝ
26Václav Viktorín (Cze) CK Team Bike Brezová
27Martin Schneider (Cze) MAPEI - CYKLO KANKOVSKÝ
28David Martinek (Cze) TJ FAVORIT Brno
29 -2 lapsMatouš Gramblicka (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram
DSQRadim Kovár (Cze) MORAVEC-MERIDA CZECH MTB TEAM
DSQTomáš Stolarík (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
DNFMatej Kocí (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny

 

