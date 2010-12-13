Skála pips Nipl for Czech championship
Medek rounds out junior podium
Jakub Skála (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) claimed the victory in a closely fought championships, holding off Vojtech Nipl to take home his national title.
The silver medalist from the European Championship had a slower start, but Nipl fell behind after making several mistakes, including sliding out into a tree and having to stop to extract his bike from the branches. Tomas Medek (Prodoli Remerx Team) took third, two minutes behind the lead pair.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Skála (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:41:39
|2
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
|0:00:19
|3
|Tomáš Medek (Cze) Prodoli Remerx Team
|0:02:00
|4
|Tomáš Bohata (Cze) SCOTT CYCLING TEAM Kolín
|0:02:22
|5
|Tomáš Svoboda (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|0:03:03
|6
|Ondrej Louvar (Cze) KC Hlinsko
|0:03:57
|7
|Šimon Mateju* (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|0:04:18
|8
|Petr Hampl (Cze) MAPEI - CYKLO KANKOVSKÝ
|0:04:32
|9
|Jan Brezna (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|0:04:56
|10
|Jirí Rehák (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|0:05:29
|11
|Tomáš Novácek (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
|0:05:45
|12
|Adam Kožušník (Cze) CK Feso Petrvald
|0:06:20
|13
|Jakub Rydval (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|0:06:57
|14 -1 lap
|Filip Obermajer (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|15
|Jan Marík (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|16
|Michael Kubín (Cze) JOHNSON CONTROLS AŠ MB
|17
|Radek Bechynský (Cze) Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor
|18
|Daniel Lukeš (Cze) AUTHOR TEAM STUPNO
|19
|Tomáš Zechmeister (Cze) TJ FAVORIT Brno
|20
|Tomáš Jakl (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
|21
|Ondrej Bereckei (Cze) KC KOOPERATIVA SG JABLONEC n.N
|22
|Václav Pavlík (Cze) RBB INVEST Jindr. Hradec
|23
|Jakub Šafár (Cze) TJ FAVORIT Brno
|24
|Zbynek Holubovský (Cze) GALAXY CYKLOŠVEC
|25
|Athanasios Markos (Cze) MAPEI - CYKLO KANKOVSKÝ
|26
|Václav Viktorín (Cze) CK Team Bike Brezová
|27
|Martin Schneider (Cze) MAPEI - CYKLO KANKOVSKÝ
|28
|David Martinek (Cze) TJ FAVORIT Brno
|29 -2 laps
|Matouš Gramblicka (Cze) CK Windoors Príbram
|DSQ
|Radim Kovár (Cze) MORAVEC-MERIDA CZECH MTB TEAM
|DSQ
|Tomáš Stolarík (Cze) S.K. JIRÍ TEAM OSTRAVA
|DNF
|Matej Kocí (Cze) TJ Stadion Louny
