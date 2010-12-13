Image 1 of 7 The junior men's podium: Vojtech Nipl, Jakub Skala and Tomas Medek. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 2 of 7 Jakub Skála (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) celebrates his victory in the Czech Republic's junior men's 'cross championship. (Image credit: Michal Cerveny - mtbs.cz) Image 3 of 7 The start of the junior men's Czech championships (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 4 of 7 Tomas Medek runs in third place. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 5 of 7 Vojtech Nipl on his way to the silver medal (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 6 of 7 Vojtech Nipl rides on after a run-in with a tree left him bloodied. (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz) Image 7 of 7 Jakub Skála rides to the junior national title (Image credit: Jan Brychta/RoadCycling.cz)

Jakub Skála (Cyklo Team Budvar Tábor) claimed the victory in a closely fought championships, holding off Vojtech Nipl to take home his national title.

The silver medalist from the European Championship had a slower start, but Nipl fell behind after making several mistakes, including sliding out into a tree and having to stop to extract his bike from the branches. Tomas Medek (Prodoli Remerx Team) took third, two minutes behind the lead pair.

Full Results