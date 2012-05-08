Kulhavy wins Czech marathon title
Šulcová victorious in women's championship
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaroslav Kulhavý (Specialized racing)
|3:46:58
|2
|Pavlem Boudný (Ceská sporitelna Specialized)
|0:00:24
|3
|Jan Hruška (Toyota Dolák)
|0:00:35
|4
|Ježek (Alpine Pro Author)
|0:01:51
|5
|Jiri Novák (Remerx Merida Kolín)
|0:02:05
|6
|Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking)
|0:02:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavlíne Šulcová (Merida Biking team)
|4:45:13
|2
|Pavlou Havlíková (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling team)
|0:06:37
|3
|Irena Berková (Juvacyklo team)
|0:19:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy