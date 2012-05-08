Trending

Kulhavy wins Czech marathon title

Šulcová victorious in women's championship

Brief Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavý (Specialized racing)3:46:58
2Pavlem Boudný (Ceská sporitelna Specialized)0:00:24
3Jan Hruška (Toyota Dolák)0:00:35
4Ježek (Alpine Pro Author)0:01:51
5Jiri Novák (Remerx Merida Kolín)0:02:05
6Ondrej Cink (Merida Biking)0:02:52

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavlíne Šulcová (Merida Biking team)4:45:13
2Pavlou Havlíková (Young Telenet Fidea Cycling team)0:06:37
3Irena Berková (Juvacyklo team)0:19:20

