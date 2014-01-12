Trending

Bina wins Czech elite 'cross championship for first time

Boros second, Kyzivat third in Loštice

Brief Results
1Martin Bina (Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team)1:03:54
2Michael Boros (CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor)0:00:43
3Vladimir Kyzivat (Johnsons Controls AS Mlada Boleslav)0:00:46
4Radomir Simunek (Kwadro-Stannah Cycling Team)0:01:04
5Tomas Paprstka (Remerx - Merida Team Kolin)
6Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team)0:01:46
7Ondrej Bambula (CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor)
8Jakub Skala (CEZ Cyklo Team Tabor)0:02:22
9Vojtech Nipl (Focus Cycling Znojmo)0:03:22
10Matej Lasak (Max Cursor)0:03:33

Latest on Cyclingnews