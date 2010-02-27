Image 1 of 12 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) races to a win. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 12 The women's start of stage 2 (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 12 Suzanne Clarke (Great Britain) rides amidst gathering dark clouds. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 12 A Team ISD rider showers after the race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 12 Stefan Sahm (Bulls Team) and Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 12 Nicola Rohrbach (Srm Stevens) leads early on. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 12 The lead group in the men's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 12 A long row of racers in the men's event. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 9 of 12 The men's field, all strung out. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 10 of 12 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) after the finish (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 12 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) and Emil Lindgren (Rabobank Giant) lead the race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 12 of 12 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) descends. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Czech Jaroslav Kulhavy was the top rider for the second day in a row during stage two of the the Afxentia race. He beat Emil Lindgren and Jan Skarnitzl in the 41-kilometer point-to-point race and kept his overall lead. In the women's 32km competition, Annika Langvad took the win ahead of Elisabeth Brandau and Alexandra Engen. Langvad is now leading the race overall.

For the first half of the men's race, it was a hard battle in the Macheras Mountains. Nicola Rohrbach , who later flatted, and German Karl Platt (Bulls) set the pace, bringing more and more riders into difficulty. Then when Jaroslav Kulhavy (Rubena Birell Specialized) took over, most were left behind for good.

Emil Lindgren (Rabobank-Giant) tried hard to follow the Czech, but he had no chance of doing so today. Kulhavy rode strongly, undeterred by the rain, which started half an hour before he finished.

"This kind of race is not really good for me, but I felt very good and I'm happy," said Kulhavy. "This win is very important for me. My training after the cyclo-cross season was free of any problems, and I feel well."

"On the uphill, he was too strong for me," said Lindgren after crossing the finish line 43 seconds behind Kulhavy. "Jaroslav was very strong, he did a good job. He attacked in the first feed zone and got away. I tried to keep him in sight, but when we went into the uphill singletrack, I lost about a minute. In the downhill, I guess I made some time up, but then I lost 10 seconds again."

Among the chasers, Sunshine Cup round one winner Jan Skarnitzl (Dimp-Giant) could not hold the pace of Lindgren. He finished third, 1:15 later than Lindgren. With the ranking on day two the same as on day one, the overall classification also stayed the same with Kulhavy still leading.

For the first half of the race, Roel Paulissen was with the lead group, but the marathon World Champion suffered some back problems and would finish fourth. Jiri Friedl (Merida) was fifth, but held onto fourth overall in the GC.

Asian champion Kohei Yamamoto of Japan finished sixth in his best Cyprus Cup perfomance yet. "I had good legs today, and I enjoy my time on Cyprus," he said.

Going into the final stage tomorrow, Kulhavy leads with a 1:05 advantage over Lindgren and 2:31 over Skarnitzl.

Bad luck for Stevkova and Anishova

In women's competition, Annika Langvad (HMTBK) demonstrated that she is willing defend the orange leader's jersey of Cyprus Sunshine Cup overall. After a time trial yesterday that did not suit her, she climbed well today and got away from Elisabeth Brandau (Haibike) approximately halfway through the race.

Riding solo, Langvad gave everything and extended her lead until the finish, where she had a comfortable 4:12 advantage. Brandau took the second spot, while Alexandra Engen (Rothaus-Cube) was the first of the chasers to finish at 7:42.

Janka Stevkova (CPEpic-Dohnany) flatted while in third place and then lost a lot of time to finish in fifth.

Russian Ekaterina Anishova (Primorsky District) suffered a similar fate - a flat tire. "I had to run about five kilometers," she said, disappointed with her 19th place, 42:04 down.

"It was wonderful today. I didn't know how strong Elisabeth was. At the beginning, it was my tactic to stay with her. But then I got a gap on the uphill section and I rode away."

"I haven't been training enough to give it all," said Brandau. "My pulse was high, but my legs didn't want to go. I couldn't stay with Annika, but I'm happy with my second place."

At the end of the day, Langvad leads the GC by 2:53 over Brandau and 7:27 over Engen. If everything goes well for Langvad, the Danish rider should be able to keep her race lead tomorrow.

Engen said she had better legs today - even after a bad start. After an encouraging word from Melanie Spaeth, she picked up several places and started feeling good. "I will see what happens tomorrow, but the main thing is getting in some good training," said Engen.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 1:49:03 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:00:44 3 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:01:59 4 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:03:10 5 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:03:15 6 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille 0:04:09 7 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:04:29 8 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National 0:04:59 9 Thomas Dietch (Fra) Team Bulls 0:05:09 10 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team 0:05:15 11 Jiri Hudeuk (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:05:31 12 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:05:33 13 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls Team 0:05:50 14 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:05:50 15 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:06:14 16 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:06:22 17 Thomas Litcher (Swi) Mig 0:07:53 18 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:08:04 19 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 0:08:20 20 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:08:47 21 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:08:58 22 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:09:14 23 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:09:24 24 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:09:50 25 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 0:10:25 26 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 0:10:59 27 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan 0:11:14 28 Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas CK 0:11:35 29 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:11:46 30 Looser Konny (Swi) Team Stöckli-Craft 0:12:02 31 Lars Bleckur (Swe) 0:12:16 32 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:12:43 33 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:13:58 34 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas 0:14:01 35 Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:14:06 36 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways 0:14:40 37 Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK 0:15:06 38 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:15:10 39 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:15:17 40 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:15:23 41 Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:15:38 42 Artem Orlov (Rus) 0:16:06 43 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:16:15 44 Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:16:57 45 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:17:08 46 Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:17:14 47 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:17:39 48 Hutter Michael (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team 0:18:53 49 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:19:23 50 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:19:51 51 Evgeniy Vitmanovsky (Rus) 0:20:20 52 Lasse Brun Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:20:37 53 Maximilian Daum Philipp (Ger) Haibike 0:20:59 54 Tarp Jensen Simon (Den) HMTBK 0:21:12 55 Pierre Yves Facomprez (Fra) Team Look 0:21:18 56 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:21:30 57 Kasper Busk (Den) HMTBK 0:22:17 58 Nicolas Tachopoulos (Gre) Greek National 0:22:38 59 Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) Omonoia 0:22:43 60 Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol 0:23:04 61 Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:23:22 62 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greek National 0:24:25 63 Skettos Kyriakos (Cyp) Omonoia 0:25:28 64 Jonsson Olof (Swe) O2 Orbea 0:25:40 65 Huber Alexander (Ger) 0:27:18 66 Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:30:32 67 Igor Bogdan (Ukr) 0:34:12 68 Skettos Timotheos (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:35:25 69 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team 0:39:34 70 Alaxander Chioupin (Cyp) Olympiada 0:39:58 71 Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Iraklitos 1:23:16 72 Anders Ljungberg (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 73 Jan Jobanek (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 74 Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 75 Mattias Nilsson (Swe) Team Kalas 76 Anatoly Gavrilov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 77 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 78 Fagerli Ole-Christian (Nor) Raumerrytter 79 Claus Crone (Den) Aarhus 1900 MTB 80 Andrews Christopher (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team 81 Kiriakos Papanastasiou (Cyp) Dopi 82 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Srm Stevens

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Langvad (Den) HMTBK 1:54:18 2 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) German National Team 0:04:12 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team 0:07:43 4 Suzanne Clarke (GBr) Great Britain 0:09:23 5 Janka Stevkova (Svk) CK Epic 0:10:02 6 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Look 0:12:55 7 Melanie Spath (Ger) Cycleways 0:12:57 8 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 0:16:35 9 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:16:59 10 Ksenia Chernykh (Rus) Orient Giant Russia 0:19:35 11 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) Rijwielpaleis Mountainbike Team 0:19:42 12 Mosch Vanessa (Ger) 0:20:22 13 Elena Gogoleva (Rus) 0:21:43 14 Yana Klishina (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:23:26 15 Githa Michiels (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:25:47 16 Idit Shub (Isr) City Cycling Club 0:30:45 17 Alla Boyko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:32:25 18 Darya Zaytsena (Rus) Karofilm 0:39:53 19 Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:42:05 20 Irina Malysheva (Rus) 0:43:17 21 Jelena Petrova (Lat) Omonoia 1:09:06 DNS Barbara Benko (Hun) Rothaus-Cube MTB Team DNS Zeldenrust Monique (Ned) Giant Benelux

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonas Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 1:45:05 2 Anton Stephanov (Rus) 0:02:55 3 Alexey Krylov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:04:34 4 Yuri Lebedev (Rus) 0:11:13 5 Egor Kropachev (Rus) Primorskiy District 6 Ben Roff (GBr) 0:11:52 7 Egor Komin (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:13:52 8 Sergey Lahanov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:15:35 9 Ilya Bykov (Rus) 0:16:43 10 Nikita Chubukov (Rus) Karofilm 0:17:58 11 Leontios Katsouris (Cyp) Pol 0:18:55 12 Ilya Dushakov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:19:33 13 Artem Alexandrov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:21:19 14 Andrey Shirobokov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:27:54 15 Alexey Solovyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:29:05 16 Mamas Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi 1:13:04 17 Eirinaios Koutsiou (Cyp) Iraklitos 1:15:19 DNS Angelos Kyriacou (Cyp) Dopi

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmas Ferner (Swe) Borlange CK 2:22:59 2 Josefine Grimbeck (Swe) CK Wano 0:00:59 3 Svetlana Poverina (Rus) Karofilm 0:06:24 4 Andrea Christoforou (Cyp) Omonoia 0:06:58 5 Valeriy Kuzmenko (Rus) Karofilm 0:12:55 6 Yulia Yakovleva (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:13:48

Masters 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benoit Valentin (Fra) V.C.La Pomme Marseille 1:56:42 2 Morris Anthony (GBr) Evans Cycles Rt 0:01:36 3 Marios Antoniou (Cyp) 1:27:05

Masters 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Bodker (Den) T-Bike 1:59:29 2 Victor Korchagin (Rus) Giant - Russia 0:03:04 3 Michalis Xatzikonstantas (Cyp) Limasol Sporting 0:58:40 DNS Soren Christensen (Den) HMTBK DNS Zierke Frederik (Ger)

Hobby category # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kubis Lukas (Ger) Rkv Neuhausen 1:48:50 2 Rosel Jan (Cyp) 0:20:08 3 Marcus Lohman (Cyp) 0:37:52 DNS Vasos Andreou (Cyp)

Masters 2 Hobby # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Hadjiconstantas (Cyp) Limassol Club 2:40:53 2 Heyns Dan (Cyp) 0:06:07 3 Heiko Lohman (Cyp) 0:47:57 4 Lakis Karapateas (Cyp) 1:37:41 5 Christos Geros (Cyp) 1:38:19 6 Christakis Ioannou (Cyp) 1:39:06 DNS Michalis Savva (Cyp) DNS Zierke Frederik (Ger)

Elite men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized 2:10:06 2 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:01:05 3 Jan Škarnitzl (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:02:31 4 Jiri Friedl (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:04:34 5 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:05:12 6 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) V.C.Lapomme Marseille 0:05:42 7 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:05:49 8 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Greek National 0:06:43 9 Jiri HudeuEk (Cze) Dimp Giant 0:07:23 10 Thomas Dietch (Fra) Bullls Team 0:07:23 11 Henrique Avancini (Bra) ISD Cycling Team 0:07:27 12 Frank Schotman (Ned) Stappenbelt-Specialized MTB Team 0:07:45 13 Karl Platt (Ger) Bullls Team 0:07:47 14 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls Team 0:07:57 15 Anton Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:08:14 16 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:09:17 17 Timofey Ivanov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:09:48 18 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 0:10:02 19 Thomas Litcher (Swi) Mig 0:10:25 20 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:10:38 21 Ondrej Cink (Cze) 2010 Merida Biking Team 0:10:41 22 Maxim Gogolev (Rus) Corratec Team 0:10:57 23 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:11:03 24 Ivan Rybarik (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:11:56 25 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 0:12:05 26 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 0:12:48 27 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Infotre-Leecougan 0:13:20 28 Alexander Blomqvist (Swe) Alingsas CK 0:13:50 29 Tim Bohme (Ger) Team Bulls 0:14:26 30 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:14:46 31 Looser Konny (Swi) Team Stfckli-Craft 0:15:10 32 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:15:46 33 Lars Bleckur (Swe) 0:15:53 34 Magnus Darvell (Swe) Team Kalas 0:16:21 35 Pascal Hossay (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:17:12 36 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:17:31 37 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Cycleways 0:18:18 38 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:18:20 39 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:18:23 40 Henrik Andersen (Den) HMTBK 0:19:26 41 Artem Orlov (Rus) 0:19:47 42 Dries Govaerts (Bel) Belgian Cycling Team 0:19:51 43 Engeniy Nikolaev (Rus) Primorskiy District 0:20:00 44 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:20:02 45 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:20:37 46 Giorgos Fattas (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:20:51 47 Pavel Pryadein (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:22:23 48 Casper Saltoft Kristiansen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:22:24 49 Hutter Michael (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Biking Team 0:22:38 50 Marios Athanasiades (Cyp) Omonoia 0:23:09 51 Dmitry Medvedev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:23:31 52 Evgeniy Vitmanovsky (Rus) 0:24:11 53 Maximilian Daum Philipp Maximillian (Ger) Haibike 0:24:57 54 Pierre Yves Facomprez (Fra) Team Look 0:25:04 55 Tarp Jensen Simon (Den) HMTBK 0:25:19 56 Lasse Brun Pedersen (Den) HMTBK 0:25:32 57 Kasper Busk (Den) HMTBK 0:26:55 58 Alexey Leontyev (Rus) Dinamo Moscow 0:27:03 59 Vladislavs Neroznaks (Lat) Omonoia 0:27:25 60 Nicolas Tachopoulos (Gre) Greek National 0:27:42 61 Michalis Kittis (Cyp) Pol 0:27:43 62 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greek National 0:28:47 63 Jonsson Olof (Swe) O2 Orbea 0:29:18 64 Skettos Kyriakos (Cyp) Omonoia 0:29:47 65 Huber Alexander (Ger) 0:32:51 66 Johnni Nielsen (Den) Team T-Bikes 0:35:54 67 Igor Bogdan (Ukr) 0:39:41 68 Skettos Timotheos (Cyp) Limassol Club 0:40:35 69 Paul Beales (GBr) Orange Monkey Cycling Team 0:44:40 70 Alaxander Chioupin (Cyp) Olympiada 0:47:15 71 Loukas Theodorou (Cyp) Iraklitos 1:35:43