Kupfernagel sprints to victory

German champion outkicks Swiss, French national champions in Nommay

Full Results
1Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:34:04
2Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
3Caroline Mani (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:03
4Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:00:37
5Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Guerciotti0:01:36
6Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Guerciotti0:01:40
7Melanie Guerrin (Fra) VC Ornans0:05:59
8Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) VC Ornans0:07:05

