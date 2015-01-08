Scotson wins men's U23 national time trial title
Stevenson and Carpenter complete the podium
Miles Scotson (South Australia) proved himself as the fastest U23 rider against the clock in Australia to claim the green and gold jersey by four seconds ahead of Oscar Stevenson (African Wildlife Safaris) with Harry Carpenter in third place on the 29.3km course in Buninyong.
"I thought I had it so it was a lot of emotion of every result over the last couple of years when I've been so close," Scotson told reporters of his celebration when crossing the line. "The commentators said I'd won as I crossed the line and I was just waiting to hear it. I knew on the way out that I was a long way up on Carpenter and I'd already caught Jack Haig and Shaun O'Callaghan and I actually thought that Oscar Stevenson was going to be the biggest threat today.
"When I heard I was the quickest time, it was such a moment of relief. It’s never over until everyone crosses the line but I knew that I had done a good ride compared to the guys around me."
For Scotson, the win repaid the help and belief of family, friends and coaches and the 21-year-old was quick to show his appreciation of the fact.
"I had really good preparation leading up the race and over the years my confidence and faith in my training and my coach Tim Decker just goes up and up. I had 100% faith and I really backed myself and all the work I’ve done with Tim and everyone else who has helped me," Scotson said. "On that start line, it was all about putting out there on the course and I didn’t not hold back on the way home. I just went out hard and caught my man and held on from there."
As is the case in most time trial, the first rider out the start house posted the quickest time with Darcy Woolley enjoying his time in the hotseat. Alistair Donohoe was the next rider to post a new fastest time with Mitch Cooper and then Tom Kaesler quickly taking over the lead. Stevenson became the next rider to occupy the hot seat but with Scotson putting in the ride of the race, the 19-year-old could only watch on, powerless to stop the South Australian adding his name to an impressive list.
Result
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|0:38:36
|2
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
|0:00:04
|3
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|0:01:11
|4
|Jack Haig (VIC)
|0:01:23
|5
|Alexander Edmondson (SA)
|0:01:29
|6
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|0:01:30
|7
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC)
|0:01:43
|8
|Angus Lyons (VIC)
|0:01:49
|9
|David Edwards (QLD)
|0:01:50
|10
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
|0:01:52
|11
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|0:01:55
|12
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|0:02:08
|13
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|0:02:12
|14
|Daniel Fitter (QLD)
|0:02:16
|15
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|0:02:21
|16
|Robert Power (WA)
|0:02:25
|17
|Ben O'Connor (WA)
|0:02:29
|18
|Declan Baker (NSW)
|0:02:48
|19
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|0:02:59
|20
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
|0:03:24
|21
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
|0:03:27
|22
|Jonathan Stephens (SA)
|0:03:28
|23
|Zander Hitchcock (VIC)
|0:03:32
|24
|Laurent Groom (NSW)
|0:04:05
|25
|Jai Hindley (WA)
|0:04:14
|26
|Luke Williams (NSW)
|27
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA)
|0:04:21
|28
|Chris Harper (SA)
|0:04:36
|29
|Harrison Wiles (NSW)
|0:04:41
|30
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|0:04:50
|31
|Leslie Masters (QLD)
|0:05:01
|32
|Scott Thompson (NSW)
|0:05:13
|33
|Alex Grunke (QLD)
|0:05:32
|34
|Craig O'Sullivan (VIC)
|0:05:56
|35
|Aden Reynolds (NSW)
|0:06:15
|36
|Dylan Newbery (QLD)
|0:06:34
|37
|Michael Stringer (VIC)
|0:07:58
|38
|Nicholas Mattock (WA)
|0:08:08
|39
|Charly Mcmillan (VIC)
|0:08:40
|40
|Stefan Bos (VIC)
|0:08:59
|41
|Riley Terrens (VIC)
|0:09:44
|42
|Peter Dunlop (QLD)
|0:13:13
|DNS
|Sam Fuhrmeister (VIC)
|DNS
|Mathew Ross (VIC)
|DNS
|Carsten Chapman (NSW)
