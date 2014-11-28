Trending

Nash wins CXLA Day 1

Miller second and McFadden third

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) sweeps the Derby City Cup weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) LUNA Pro Team0:46:43
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:56
3Courtenay McFadden (USA) GE Capital/American Classic0:01:56
4Nicole Duke (USA) Marin Bikes/SPY0:02:22
5Emily Kachorek (USA) Squid0:03:02
6Carolina Gomezvillafane (Arg) Vanderkitten CX0:03:11
7Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:03:33
8Amanda Nauman (USA) SDG-Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter0:03:57
9Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes0:04:43
10Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster Cyclocross0:04:51
11Ksenia Lepikhina (USA) SDG Bellwether pb Krema Peanut Butter0:05:07
12Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh / Clement0:05:32
13Rebecca Gross (USA) VANDERKITTEN RACING0:06:13
14Danielle Smith (USA) Tenspeed Hero0:07:04
15Nicole Brandt (USA) La Grange0:07:34
16Carolyn Popovic (USA) Engin Cycles p/b Kelpius0:07:47
17Porsha Stockton (USA) Cadence cyclery0:07:58
18Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:08:25
19Christine Pai (USA) Knobbe Martens IP Law-2Laps
20Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster/Voler/HRS/SC BMW-3Laps

Latest on Cyclingnews