Nash wins again in Las Vegas

Czech rider scores her fourth CrossVegas win and takes the early World Cup lead

Image 1 of 58

The Cross Vegas course had several new features including a large sand pit

The Cross Vegas course had several new features including a large sand pit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 58

Sanne Cant winning the battle for third place against Georgia Gould and Catharine Pendrel

Sanne Cant winning the battle for third place against Georgia Gould and Catharine Pendrel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 58

As is her custom, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) celebrates with the crowd during her fourth win at Cross Vegas

As is her custom, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) celebrates with the crowd during her fourth win at Cross Vegas
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 58

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) pulled off a late race surge to be in position to battle for fourth place

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) pulled off a late race surge to be in position to battle for fourth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 58

With two laps to go, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) opened a sizable winning gap

With two laps to go, Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) opened a sizable winning gap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 58

Katerina Nash with Men's winner Wout Van Aert

Katerina Nash with Men's winner Wout Van Aert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 58

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) marking Eva Lechner mid-race

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) marking Eva Lechner mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 58

Mical Dyck (Naked Bikes) leading a chase group mid-race

Mical Dyck (Naked Bikes) leading a chase group mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 58

Young Ellen Noble (Focus) managed a top twenty finish in her first Cyclocross World Cup event

Young Ellen Noble (Focus) managed a top twenty finish in her first Cyclocross World Cup event
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 58

Former French Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) always appears to be at her limit

Former French Champion Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) always appears to be at her limit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 58

Katie Compton (Trek) racing uncharacteristically in tenth place

Katie Compton (Trek) racing uncharacteristically in tenth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 58

Katie Compton (Trek) who was battling illness, struggled to stay with the leaders

Katie Compton (Trek) who was battling illness, struggled to stay with the leaders
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 58

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago) leading Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the banked track

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago) leading Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) on the banked track
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 58

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing in a crowd on one of the run-ups

Crystal Anthony (Boulder Cycle Sport) racing in a crowd on one of the run-ups
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 58

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) got off to a good start and raced consistently near the front

Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) got off to a good start and raced consistently near the front
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona) running a set of stairs on lap three with Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) behind her

Helen Wyman (Kona) running a set of stairs on lap three with Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) behind her
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 58

Helen Wyman (Kona) having little trouble with the deep sand

Helen Wyman (Kona) having little trouble with the deep sand
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 58

Sanne Cant racing comfortably in third position

Sanne Cant racing comfortably in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 58

2014 winner Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) warming up before the sun went down

2014 winner Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team) warming up before the sun went down
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 58

New Boulder Cycle Sport team-mates Amanda Miller (L) and Crystal Anthony (R) at the finish

New Boulder Cycle Sport team-mates Amanda Miller (L) and Crystal Anthony (R) at the finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 58

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) with new colors and with a new Rock Lobster bike

Courtenay McFadden (American Classic) with new colors and with a new Rock Lobster bike
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 58

Sanne Cant was all business at the starting line

Sanne Cant was all business at the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 58

The Elite Women's start

The Elite Women’s start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 58

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) went to the front and drove the pace for a couple laps

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) went to the front and drove the pace for a couple laps
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 58

Erica Zaveta (Maxxis) riding in the top twenty on lap two

Erica Zaveta (Maxxis) riding in the top twenty on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 58

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) running to a top ten finish

Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport) running to a top ten finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 58

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago) leading the race on lap one

Eva Lechner (Team Colnago) leading the race on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 58

The top three for the women

The top three for the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 58

The women head out for another lap

The women head out for another lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 58

Eva Lechner (Colnago) leads Katarina Nash (Luna) early in the race

Eva Lechner (Colnago) leads Katarina Nash (Luna) early in the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 58

Katie Compton (Trek) leads a pack through the sand

Katie Compton (Trek) leads a pack through the sand
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 58

Announcers call up the women

Announcers call up the women
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 58

Racing gets underway in Las Vegas

Racing gets underway in Las Vegas
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 58

Some racers ran the stair sections and some rode

Some racers ran the stair sections and some rode
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 58

Katie Compton (Trek) stays on her bike over the stairs

Katie Compton (Trek) stays on her bike over the stairs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 58

Katarina Nash (Luna) cheered by the crowd on the way to the win

Katarina Nash (Luna) cheered by the crowd on the way to the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 58

Katarina Nash (Luna) takes the win

Katarina Nash (Luna) takes the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 38 of 58

Ellen Van Loy sprints for the line

Ellen Van Loy sprints for the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 39 of 58

Eva Lechner (Colnago) happy to be on tonight's podium

Eva Lechner (Colnago) happy to be on tonight's podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 40 of 58

Katie Compton (Trek) on the ground after a hard race

Katie Compton (Trek) on the ground after a hard race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 41 of 58

The top three women pose for cameras

The top three women pose for cameras
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 42 of 58

The womens field heads out on course

The womens field heads out on course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 43 of 58

Katie Compton (trek) focused on the start line

Katie Compton (trek) focused on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 44 of 58

Katerina Nash celebrates with the fans

Katerina Nash celebrates with the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 58

Katerina Nash rides away to victory

Katerina Nash rides away to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 58

A hop skip and a jump for Ellen Van Loy

A hop skip and a jump for Ellen Van Loy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 58

Sanne Cant after the race

Sanne Cant after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 58

The top three at on the podium

The top three at on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 58

A happy Karterina Nash

A happy Karterina Nash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 58

The top three pose for the cameras

The top three pose for the cameras
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 58

Loes Sels takes a breath after the race

Loes Sels takes a breath after the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 58

Eva Lechner just ahead

Eva Lechner just ahead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 58

The fans got a close look at the action

The fans got a close look at the action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 58

Sanne Cant rode to third

Sanne Cant rode to third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 58

US National Champion Katie Compton went onto finish 11th

US National Champion Katie Compton went onto finish 11th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 58

Katerina Nash leads Ellen Van Loy

Katerina Nash leads Ellen Van Loy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 58

Eva Lechner leads the way, she eventually finished second

Eva Lechner leads the way, she eventually finished second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 58

Katie Compton tackles the sand as her chaser is forced off her bike

Katie Compton tackles the sand as her chaser is forced off her bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Katerina Nash and her Luna Pro teammates had the UCI World Cup CrossVegas in a stranglehold Wednesday night in Nevada, putting Nash and Catherine Pendrel in the lead group of four before Nash set out on her own to take the win and the first World Cup leader’s jersey.

“I’ve been racing here a lot, and practice makes perfect,” said Nash, who has won the race four times now. “I think I only won because I’ve raced here the most.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:49:17
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:00:15
3Sanne Cant (Bel)0:00:38
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
6Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:50
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:51
8Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth0:00:54
9Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:55
10Amanda Miller (USA)0:01:01
11Katherine Compton (USA)0:01:20
12Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:01:31
13Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:01:40
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team0:01:43
15Caroline Mani (Fra)0:01:47
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air0:01:49
17Sunny Gilbert (USA)0:02:09
18Rachel Lloyd (USA)0:02:22
19Ellen Noble (USA)0:02:27
20Loes Sels (Bel)0:02:33
21Erica Zaveta (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental0:02:56
22Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team0:03:03
23Lisa Jacobs (Aus)0:03:09
24Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:03:21
25Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:22
26Carolina Gomez (Arg)0:03:25
27Hannah Payton (GBr)0:03:34
28Mical Dyck (Can)0:03:46
29Cassandra Maximenko (USA)0:03:50
30Arley Kemmerer (USA)0:04:11
31Jessica Cutler (USA)0:04:16
32Gabriella Durrin (GBr)0:04:24
33Sidney Mcgill (Can)0:04:54
34Natasha Elliott (Can)0:05:44
35Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:06:02
36Laurel Rathbun (USA)0:06:11
37Anna Schappert (Can)0:06:18
38Amira Mellor (GBr)0:07:19
39Ashley Barson (Can)0:07:23
40Siobhan Kelly (Can)0:08:05
41Maria Larkin (Irl)-1 Lap
42Suzie Godart (Lux)-1 Lap
43Josie Simpson (Aus)-1 Lap
44Beatrice Godart (Lux)-1 Lap
45Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)-3 Laps

World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team60pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol50
3Sanne Cant (Bel)45
4Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team40
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team35
6Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30
7Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies28
8Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth26
9Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team24
10Amanda Miller (USA)22
11Katherine Compton (USA)20
12Ellen Van Loy (Bel)19
13Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)18
14Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team17
15Caroline Mani (Fra)16
16Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air15
17Sunny Gilbert (USA)14
18Rachel Lloyd (USA)13
19Ellen Noble (USA)12
20Loes Sels (Bel)11
21Erica Zaveta (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental10
22Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team9
23Lisa Jacobs (Aus)8
24Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)7
25De Sophie Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team6
26Carolina Gomez (Arg)5
27Hannah Payton (GBr)4
28Mical Dyck (Can)3
29Cassandra Maximenko (USA)2
30Arley Kemmerer (USA)1

