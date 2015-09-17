Nash wins again in Las Vegas
Czech rider scores her fourth CrossVegas win and takes the early World Cup lead
Katerina Nash and her Luna Pro teammates had the UCI World Cup CrossVegas in a stranglehold Wednesday night in Nevada, putting Nash and Catherine Pendrel in the lead group of four before Nash set out on her own to take the win and the first World Cup leader’s jersey.
“I’ve been racing here a lot, and practice makes perfect,” said Nash, who has won the race four times now. “I think I only won because I’ve raced here the most.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:49:17
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:00:15
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:00:38
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|5
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|6
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:51
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth
|0:00:54
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:55
|10
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|0:01:01
|11
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:01:20
|12
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:01:31
|13
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:01:40
|14
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:43
|15
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:47
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air
|0:01:49
|17
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:09
|18
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|0:02:22
|19
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:02:27
|20
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|0:02:33
|21
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental
|0:02:56
|22
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team
|0:03:03
|23
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
|0:03:09
|24
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:03:21
|25
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:22
|26
|Carolina Gomez (Arg)
|0:03:25
|27
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|0:03:34
|28
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:03:46
|29
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|0:03:50
|30
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|0:04:11
|31
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:04:16
|32
|Gabriella Durrin (GBr)
|0:04:24
|33
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|0:04:54
|34
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|0:05:44
|35
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:06:02
|36
|Laurel Rathbun (USA)
|0:06:11
|37
|Anna Schappert (Can)
|0:06:18
|38
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|0:07:19
|39
|Ashley Barson (Can)
|0:07:23
|40
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|0:08:05
|41
|Maria Larkin (Irl)
|-1 Lap
|42
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|-1 Lap
|43
|Josie Simpson (Aus)
|-1 Lap
|44
|Beatrice Godart (Lux)
|-1 Lap
|45
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|-3 Laps
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|50
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|45
|4
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|40
|5
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|35
|6
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|8
|Meredith Miller (USA) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling P/B The Happy Tooth
|26
|9
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Luna Pro Team
|24
|10
|Amanda Miller (USA)
|22
|11
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|20
|12
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|19
|13
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|18
|14
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Team
|17
|15
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|16
|16
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Twenty 16 P/B Sho-Air
|15
|17
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|14
|18
|Rachel Lloyd (USA)
|13
|19
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|12
|20
|Loes Sels (Bel)
|11
|21
|Erica Zaveta (USA) Bmw P/B Happy Tooth Dental
|10
|22
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) Lointek Team
|9
|23
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus)
|8
|24
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|7
|25
|De Sophie Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|6
|26
|Carolina Gomez (Arg)
|5
|27
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|4
|28
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|3
|29
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA)
|2
|30
|Arley Kemmerer (USA)
|1
