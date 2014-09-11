Nys defends CrossVegas title
Van Der Haar and Powers round out podium
Belgian champion Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drinks) outlasted his rivals and attacked in the closing lap to take his second consecutive win at the Clif Bar CrossVegas on Wednesday night. Nys finished just ahead of Dutch champion Lars Van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) and US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) after a tactical race on a grassy 3.2km power course.
“I felt myself really strong the whole race,” Nys said. “I did a few accelerations to close a gap in the beginning of the race, and I say, 'OK, if I can do this on the last lap I can win if I don't make any mistakes.' It went like I hoped, and I'm really happy with the victory over here. It's good for the motivation for the next few races in Europe.”
The race was marred by disrespectful fans along the course who threw beer in the riders' faces each time they passed, causing Van der Haar to tell video broadcasters after the race that he would never return. But Nys prevailed despite the boorish behavior, using his skills to bunny hop the barriers on the final lap and open a gap he would carry to the line.
“It was a little bit more technical here today,” Van der Haar said in the post-race press conference. “They had a sandpit that was pretty dangerous because it got really hard underneath. But other than that the corners were a little bit tighter, the concrete was slippery. It was a hard race.”
Van der Haar, who won the race in 2011, grabbed the hole shot off the start line and pressed the pace early, but the field weathered numerous attacks in the early going and stayed mostly together until about halfway through the race. Telenet Fidea's Thijs Van Amerongen attacked during the fourth of nine laps and got a slight gap over a select lead group, holding his advantage for several circuits until Nys and the chasers reeled him in.
Powers attacked on the penultimate lap but was quickly brought back into a lead group of eight that included most of the favorites, setting up Nys' final successful burst for the line.
“I know Sven pretty well,” Van der Haar said of Nys' final attack. “I know what he does and where he does it. I knew I had to be in the front before the barriers, but he was still able to get across. Then he knew where my two worst corners were, and he took advantage of that.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Aa Drinks
|1:03:17
|2
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Development Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:04
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha Focus
|0:00:12
|4
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Aa Drinks
|0:00:19
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional Cyclocross
|0:00:34
|8
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yoga Glo
|0:00:36
|9
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh Clement
|10
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Pure Energy/Scott Bikes
|0:00:38
|11
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh Clement
|0:00:42
|12
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:57
|13
|Jake Wells (USA) Stans No Tubes
|0:01:09
|14
|Simon Zahner (Sui) Ekz Racing Team
|0:01:14
|15
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|16
|Jonathan Page (USA) Fuji/Spy
|0:01:38
|17
|Lukas Winterberg (Sui) Mueller Landscaping / Bh Bicycl
|0:01:48
|18
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:02:17
|19
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing P/B Mosai
|0:02:21
|20
|Marcel Wildhaber (Sui) Scott-Odlo Mtb Racing Team
|21
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam/Ncc Squid Bikes
|0:02:22
|22
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale Pb Cyclocrossworld.C
|0:02:48
|23
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott 3 Rox Racing
|0:02:55
|24
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:02:56
|25
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline / Nbx
|0:02:58
|26
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) The Pro'S Closet Cx
|0:03:04
|27
|Jacob Sitler (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel
|0:03:10
|28
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:03:19
|29
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Raleigh Pro Cx
|0:03:48
|30
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|31
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:02
|32
|Zach Mcdonald (USA) Kccx Elite Cyclocross Team P/B
|0:04:42
|33
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum P/B Kely Benefit Strategi
|0:04:45
|34
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:46
|35
|Thomas Turner (USA) Team Jamis
|36
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:05:14
|37
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Focus Bikes
|0:05:26
|38
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized
|0:05:39
|39
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck P/B Mosaic Homes
|0:06:38
|40
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:06:54
|41
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms -
|0:07:33
|-2 Laps
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia
|-2 Laps
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross
|-2 Laps
|Jared Nieters (USA) Seavs/Haymarket Pb Van Dessel
|-2 Laps
|Garry Millburn (Aus) Attaquer
|-2 Laps
|Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Racing
|-3 Laps
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing P/B Sri Importin
|-3 Laps
|Tyler Coplea (USA) Velo Vie/ Hammer Nutrition
|-3 Laps
|Brady Kappius (USA) Team Clif Bar
|-4 Laps
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia
|-5 Laps
|Jade Lean (Aus) Focus Bikes Australia Cx Team
|-5 Laps
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro Cx Team
|-5 Laps
|Sean Dunlea (GBr) Neon Velo Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|DNF
|Hugo Robinson (GBr Neon Velo Cycling Team
