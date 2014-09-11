Image 1 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan-Aa Drinks) won Cross Vegas with a last lap surge. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan Aa Drinks) leading Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) early in the contest (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 3 of 20 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) and Mitch Hoke (Pros Closet) coming off one of the two flyovers (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 4 of 20 The Telnet Fidea riders were all at the front of the race as expected (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 5 of 20 Racing under the lights in front of a massive crowd was a thrill for the riders (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 6 of 20 Adam Craig (Giant) attacks the entire field with two laps to go (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 7 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan Aa Drinks) looked to be at the top of his game tonight (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 8 of 20 Allen Krughoff (Noosa Pro Team) was having a good outing in his new kit and finished 7th (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 9 of 20 Quinten Herman (Telnet Fidea) finishing in fourth place (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 10 of 20 USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) slowly moved up several positions as the race progressed (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 11 of 20 The leaders stayed in a fairly large group for several laps (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 12 of 20 Sven Nys (Crelan-Aa Drinks) wins Cross Vegas for the second year in a row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 20 Men's Elite Podium (L to R) Lars Van Der Haar (Giant Development Team) 2nd, Sven Nys (Crelan-Aa Drinks) 1st, Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) 3rd. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 20 Cross Vegas winners Sven Nys (Crelan- AA Drinks) and Meredith Miller (Noosa Pro Team). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 20 The grassy course at Desert Breeze Park was in perfect condition for racing (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 16 of 20 The Elite Women’s start was on a long straightaway leading to this hard left turn (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 17 of 20 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott) running the stairs on lap two (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 18 of 20 Adam Craig (Giant) who has specialized in Enduro racing the past two seasons stayed with the leaders until the final lap (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 19 of 20 Jonathan Page (Fuji Spy) running the barriers just behind the leaders on lap four (Image credit: David McElwaine) Image 20 of 20 Canadian champion Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) is just back from the mountain biking world championships in Norway (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Belgian champion Sven Nys (Crelan AA Drinks) outlasted his rivals and attacked in the closing lap to take his second consecutive win at the Clif Bar CrossVegas on Wednesday night. Nys finished just ahead of Dutch champion Lars Van der Haar (Giant-Shimano Development) and US champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) after a tactical race on a grassy 3.2km power course.

“I felt myself really strong the whole race,” Nys said. “I did a few accelerations to close a gap in the beginning of the race, and I say, 'OK, if I can do this on the last lap I can win if I don't make any mistakes.' It went like I hoped, and I'm really happy with the victory over here. It's good for the motivation for the next few races in Europe.”

The race was marred by disrespectful fans along the course who threw beer in the riders' faces each time they passed, causing Van der Haar to tell video broadcasters after the race that he would never return. But Nys prevailed despite the boorish behavior, using his skills to bunny hop the barriers on the final lap and open a gap he would carry to the line.

“It was a little bit more technical here today,” Van der Haar said in the post-race press conference. “They had a sandpit that was pretty dangerous because it got really hard underneath. But other than that the corners were a little bit tighter, the concrete was slippery. It was a hard race.”

Van der Haar, who won the race in 2011, grabbed the hole shot off the start line and pressed the pace early, but the field weathered numerous attacks in the early going and stayed mostly together until about halfway through the race. Telenet Fidea's Thijs Van Amerongen attacked during the fourth of nine laps and got a slight gap over a select lead group, holding his advantage for several circuits until Nys and the chasers reeled him in.

Powers attacked on the penultimate lap but was quickly brought back into a lead group of eight that included most of the favorites, setting up Nys' final successful burst for the line.

“I know Sven pretty well,” Van der Haar said of Nys' final attack. “I know what he does and where he does it. I knew I had to be in the front before the barriers, but he was still able to get across. Then he knew where my two worst corners were, and he took advantage of that.”



