'Usually I'm just hanging on for dear life' - Derek Gee surprises himself and GC field on Critérium du Dauphiné summit finish

By
published

Canadian holds his own against some of cycling's best climbers, targets top GC finish in final two stages

Derek Gee finished 4th on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Derek Gee finished 4th on stage 6 of the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

While one of the pre-race favourites Primož Roglič (Bora-Hansgrohe) moved into the lead of the Critérium du Dauphiné with victory on stage 6, finishing just 13 seconds behind him in fourth was the surprise GC package - Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech).

The Canadian, who won stage 3 with a double late surge up to Les Estables, broke through as a top breakaway rider at last year’s Giro d'Italia but the 2024 Dauphiné has seen him reach his career peak at 26.

