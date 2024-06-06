'Would this happen in F1?' asks Plugge after Van Baarle, Kruijswijk out of Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de France with fractures from mass crash

By
published

Spectator video of crash on slick descent shows riders sliding as if on ice

Dylan van Baarle during the Critérium du Dauphiné
Dylan van Baarle during the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Visma-Lease a Bike announced that Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk will not continue in the Critérium du Dauphiné after falling in a mass crash on stage 5.

Richard Plugge, the team's manager, reacted to a spectator's video showing many riders in the peloton falling and sliding down the wet tarmac as if on ice, asking "would this happen in F1? Or would the safety organisation take measures upfront?"

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.