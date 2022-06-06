Live coverage

Criterium du Dauphine stage 2 - Live coverage

By published

All the action as Wout van Aert targets a second stage win

The profile of stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine

(Image credit: ASO)

Race Notes

Race Situation: 

Belgian Wout Van Aert of Team JumboVisma celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race 192 km between La VoultesurRhone and Beauchastel France Sunday 05 June 2022BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMAN BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Van Aert's victory came after a hectic final hour in which out-and-out sprinters like Dylan Groenewegen (Bike Exchange-Jayco) were dropped on a late climb and then, despite a frantic pursuit, were unable to regain contact.

Instead, the sprint was disputed by allrounders like Van Aert and Hayter, already sparring partners in multiple tough sprints like Sunday's last year throughout the Tour of Britain.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the fourth stage victory of his career in the Critérium du Dauphiné on Sunday's opening day of racing in a closely contested bunch sprint.

A late surge by Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) up the left hand side of the slightly rising finishing straight could not stop Van Aert from comfortably outpacing the Briton, taking the stage and the first lead in the race. Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easy Post) was third.

The sun is out for the start of the 169.8km stage and the riders are lining up for the start. 

We'll have all the action from the hilly stage. We're expecting a lot of attacks to join the break of the day and then more  attacks to distance the sprinters. 

Bonjour and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 2 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

