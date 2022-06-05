Spotted: All-new Trek Madone breaks cover at Criterium du Dauphine

By published

Trek-Segafredo seen aboard brand new aero bike for first time

Close Up of New Trek Madone spotted in Criterium du Dauphine
An all-new Trek aero bike has been spotted at the Critérium du Dauphiné (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a couple of months after a brand new Domane was spotted at Paris-Roubaix, another Trek road bike has been spotted hiding in plain sight in the peloton. Today it's the turn of the Madone, of which it appears a brand new model has broken cover at the Critérium du Dauphiné

Close Up of New Trek Madone spotted in Criterium du Dauphine

The seat post appears to split, leaving a gap between where the seatpost mounts and the seat tube continues downward (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ridden by select members of the Trek-Segafredo team including Tom Skujins, the bike stands out thanks to its wild-looking junction between the top tube, seat tube, seat post and seat stays. From the images we have available, it appears the seat tube splits into two, joining the seat stays, which continue upward to join the top tube. The top tube then continues rearward and up into a floating seat tube, into which the seatpost sits. It appears that Trek's IsoSpeed technology has been removed entirely, presumably relying instead on the flex provided by this design.

Close Up of New Trek Madone spotted in Criterium du Dauphine

The bike also has a deepened head tube, fork legs and a larger bottom bracket junction (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Elsewhere, the bike appears to feature deepened tube shapes throughout, including a vastly deepened head tube and fork legs. The bottom bracket area also looks to have been bolstered, with the junction between the down tube and seat tube being considerably larger than before.  

Close Up of New Trek Madone spotted in Criterium du Dauphine

Here, the splitting seat tube can be seen in more detail, and the handlebar's mention of 'Madone' confirms that this is indeed the brand's aero bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Madone is Trek's out-and-out aero bike, sitting alongside the endurance-focused Domane and lightweight Emonda. In recent years, as the industry has seen a convergence between aerodynamic and lightweight and the Emonda was given a host of aerodynamic improvements, questions have been raised about what Trek would do with the Madone. Today's sighting leaves little room for doubt: Trek is going all-in on aerodynamics. 

As yet, available images of the new bike are sparse, but we will continue to update this story as they become available. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton

Josh has been with us as Senior Tech Writer since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Team Tor 2000. He's always keen to get his hands on the newest tech, and while he enjoys a good long road race, he's much more at home in a local criterium. 