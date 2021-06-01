Live coverage
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 3 – Live coverage
All the action from the third stage to Saint-Haon-Le-Vieux
This is Pedersen crash.
Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) et Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) have extended their lead out to 3:00.
#Dauphiné 🇫🇷Two courageous riders are leading stage 3 in the breakaway, one of them is @LoicVliegen 👍 pic.twitter.com/K6z2uf4Qy9June 1, 2021
Mads Pedersen and Santiago Buitrago crash.
Crash!
The race is on a gradual climb through the forests, with the first categorised climb, the Cat 4 Côte d'Allègre coming up after 30km of the stage.
Bora are setting the pace in the peloton to control the break but they will perhaps be happy to see a two-rider attack go clear.
Bora will be hoping the sprinters' teams also help with the work.
Click below to read our full stage report and to see our photo gallery and the full results.
Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) wears the leaders yellow and blue jersey after his audacious attack add solo win yesterday.
He leads Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) by 12 seconds, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) third at 20 seconds.
The two have opened a 1:20 lead after a fast opening 13km of racing.
Even though there are 2051m of vertical gain, today's stage should still suit the fast men of the Peloton. Check out today's profile.#Dauphiné | @dauphine pic.twitter.com/FmXbw98PFZJune 1, 2021
We have an early attack and the peloton seem happy to let then go.
Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Loïc Vliegen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) are the heroes of the day.
The stage started from the home village of legendary French cycling journalist.
He covered 50 editions of the Tour de France for different media, most notably L’Équipe, until his death in June 1996.
Since 1989, the Prix Pierre Chany is an award for the best cycling news story in French during each Tour.
He also gave his name to a cycling race, La Pierre Chany, held in the department of Haute-Loire.
🚩 Et c’est parti ! direction Saint-Haon-le-Vieux !🚩 Let’s go! Direction Saint-Haon-le-Vieux !#Dauphiné pic.twitter.com/K2qSjfxV4EJune 1, 2021
The first half of the 172.5km stage is rolling on the plateau, before a drop down to flatter roads and fast race for a possible sprint finish.
As we join the action, the peloton has just rolled out of Langeac in central "La France profonde"
Bonjour ands welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
