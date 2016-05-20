Criterium du Dauphine 2016 Stage 3: Boën-sur-Lignon - Tournon-sur-Rhône, 182km
Map and profile
Stage 3: Boën-sur-Lignon - Tournon-sur-Rhône
The first half of the stage is a flat affair as the race heads due south. However, the second half of the stage consists of three catergorised climbs. The last ascent – the Côte de Sécheras – is second category, 2.8km in length and with pitches averaging 8 per cent. The majority of the sprinters will be distanced and could struggle to regain contact but a rider such as Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) should be targeting the win. He can climb when required and is in form. Surviving the 13.9 per cent section on the climb will be crucial to his chances.
Cyclingnews' top tip: Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data): The Norwegian is well capable of making the selection on the late climb and then being the fastest finisher left.
